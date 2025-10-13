How I got interested in alternative medicine

This is anecdotal but nevertheless, something to think about. I’ve had a few personal experiences in the last few years that have caused me to question establishment medical statements, policies and treatments. I don’t take any medical advice or prescriptions any more without doing my own research and in the case of surgery, I would also get at least one more opinion. I had a problem that was diagnosed as a hernia, and naively allowed hernia surgery, which didn’t touch the problem, so in hindsight I think it was an unnecessary surgery pushed by a specialist who does 2000 hernia surgeries a year and that’s how he makes lots of money.

Then the following year I had shortness of breath and was referred to a cardiologist who ran lots of tests on me and tried an invasive ‘conversion’ procedure which didn’t work. (In fairness, he told me it might not work.) Then he prescribed 5 different prescription drugs. After a few months of the drugs, I wasn’t noticing any significant improvement, but was having plenty of side effects. So I eased off the drugs and as I started feeling better, I eventually stopped all of them.

Since then, I’ve been getting stronger, except for one dizzy spell - so I re-started the one prescription that had no side effects, and would protect against blood clots which could cause a heart attack or a stroke.

In the meantime, my wife was put on two new prescription drugs by her doctor, who failed to tell her that the manufacturer warned to stop taking them after 60 days if there was no improvement for her illness. After a year, her side effects were getting serious. I did some research, and found that she should quit those prescriptions. The side effects stopped almost immediately.

Whenever I’ve brought up these concerns to my friends, they each seem to have similar stories and experiences of their own.

your body was designed to heal itself most of the time, given a fair chance

Think about how many times you’ve been sick, but didn’t die. Our bodies have all sorts of defensive systems, and are designed to repair damage, within limits, of course. If you get run over by a bus, the damage is a little more than the scope of what I’m talking about.

There are simple examples of damage repair and defensive mechanisms, and there are complicated ones, too, that are beyond our understanding.

A simple, visible example that we’ve all experienced, is the way a cut in our skin heals itself, barring infection. We take it for granted, but it’s really remarkable the way a wound heals. first there’s the clotting of the blood and forming of a scab. Then under that scab, the skin starts knitting itself back together. I wish I had clothes that would do that.

An invisible example is the way our cellular DNA can repair damage from nuclear radiation. If the radiation dose is not too intense, the damaged cell can return to normal.

This is important, because the need for nuclear power plants is greater than ever, and the construction permits have been held back for about 5 decades because the NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) didn’t seem to understand that below a reasonable threshold, nuclear radiation is not to be feared. In fact, we are all subjected to lots of radiation damage every day, but we can still be healthy. We are bombarded by cosmic radiation, all kinds of electromagnetic radiation, and even nuclear radiation from the small percentage of radioactive carbon in our bodies.

a holistic approach to medicine

When I first started taking a sober look at alternative medicine, I realized that I might come across some stuff that would sound pretty crazy . But when I was studying physics, I thought quantum theory sounded pretty crazy too - so I’ve tried to keep an open mind, and am interested and want to learn. Most of the holistic approaches to better health are not promoted by Big Pharma or the medical field lobbyists because there’s little or no money in it.

For today, I’m passing on an interesting article that starts with an 1865 biological theory of cellular activity. It’s from the 9/13/25 ‘unbecoming’ substack. Fasten your seatbelts and grab a cup of coffee. Whenever I use 3 dots (…) it means I’ve left something out for brevity.

“This essay examines a fork in medicine's road that determined why you're sick today. In 1865, French physiologist Claude Bernard published "An Introduction to the Study of Experimental Medicine," describing how organisms maintain an internal ocean where cells live in controlled conditions.”

I’ve selected the following passages that particularly interested me:

“…Walk from tropical heat into arctic cold. Your cells notice nothing. The body maintains their ocean at exactly 98.6 degrees, with precisely controlled pH, mineral content, and pressure. This stability isn't passive. Every second, thousands of adjustments maintain conditions within ranges so narrow that minor deviations mean death. The healthier you are, the less external conditions affect your internal ocean. A robust twenty-year-old barely notices temperature swings that could kill a frail elder. Disease, Bernard realized, meant failure to maintain internal stability.

…Bernard's greatest discovery shattered medical dogma: the liver creates sugar. For centuries, physicians believed the liver only destroyed sugar from food. Bernard proved it actually produces glucose from protein, maintaining blood sugar between meals. This discovery meant bodies aren't passive processors but active creators. We don't just break down and rebuild—we synthesize what we need from available materials. The internal environment maintains itself through creative transformation, not mere circulation. Bernard called this "internal secretion"—organs producing substances for the body's use rather than external elimination. This concept preceded understanding of hormones by decades. He glimpsed the body's chemical creativity without knowing its full extent. The liver's sugar production exemplifies terrain intelligence. Blood glucose must stay within narrow ranges. Too low, the brain starves. Too high, tissues suffer damage. The liver monitors levels constantly, producing or storing glucose as needed. Modern diabetes treatment ignores this wisdom. Instead of asking why the liver overproduces glucose, we force levels down with drugs. Instead of supporting the terrain's natural regulation, we override it pharmaceutically. We treat the liver as broken rather than responding intelligently to disrupted terrain. Terrain medicine sees Bernard's discovery differently. The liver produces excess glucose for reasons—stress hormones demanding energy, insulin resistance preventing cellular uptake, inflammatory signals disrupting regulation. Address these terrain disruptions, and liver function normalizes. Bernard showed that bodies create what they need. Modern medicine forgot this lesson, treating organs as defective when they're actually adapting to disrupted terrain. The liver's intelligence remains—we just stopped listening.

…Bernard discovered that nerves control blood vessel diameter, revealing the nervous system's role as master regulator of the internal environment. Cut specific nerves, and vessels dilate. Stimulate others, they constrict. This "vasomotor" system maintains pressure, directs flow, responds to needs. This discovery preceded understanding of the autonomic nervous system, but Bernard grasped its significance. The internal environment wasn't just chemical soup—it was intelligently regulated through neural networks we were only beginning to map. A frightening thought constricts vessels, raising pressure, preparing for action. A calming breath dilates them, reducing tension, promoting repair. The nervous system translates mental states into physical responses, constantly adjusting the internal ocean's conditions. Modern medicine acknowledges this mind-body connection academically while ignoring it practically. We treat hypertension with drugs rather than addressing chronic stress. We suppress anxiety chemically rather than supporting nervous system regulation. We separate mental and physical health as if nerves don't connect them. Bernard's vasomotor research explains why emotional trauma manifests physically. Chronic fear keeps vessels constricted, raising pressure, reducing peripheral flow. Unresolved anger maintains inflammatory states. Depression alters circulation patterns, affecting everything from digestion to immunity. Terrain medicine recognizes what Bernard partially glimpsed: the nervous system doesn't just respond to the internal environment—it creates it. Every thought, emotion, and sensation ripples through the internal ocean via neural mediation. Supporting terrain means supporting nervous system health. Not through pharmaceutical sedation but through practices that restore regulatory capacity.

…Your heart isn't just a pump. It produces hormones, responds to emotions, varies rhythm based on breathing, communicates with the brain through neural networks we're only beginning to map. Reducing it to mechanical pumping misses its integration within living complexity. Bernard's mechanistic metaphors infected medical thinking. We speak of "repairing" organs, "replacing" joints, "rebooting" immune systems. We imagine bodies as cars needing maintenance rather than gardens needing cultivation. This mechanical thinking drives pharmaceutical approaches. If the machine breaks, add a chemical to fix it. If pressure runs high, force it lower. If inflammation appears, suppress it. If bacteria grow, kill them. Always force, never finesse. Terrain medicine recognizes what machines can't do: heal themselves, adapt to challenges, learn from experience, create novel solutions. Your immune system remembers. Your microbiome evolves. Your nervous system rewires. These aren't mechanical properties but characteristics of complex living systems.

…What medicine calls "infection" may be microbes responding to accumulated toxins or damaged tissue by changing form to process this cellular debris. The fever doesn't attack invaders—it signals massive housecleaning. Higher temperatures mobilize stored toxins, accelerate elimination pathways, burn off metabolic waste. The microbes present assist this process, breaking down what needs clearing. Suppressing fever often prolongs illness. Children given antipyretics for chicken pox take longer to recover. Flu patients who reduce fever remain sick longer. We're interfering with the body's renovation process because Bernard couldn't imagine intelligence in symptom production.

…The microbiome revolution should have ended medicine's war metaphors. Instead, we acknowledge the facts while ignoring their implications. You're 10% human by cell count. The rest is microbial. These aren't passengers but partners, performing functions our cells can't. They synthesize vitamins, break down toxins, regulate immunity, influence mood. Destroying them has consequences we're only beginning to understand. Antibiotics don't just kill "bad" bacteria. They devastate microbial ecosystems that took years to establish. One course of antibiotics can alter gut composition for months or permanently. We're creating microbial wastelands then wondering why chronic disease explodes.

…The hygiene hypothesis reveals our cleanliness obsession backfires. Children raised in sterile environments develop more allergies, asthma, autoimmune conditions. They need early microbial exposure to train their immune systems. Our war on germs creates immunological ignorance. Yet medicine continues carpet-bombing microbial gardens. Antibiotics for viral infections. Antiseptics for healthy skin. Antimicrobials in everything from soap to socks. We're so committed to killing germs that we can't stop despite mounting evidence of harm.

…Your internal ocean's pH, temperature, nutrient levels, and waste accumulation determine which microbes thrive. Change the terrain, change the population. Create conditions for beneficial microbes, and pathogenic ones can't establish dominance.

…Terrain medicine continues Bernard's experiment with tools he couldn't imagine. We can map individual microbiomes, track cellular metabolism, measure genetic expression. We can observe the internal ocean without destroying it. We can finally see the complexity Bernard suspected but couldn't prove. Yet we also transcend Bernard's limitations. We recognize organisms as complex systems, not complicated machines. We see microbes as partners, not invaders. We understand health as dynamic balance, not static defense.

…The chronic disease epidemic proves medicine's current approach fails. We have more drugs, more procedures, more specialists than ever. Yet people get sicker younger. The war on disease produces only casualties.

Bernard's internal ocean still holds medicine's future. Not as battlefield but as garden. Not for defense but for cultivation. The experiment continues, waiting for medicine to finally understand what Bernard almost saw: health emerges from tending our internal sea.”