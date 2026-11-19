Lau Vegys left Doug Casey’s “Crisis Investing” earlier this year, to start his own substack, “SNAFU Investing”.

His message today explains why he thinks the recent selling of gold, uranium, and rare earth minerals is way overdone and not a true reflection of the long term opportunities for investors in these sectors.

Here’s his pitch, which sounds pretty impressive. He’s tooting his own horn, but still… “Before SNAFU, I wrote the investment analysis for Doug Casey’s Crisis Investing. I built the portfolio and made the calls on what to buy, when to take profits and when to cut a position that wasn’t working. The results are public: the recommendations I made in 2025 averaged a 53% gain by the December review (the precious-metals picks, about 140%), and eleven times that year a position doubled.”

0:00 -6:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I’ve excerpted the main part of his email today:

The markets I cover just went through a hard sell-off, and it has opened a gap between prices and what’s actually happening underneath. And right now, nowhere is that truer than in three of the markets I follow most closely at SNAFU Investing: gold, uranium and rare earths. That gap is where the opportunity is. Let me show you, starting with gold.

Gold

Gold is down about 30% from its February high. If you only watched the price, you’d think everyone was heading for the exit. That’s not what happened at all. Start with central banks. They’ve been one of the main forces behind this bull market, buying gold at the fastest pace in decades. Here’s what they’ve been doing this year, as gold climbed to its peak and then started coming down:

In the first quarter, with gold near its peak, central banks bought just 58 tonnes. For a moment it looked like they were stepping away. But once the price started coming down, they came right back: 296 tonnes in the second quarter, and 321 in the third, the most in nearly two years. The cheaper gold got, the more they bought. And it isn’t only central banks. What I find even more interesting is what investors did over the same months. Take a look:

The red line is the gold price, and no surprise, it’s down since February. The green line is the gold held in ETFs worldwide. It dipped in the spring, then turned up and kept climbing, all the way to a record 4,275 tonnes at the end of October. The price fell, and the buying went up. In other words, the people with the most money and the longest time horizons treated the drop as a sale. But that didn’t stop the gold stocks from selling off. The big miners are down about 38% from their February high, and the smaller ones about 45%, more than gold itself. The market is trading them purely off the gold price, not off what’s actually happening inside the businesses. And that, again, is the opportunity.

Uranium and rare earths: the same thing, only louder

Uranium is even more interesting, because here the metal didn’t fall at all. Only the stocks did. Take a look:

The green line is the long-term contract price utilities pay to lock in reactor fuel. It ended October at $98 a pound, the highest on record. The red line is the uranium miners, down about half from their January high. Why? Mostly because the market lumped them in with the AI trade, and when the AI excitement cooled, it sold them along with everything else. In rare earths, the gap is even wider:

Rare earth stocks have lost more than half their value since June. Over the same months, outside China, where American and European buyers have to get them, dysprosium more than doubled and terbium rose by about half. These are the metals that go into the magnets in fighter jets, missiles and electric motors. And on January 1, a new Pentagon rule bars the U.S. military from buying any magnet with Chinese material in it. Yet the stocks trade as if none of that were happening. Once more, that’s the opportunity.

As I posted yesterday, “at the moment, Silver, gold, copper, prices etc are crashing, and even oil and refineries are down hard. Some strange things happening in the markets, too fast for me to keep up with. Possible good time to buy when things are down - but of course they could still go lower…”

Silver, copper, and oil are sensitive to recession fears. But as Lau Vegys points out, gold, uranium, and rare earths are in bargain territory for long term investors.