I just read “Irresistable” by Andy Stanley. Son of Charles Stanley, his “North Point Ministries” consists of six churches in the Atlanta area and more than 70 churches globally.

His main premise is that in our present-day culture, for many, in fact the majority, the bible is not accepted as true. So you can’t reach them for Christ by telling them “the bible says” this or that, because they just don’t consider the bible as an authority. Instead, he recommends telling folks that Paul, or Luke, or Peter, or James, or Jesus said this or that, because the New Testament was not written until decades later.

His point is that our faith is based on eye witness testimony about the resurrection of Christ – the actual event – not the bible.

I would agree that quoting scripture to someone who doesn’t believe the bible might have little effect. But I wouldn’t rule it out - you never know – the Holy Spirit might take a seed that’s planted and make it grow.

Pastor Stanley says that belief in the resurrection, based on the authority of eye witness accounts, is not dependent on belief in the infallibility of the bible. Too many people, especially young people, have left the Faith because of hearing ‘evidence’ from science and archaeology that some of the bible is not true.

If they had been taught in their upbringing that the bible is true, but not taught why it’s true, then evidence to the contrary could undermine their faith. Young, naïve college students get bombarded with secular views of professors who like to snow them with “proofs” of evolution, for example. If they haven’t been prepared with a solid foundation of apologetics, they too often walk away from the church. (‘Apologetics’ brings forth evidences that the bible is the Word of God, and greater and more sure than scientific theories, or histories written by men who had their own agenda.)

So Andy Stanley says we should start with the resurrection. He points out that even in our ungodly culture, most people admire Jesus and his teachings.

Andy has a logical inconsistency when saying we need to talk about what Jesus and the apostles and other eye witnesses have said, rather than talking about what ‘the bible’ says – because how would we know what they said if it weren’t for the bible? So he is still relying on the written word, but just not calling it the bible.

He says the early Christians didn’t have the bible, yet they found the gospel “irresistible”. True, to an extent. The Gentiles had none of our scriptures, although the earliest Christians were Jews, and they had the Law and the prophets – basically our Old Testament. Jesus is the fulfillment of all the Old Testament prophecies concerning the Savior. So in the apostle Paul’s missionary journeys, he started by proclaiming to the Jews that Jesus was the Messiah.

Early Christians also had living eye witnesses for the first few decades after Christ was raised from the dead. We don’t have any eye witnesses around today – we have to rely on the written testimony.

Also, the early Christians had many miraculous gifts from the Holy Spirit. They could even heal the sick and raise the dead. I don’t have those kinds of gifts, so I need to rely on the sharing of the written word. I can testify to how Jesus has changed my life and blessed me and answered my prayers, sometimes miraculously, but that doesn’t have the same impact as publicly raising the dead – so again, I need to share the written testimonies.

One more thing. I personally didn’t become a Christian by first believing in Jesus and his resurrection. My experience was different. I tend to arrive at conclusions by slow, plodding logic. Perhaps it’s my personality, or perhaps my science background is a factor. But I first needed evidence that God exists, and that we were created; not here by chance, as evolutionists preach. If God created us, it seemed logical to me that he would want to communicate with us, since he made us to be people who desire communication with others. What better way to communicate with all people by relaying his message to individuals who would write it down so it could be shared with all generations? So the next question was whether the bible is that inspired communication from God – and after finding a lot of evidence, I became convinced that it is. I wrote about this here:

And wrote about it in more detail here:

“My Testimony”

The evidential, logical approach still works today. Different people are reached in different ways. We need to start where people are at, and if they don’t believe in God, that’s where we need to start. We need to start where there’s some common ground.

A good question to ask for openers is “What would it take for you to believe in God?” or “What would it take for you to believe the bible is God’s Word?” or “What would it take for you to believe in Jesus?” Then we would listen carefully and find out where they’re coming from and what kind of evidence they need to give them faith and then to share the gospel with them.