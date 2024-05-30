My Two Cents

David B. Miller
May 31, 2024

Heat pumps are not "Deep Green" since they require government (taxpayer) money to make them economically feasible for the actual user. But they have to be less thermally efficient than gas (well, they almost have to be so on the face of it), and that explains why it costs so much more to heat with heat pumps than with gas, unless government interference is removed from the equation. The thermal efficiency of a steam plant (fossil or nuclear) may be as high as 30%, with additional energy losses from line losses, so individual high-energy furnaces deliver a higher percentage of energy expended to heat the house. But wait, it costs energy and therefore money to deliver the gas to the house--which is why you really need a market system to operate and allow people and utilities and bureaucratic governments to make informed decisions: What is the most cost-effective system overall? Does some other consideration (such as allergies, or environmental concerns, whether valid or not, or governmental coercion or graft) mitigate against making the best economic choice? Deep Green argues in favor of the most economically valid while still environmentally wise solution.

Tuco's Child
May 31, 2024

They are stealing heat pumps from people's houses like crazy in Europe

https://tucoschild.substack.com/p/dieters-dilemma-heat-pump-thefts

