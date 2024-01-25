My Two Cents

Dec 30

Hybrids make more sense than EVs. EVs weigh 1/3 more than ICEVs. Road engineers found seventy years ago that road damage increases as the fourth power of axle weight, so EVs cause three times more damage than equivalent ICEVs (calculate (4/3)^4 = 256/81), but they don't pay road tax at the pump. Britain addresses that by requiring government approved chargers that collect road tax — and can be turned around to suck the battery dry if the wind stops blowing at night. Batteries for EVs plus enough to provide firm power for an all-electric all "renewable" 1,700 GWe America would require more copper, nickel, cobalt, graphite, … than are known to exist in the world. See http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Worse.html . More details in my book "Where Will We Get Our Energy? A Comprehensive Quantitative System Engineering Study of the Relationship between Climate, Science, and Technology." Everything quantified. No vague handwaving. 350 bibliographic citations allow readers to verify I didn't simply make up stuff.

From the point of view of pollution and efficiency, serial hybrids make the most sense. Unlike parallel hybrids like the Prius, they have no torque combiner — only pure electric traction. The gas engine either doesn't operate, or it operates at its most efficient setting. The only market-scale one was the Chevy Volt — which got better mileage. I don't know why they discontinued it, other than complaints that it was slightly under-powered — an easy problem to fix. My friends who have (or had) one loved them.

Jan 25, 2024

I bought a new Prius in Jan '20, so it's about at its 4-year anniversary. Last year, I stopped in at the dealership to ask what the actual cost would be for a new hybrid battery. They told me parts and labor cost, and the total was about $4,500, right in line with the Consumer Reports article you posted, albeit at the upper end of that price range.

My rationale was that I should either sell the car while it had a reasonable amount of battery life left, or keep the car and buy a replacement battery when needed. I wanted to get the numbers so I could make a sensible decision. The worst case would be to sell the car right at the end of the battery's expected life; I'd be in a bad bargaining position.

I was pleased to hear that the wild and outrageous stories circulating on the Internet are just that. But I should also expect that the battery replacement cost will escalate over time. Let's assume I have 5 more years of life in the battery and that costs double over the next 5 years (I hope that's an excessive estimate). That would mean a $9,000 battery replacement job at 9 years of age. How convenient those numbers are! The cost of battery maintenance is therefore $1,000/year, or $80/month, however you prefer to look at it.

Over the life of the car, I've averaged a shade over 58mpg, and I'm at 53,000 miles traveled.

Let's compare gas costs in my Prius to those in a gas-powered vehicle, and see if my gas savings can offset the cost of a new battery.

Let's assume I had driven a gas-powered vehicle for those same 53,000 miles, and let's assume I got an average 30mpg. Assume the cost of a gallon of gas averaged $3.50 over the 4 years we're talking about (remember it was under $2.00/gallon at the start of that period).

Prius: (53K miles at 58mpg = 914 gallons x $3.50/gallon = $3199, which equals $800/year).

Gas car: (53K miles at 30mpg = 1767 gallons x $3.50/gallon = $6185, which equals $1,546/year).

I've saved about $750 / year in gas using the Prius, offsetting the $1,000 / year battery replacement cost.

So the comparative cost of the Prius over a similar sized gas vehicle is about $250 / year. I can live with that.

The Prius is one of the most comfortable cars I've driven in a long time. It's versatile - I collect three grandsons from school a few days a week, along with bags and whatever else, and I pop the back seats down for a run to get water from God's Acre Healing Springs about every three weeks. I carry about 100 gallons of water (800 lbs) on that trip, and it doesn't affect my gas mileage at all (but it does affect my braking distances lol).

We've driven that car from our home in South Carolina to Florida; Oklahoma; Tennessee and Missouri several times; and one trip to Colorado, returning via Texas.

Gas mileage is better around town, the sweet spot is 45-50mph, and I can squeeze 65mpg out of it if I care to (but I'm a road rage hazard to other drivers when I do that, so I don't). The range on a full tank is close to 600 miles, which means I can fill up and drive a full day, then fill up when we stop for the night.

The car has surprised me that I like it as much as I do. And I got to thinking... we've all been driving hybrid cars for years. Gas cars have an alternator and a battery, and all the electric equipment, from lights to radio to the annoying chime when the door is open, are all powered by the battery, which is replenished as needed by the gas-driven alternator. Sounds just like my Prius. The difference is that in the gas car, the engine is always running, and excess power generation is thrown away. That's an over-simplification, but there are many more similarities than differences when you stop to think about it.

