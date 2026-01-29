For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Paul, in his letter to the Ephesians, ch.6, vs.12

I’m working on an article about the newer Gillig battery electric buses that our town of Sandy Oregon started using last summer. I’ve interviewed the Transit Director and still need to do a little more research.

In the meantime, I’m posting a very interesting book review of ‘Watermelons: How Environmentalists are Killing the Planet, Destroying the Economy and Stealing Your Children’s Future (2012), below.

It ties right in with last week’s Peer Review on Trial, but from a different angle.

Hopefully the EV bus report will be ready by next Thursday’s post.

Today, here is the book review, from the ‘Unbekoming’ substack of 1/28/26:

In November 2009, sixty-one megabytes of confidential files leaked from the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit onto the internet. The emails and documents within revealed scientists at the heart of the global warming establishment manipulating data, suppressing dissent, evading transparency laws, and privately admitting their models didn’t work while publicly insisting the science was settled. This was Climategate – a scandal that should have ended careers, collapsed institutions, and prompted fundamental reassessment of policies costing trillions of dollars. Instead, official enquiries staffed by colleagues and allies found no wrongdoing, mainstream media dismissed concerns as conspiracy theory, and the climate agenda proceeded as if nothing had happened. The question that demanded an answer was not merely whether the science was sound but why so many powerful people had so much invested in ensuring it was never seriously examined. The answer lies in understanding what the environmental movement has become. “Watermelons” describes people and organisations that are green on the outside but red on the inside – activists who use ecological concerns as a vehicle for advancing an anti-capitalist, anti-liberty political agenda that found a new home in environmentalism after the collapse of Soviet communism. The Club of Rome, an elite organisation whose members include former world leaders and billionaire philanthropists, admitted in its 1993 publication that “in searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill.” The real enemy, they concluded, “is humanity itself.” This is not interpretation but direct quotation from people who shaped the international agreements now governing energy policy, land use, and economic development across the globe. The stakes could not be higher. Agenda 21, signed by 179 nations, created mechanisms for unelected international bureaucrats to dictate domestic policy on everything from suburban housing to meat consumption. The UK Climate Change Act commits British taxpayers to £18.3 billion annually through 2050. Green energy subsidies destroy jobs, raise electricity prices, and transfer wealth from ordinary households to wealthy landowners. Meanwhile, the DDT ban inspired by Rachel Carson’s discredited “Silent Spring” has contributed to millions of preventable malaria deaths – more than Hitler’s genocide. The climate debate is not ultimately about temperature readings or carbon dioxide concentrations. It is about two irreconcilable visions of humanity: one that sees human beings as creative problem-solvers who flourish in freedom, and another that regards us as a plague requiring management by enlightened experts. This book documents the evidence for how that second vision has captured institutions, corrupted science, and now threatens the prosperity and liberty that Western civilisation has painstakingly acquired over centuries.

With thanks to James Delingpole.

Watermelons: How Environmentalists are Killing the Planet, Destroying the Economy and Stealing Your Children’s Future: Delingpole, James

