I’ve excerpted this from today’s C&C. The idea for the above image also is from C&C, but I edited it a bit.

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On to Jeff’s post:

“…That wasn’t the only great news for Americans. The next story, sneered at and ignored by prestige media —even though it ticks all their normal issue boxes— was even more historic. It was the single greatest act of direct philanthropy in history; not just American history, but of all time, anywhere. Axios reported, “Musk makes $18 billion SpaceX stock pledge for every kid in America.” It was widely covered, but it should have been bigger and more enthusiastic.

Alert readers will recall the Trump Accounts, which are retirement-style investment accounts for American kids created by the Trump 2.0 administration and locked into law in last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. On Wednesday, SpaceX pledged to gift a share of stock to every American child, and its CEO Elon Musk immediately promised to add a second share from his own supply…

SpaceX stock jumped more than 7% in overnight trading and was up about 4% in this morning’s premarket. The stories that did report this amazing news minimized it by totaling up the current value of two SpaceX shares (around $230). But SpaceX just went public, this year.

Think about it. At Tesla’s IPO, two of its shares would have only cost $34.

Today they’d be worth about $11,400.

The point is, calculating a gift of two SpaceX shares in today’s dollars is a massive injustice. Rather, consider the future value: what they’ll be worth 18 years from now.

(Note that every kid under 18 has an account ready to be claimed, and gets shares, not just newborns. I’ve claimed my sons’ accounts, ages 16 and 17. Get on it.)

Yesterday, Musk added that he’d give away another share every year. Reuters sneeringly dismissed the largest act of private philanthropy in history as an $18 billion bribe.

“another share every year” - Wow - that means a baby born this year will have 18 shares by the time they’re 18.

Nearly 70 million Trump Accounts have been created. Sadly, more than 60 million of them have been created by automatic enrollment, since those parents can’t yet be bothered to log in and claim* their children’s accounts. On the other hand, participating families have collectively kicked in over $1 billion since the Independence Day launch, with total deposits surging above $9 billion. That’s 9-to-1 leverage for kids, and the majority of it is private philanthropy rather than tax dollars.

*parents are not forced to claim, activate, or elect the $1,000 federal seed contribution. Incredibly, some parents hate Trump so much that they are taking it out on their own children by not accepting the gift.

“participating families have kicked in”. By that Jeff is referring to the rule that families and friends can add to the child’s account, up to $5,000 per year. What a wonderful opportunity to

Treasury began allowing direct stock gifts at the end of September. This is a game changer. Contributions of cash are automatically invested in index funds, which increase at the same speed as the overall market. This is already good, promising kids slow, steady growth. But tax-exempt donations of stock in breakout companies like SpaceX or Nvidia could appreciate much faster, at many multiples of the index.

The momentum is building. Last December, Americans for Tax Reform called the Dells’ $6.25 billion Trump Account pledge “the largest single private commitment made to U.S. children.” Musk’s pledge now tops it. ATR’s online tracker now —not even six months from launch— lists 101 individuals, companies, and states making significant gifts to Trump Accounts for kids.

It’s a race to the top. An economic moonshot, if you’ll pardon the phrase.

Welcome to history! You are watching a bigger, better, freer social welfare system being constructed in real time. It’s the first welfare system that gives kids an ownership stake instead of a handout. It is completely voluntary. Nobody’s money is taken by force. It goes straight to kids, bypassing NGO middlemen and meddlesome bureaucrats. There are no strings attached meant to manipulate kids into being compliant, dependent welfare getters. No work requirements, no drug tests, no behavioral audits, and they don’t even have to recite the Declaration of Independence.

If you ever needed proof that progressives care more about politics than kids, behold their surly silence about Trump Accounts. This unmatched share-the-wealth story has a built-in scoreboard: Dell, Dalio, SpaceX, Steak and Shake, Nicki Minaj, Nvidia, Musk, and more. It should be a perfect setup for liberals: “Where’s Bezos? Where’s Zuckerberg? Where’s Gates?” Where’s Soros?

These are excellent questions. Where is the so-called “Gates Foundation?” Or, for that matter, the Clinton Foundation, but I don’t want to make you laugh too hard. (If I really did want you to double over howling, I’d mention grants for Quality Learning Centers and covid loans, but never mind that now.)

This proposition is not hard to understand. Folks on the right are getting the idea. It’s win-win:

The trouble for the left is that asking all billionaires to raise their hands would mean admitting the best idea in philanthropy this century has Trump’s name on it, and Musk’s name on the biggest check. The Times will happily scold its readers about leaving money on the table when the subject is Obamacare enrollment or unclaimed tax credits. Every January, the Times nags readers to sign up for Obamacare before the deadline. But here’s free money already sitting in 60 million kids’ names, waiting only for a parent to tap ‘claim,’ and the paper of record can’t bring itself to tell anyone, because ‘Trump’ is on the title.”