Pure science welcomes questions and is unbiased. It’s deaf and blind to corporate, institutional, or media influence. It won’t be bribed. It tends to be continually changing as various hypotheses are tested and proven to be false. In its search for truth, it continually tests its hypotheses with observation, experimentation, labwork, and compatibility with math and known scientific laws, until a workable theory can be developed. Then the theory too needs to be vigorously tested. If there is no way to disprove it, it’s not a scientific theory - it’s just a story.

On 3/17/26, the Unbecoming substack published an article titled “Unfalsifiable”. Here is an excerpt:

The Architecture of an Unfalsifiable Claim “Dr. Tom Cowan, in a March 2026 webinar, laid out a series of cases that share a common architecture — cases from genetics, virology, and diagnostic medicine where the fundamental claims have been made immune to falsification.³ … His analysis draws on a principle that the philosopher Karl Popper spent decades refining: the line between science and non-science.² His answer was falsifiability. A scientific claim is one that could, in principle, be shown to be wrong. If no possible observation could ever contradict your theory, you don’t have a scientific theory. You have a belief. The strength of a scientific claim lies not in the volume of evidence for it, but in the fact that it specifies what evidence would count against it — and that evidence has not appeared. [emphasis mine] Put simply: a real scientific claim tells you in advance what would prove it wrong. An unfalsifiable claim is one where nothing counts as proof that it’s wrong — every result, including a contradicting one, gets folded into the theory as confirmation. This principle is so foundational that most scientists would agree with it in the abstract. They teach it in philosophy of science courses. They invoke it when dismissing claims they find distasteful. And then they violate it systematically in their own disciplines, often without noticing. The violation works like this. A claim is made. Evidence accumulates in its favour. The claim hardens into orthodoxy. Then a contradicting result appears — not a marginal anomaly but a direct, unambiguous falsification. At this point, the scientific response should be to re-examine the claim. What actually happens is that the contradiction gets absorbed into the theory. A new sub-category is invented. An exception is declared. The theory expands to accommodate the very evidence that should have destroyed it, and in doing so, it becomes unfalsifiable. The result looks like science. It uses the language of science, publishes in the journals of science, and receives the funding of science. But it has crossed the line into something else.”

² Karl Popper, The Logic of Scientific Discovery (London: Hutchinson, 1959). Originally published as Logik der Forschung, 1934. ³ Dr. Tom Cowan, Wednesday Webinar, March 11, 2026.

Further down in his article, he gives this fun illustration:

Imagine your friend says there’s a monster under his bed. You look under the bed. No monster. Your friend says the monster is invisible. So you sprinkle talcum powder on the floor to catch its footprints. No footprints. Your friend says the monster floats. So you hold out food to lure it. Nothing happens. Your friend says the monster isn’t hungry right now. Every time you test it, the monster gains a new power that explains why your test didn’t work. You can never prove the monster isn’t there. But your friend can never show you that it is. That’s what unfalsifiable means. The monster is set up so that no test can ever catch it. Not because the monster is clever. Because the story about the monster keeps changing to dodge every check.

An example is the ‘theory’ of evolution. Since it is about the past, when there were no eye witnesses, it cannot be disproven. Its critics say it’s “unfalsifiable”. For this reason, it doesn’t really qualify as a scientific theory - it’s a story of imaginations of the deep question of where life came from.

Another reason why evolution is not a true scientific theory is because it’s fenced itself inside a box - a box where the other alternative, the supernatural, is forbidden to be considered, by definition. Scientists who promote evolution refuse to consider the supernatural, and they rule it out completely. True science does not put itself in a box by ruling anything out - it’s a search for truth, wherever that leads.

Darwin realized his theory couldn’t explain the complexity of life, and implied that it could be falsified if no missing links could be found. He thought the fossil record was incomplete and those links would be found soon.

unbelievable complexity

Darwin wrote “To suppose that the eye with all its inimitable contrivances for adjusting the focus to different distances, for admitting different amounts of light, and for the correction of spherical and chromatic aberration, could have been formed by natural selection, seems, I freely confess, absurd in the highest degree.”

missing links

Darwin also wrote “Why then is not every geological formation and every stratum full of such intermediate links? Geology assuredly does not reveal any such finely graduated organic chain; and this, perhaps, is the most obvious and gravest objection which can be urged against my theory. The explanation lies, as I believe, in the extreme imperfection of the geological record. Charles Darwin (1859), The Origin of Species, p. 280.” [emphasis mine]

165 years later, we still have not found those missing links in the fossil record, or the thousands of steps that would be necessary to change one kind of life into another. Each organism is distinct and fully formed. In fact, if they gradually morphed into one another, we wouldn’t be able to classify them as distinct species in the first place. The fossil record instead is an amazing confirmation of the stability of life forms, or “stasis”. This is a Law (not theory) of Genetics - like begets like - the opposite of evolution.

an example of how the story of evolution keeps adapting to any piece of evidence that might disprove it

When we don’t see one kind changing into another, the story is that it happens so slowly we can’t see it in our lifetime. But when fruit flies and bacteria are studied intensively for years, and they reproduce rapidly, as much as every 20 minutes for some bacteria, and they are still bacteria, the story simply redefines evolution to be changes in the organism, not a change from one kind to another.

Bacteria are still bacteria. They don’t change into fish or raccoons or people. Consider this clip from the Harvard Gazette:

A professor at Michigan State University, [Richard] Lenski has watched E. coli bacteria multiply through 59,000 generations, a span that has allowed him to observe evolution in real time (emphasis mine). (The poor man spent 26 years of his life studying this.) Since his Long-Term Experimental Evolution Project began in 1988, the bacteria have doubled in size, begun to mutate more quickly, and become more efficient at using the glucose in the solution where they’re grown (hardly anything to get excited about).

Think about it. If we suppose a generation in humans is, say, 30 years, 59,000 generations would be 30X59,000=1,770,000 years. But there’s still no indication at all that after 59,000 generations bacteria are anything but what they always were - bacteria.

So they change the story by conveniently redefining evolution as little changes and calling that “observing evolution in real time”. A few minor changes hardly confirms the idea that one kind can change into another kind, which is what the “theory” says.

the code and the math

DNA is like a very long password. When I log in to an account on the net, if I get one single jot or title, one digit, wrong, my log in fails to work.

DNA is a sequential arrangement of four nucleotides in a chain, folded a certain way. The long chain of DNA in humans is about 3 billion nucleotides. If one of them is in the wrong place, or left out, the ‘password’ for whatever the organism is coded to do won’t work.

Yet evolution theorizes that this code put itself together by accident. Anyone without blinders on can see that’s impossible. But when questioned, evolutionists say it took millions and millions of years of trial and error and some mysterious personification of probability and chance has “selected” the changes that work. As if ‘chance’ has a mind and knows how and what to ‘select’. Quite a story.

Millions of years is their god. Given enough time, they say, anything is possible.

The old illustrations of how wrong that is are just as true as ever. No matter how many millions of years you wait, a pile of parts in a junkyard will never assemble themselves, all by themselves, into a Boeing 707. It’s not only intuitive, but it would violate the 2nd law of thermodynamics - in a system left to itself, disorder will increase. Order or organization cannot happen without input of intelligence.

I was just getting warmed up, but so many examples…so little time - maybe I’ll get around to continuing this soon.