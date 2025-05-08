Spain’s blackout spotlights Europe's grid weakness amid renewable surge. (Photo: iStock), as published by reccessary.com 5/7/25

From Pandreco’s Energy IQ, 5/2/25 - “Interestingly, it appears that the Spanish grid had an increased occurrence of frequency events leading up to the grid collapse.” This image shows the volatility of the grid.

Tyler Durden gave us this image from David Sobolewski on X, 4/29/25, showing Spain had gone dark.

…and this one from John Kemp, showing how essential it is to have natural gas power plants for backup. The yellow columns are gas.

From Reccessary.com 5/7/25, article by Lin Bo-yu: “More details have emerged surrounding Spain’s massive blackout on April 28. According to an investigation, three separate power outages occurred before the widespread outage.

In response to the growing demand and supply fluctuations of renewable energy, experts estimate that over a trillion dollars in investment will be required to modernize Europe’s power grids and expand energy storage systems.”