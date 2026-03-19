My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
14h

Nice work, AL. You are doing God's work!

I have been doing the same for almost 60 years, while Popper’s books disappeared from campus reading lists.

Circa 1980 he jokingly addressed me as ‘my champion in Australia.’

The Logic of Scientific Discovery is not a beginners book although it is his most important, alongside The Open Society and Its Enemies which is also not a beginners book because it runs to 700 pages that he wrote during the war while he was holed up in New Zealand.

Check out the beginners’ guides.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

For an overview of his life and work.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/karl-popper-patroller-of-the-stratosphere

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/karl-poppers-evolutionary-theory

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-two-faces-of-karl-popper

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
17h

Al: You wrote an article that motivated me to read your entire article. However, your statement of the theory of biological evolution is not the one that makes sense to me as a Ph.D. radiation biophysicist. I asked Google to provide me a statement of the theory of biological evolution. Google drew from the Khan Academy. Here's what they said. "The theory of biological evolution states that all life on Earth shares a common ancestor and has changed over billions of years, diversifying into different species through descent with modification. It explains how populations change genetically over generations, primarily driven by natural selection, where heritable traits aiding survival and reproduction become more common." I believe you employed the "straw man" fallacy and mis-stated the theory of evolution. Perhaps you used Duane Gish's talking points for :"Special Evolution" which is a non-falsifiable theory.

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