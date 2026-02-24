When Adam had lived 130 years, he had a son in his own likeness, in his own image; and he named him Seth. After Seth was born, Adam lived 800 years and had other sons and daughters. Genesis 5:3-4

Not many of us can trace our ancestry back more than a few hundred years, and even DNA analysis has come under criticism as to its accuracy in determining our distant ethnic backgrounds.

The biblical genealogy of Christ is unique in several ways:

1.If we accept the long ages of the patriarchs, (see “How I Became Convinced the Bible is True”) it adds up to about 4000 years. Even if someone didn’t accept the long ages, it still spans a very long time – some 23 generations from Adam to Judah, 10 from Judah to David, 12 from David to Jeconiah and the exile, and 12 from Jeconiah to Joseph, the legal father of Jesus. That’s a total of 57 generations. Even using a figure of 30 years for a generation, that’s a long time span - 30X57=1,710 years.

2.Most genealogies just give the name of the parent; not the age of the parent when the descendant was born. Yet this is the pattern in Genesis 5, from Adam to Noah, and again in chapter 11, from Noah to Abraham.

Why are those age numbers given? There is only one reason I can think of: To equip believers to counter the theory of evolution. Since God knows everything, he knew that evolution in various forms would be promoted by those who hate God, to lead astray and weaken the faith of many. When the ages of the patriarchs are added up, and combined with the detailed historical records after Abraham, we get about 4000 years from the creation to Jesus. Of course there’s no way we could have evolved in just 4000 years.

I wrote a little about the long ages, in “Methuselah’s Record-Breaking Age”, followed by a short addition in “More on the Age of the Earth”

I also wrote in “Why it Matters”

“Anglican Archbishop James Ussher, who has been ridiculed for publishing that the date of creation was 4004 B.C., actually was so much smarter and better educated than his critics that he puts them to shame. He used his vast knowledge of the ancient languages and historical sources to write the 1300 page “Annals of the World”. I have a copy, and am always amazed at his scholarship.”

Here is a link to an amazing article on the genius and scholarship of Ussher.

3.Modern genealogies name all the children. In biblical times, often only the names of sons were given. But the line from Adam to Abraham only gives the name of one particular son of the father, and then adds “and he had other sons and daughters”. That is totally unique.

Why only mention one son by name, out of many sons? The only logical reason is that this record is singling out a direct line to one particular descendant. Of course we learn where this is going in the first gospel, in the first chapter of Matthew – that one and only special descendant is Jesus Christ, and his birth was a focal point of all human history. History does not repeat itself – it is more like an arrow.

When we diagram our family tree, we’re looking backward, to where we came from. But the genealogy of Christ is looking forward - by singling out the one son in each family that will become the ancestor of Christ. That in itself is a miraculous series of linked prophecies.

How did Moses, who is credited by bible scholars as the author of Genesis, know to list the ancestors of Jesus before he was born? Normally, that would be impossible. But Moses was a prophet, and this information could only have been given to him by inspiration from God.