I just read “Irresistable” by Andy Stanley. Son of Charles Stanley, his “North Point Ministries” consists of six churches in the Atlanta area and more than 70 churches globally.
His main premise is that in our present-day culture, for many, in fact the majority, the bible is not accepted as true. So you can’t reach them for Christ by telling them “the bible says” this or that, because they just don’t consider the bible as an authority. Instead, he recommends telling folks that Paul, or Luke, or Peter, or James, or Jesus said this or that, because the New Testament was not written until decades later.
His point is that our faith is based on eye witness testimony about the resurrection of Christ – the actual event – not the bible.
I would agree that quoting scripture to someone who doesn’t believe the bible might have little effect. But I wouldn’t rule it out - you never know – the Holy Spirit might take a seed that’s planted and make it grow.
Pastor Stanley says that belief in the resurrection, based on the authority of eye witness accounts, is not dependent on belief in the infallibility of the bible. Too many people, especially young people, have left the Faith because of hearing ‘evidence’ from science and archaeology that some of the bible is not true.
If they had been taught in their upbringing that the bible is true, but not taught why it’s true, then evidence to the contrary could undermine their faith. Young, naïve college students get bombarded with secular views of professors who like to snow them with “proofs” of evolution, for example. If they haven’t been prepared with a solid foundation of apologetics, they too often walk away from the church. (‘Apologetics’ brings forth evidences that the bible is the Word of God, and greater and more sure than scientific theories, or histories written by men who had their own agenda.)
So Andy Stanley says we should start with the resurrection. He points out that even in our ungodly culture, most people admire Jesus and his teachings.
Andy has a logical inconsistency when saying we need to talk about what Jesus and the apostles and other eye witnesses have said, rather than talking about what ‘the bible’ says – because how would we know what they said if it weren’t for the bible? So he is still relying on the written word, but just not calling it the bible.
He says the early Christians didn’t have the bible, yet they found the gospel “irresistible”. True, to an extent. The Gentiles had none of our scriptures, although the earliest Christians were Jews, and they had the Law and the prophets – basically our Old Testament. Jesus is the fulfillment of all the Old Testament prophecies concerning the Savior. So in the apostle Paul’s missionary journeys, he started by proclaiming to the Jews that Jesus was the Messiah.
Early Christians also had living eye witnesses for the first few decades after Christ was raised from the dead. We don’t have any eye witnesses around today – we have to rely on the written testimony.
Also, the early Christians had many miraculous gifts from the Holy Spirit. They could even heal the sick and raise the dead. I don’t have those kinds of gifts, so I need to rely on the sharing of the written word. I can testify to how Jesus has changed my life and blessed me and answered my prayers, sometimes miraculously, but that doesn’t have the same impact as publicly raising the dead – so again, I need to share the written testimonies.
One more thing. I personally didn’t become a Christian by first believing in Jesus and his resurrection. My experience was different. I tend to arrive at conclusions by slow, plodding logic. Perhaps it’s my personality, or perhaps my science background is a factor. But I first needed evidence that God exists, and that we were created; not here by chance, as evolutionists preach. If God created us, it seemed logical to me that he would want to communicate with us, since he made us to be people who desire communication with others. What better way to communicate with all people by relaying his message to individuals who would write it down so it could be shared with all generations? So the next question was whether the bible is that inspired communication from God – and after finding a lot of evidence, I became convinced that it is. I wrote about this here:
And wrote about it in more detail here:
“My Testimony”
The evidential, logical approach still works today. Different people are reached in different ways. We need to start where people are at, and if they don’t believe in God, that’s where we need to start. We need to start where there’s some common ground.
A good question to ask for openers is “What would it take for you to believe in God?” or “What would it take for you to believe the bible is God’s Word?” or “What would it take for you to believe in Jesus?” Then we would listen carefully and find out where they’re coming from and what kind of evidence they need to give them faith and then to share the gospel with them.
The Deafening Silence of Ivory Tower Gatekeepers: Where Are the American Deans Now?
By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant
As I sit here, still reeling from the gut-wrenching news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University, one question burns hotter than the Utah sun: How can the deans of America’s universities—those self-proclaimed guardians of intellectual freedom—remain so utterly, insultingly silent? Charlie wasn’t just a Christian conservative but a relentless champion of open debate on campuses that have increasingly become echo chambers of ideological conformity.
He dragged uncomfortable truths into the light, forcing students and faculty alike to confront and discuss ideas they might otherwise dismiss from the safety of their prejudices . And now, gunned down mid-sentence during his “Prove Me Wrong” tour—an event literally built on inviting challenge—Kirk’s blood stains the very ground where free speech should be sacrosanct. Yet from the marbled halls of Harvard to the sun-baked quads of UCLA, the deans are nowhere to be found. Their collective hush is not just deafening; it’s damning.
Let me be clear: While I’m not naive about American politics, I never really saw behind much of right wing catcalls from the major media about Kirk . However, thanks to the many tributes about him after his assassination, I learned more about his campaign to bring open debate and discussions of conservatism and Christianity to campuses and the youth of America.
After Kirk’s death, there were a smattering of statements trickling out major media, mainly from the epicenter of the tragedy. Utah Valley University’s President Astrid S. Tuminez issued a boilerplate message of “shock and sadness,” urging “peace and resilience.” High Point University’s president followed suit with a vague nod to the horror. Southeastern University’s Dr. Kent Ingle even praised Kirk’s push for “civil political debate.” And St. Bonaventure’s Dr. Jeff Gingerich called for “unity” in the face of “senseless violence.”
These are crumbs, not convictions. Where’s the outrage from the Ivy League? Where’s Yale’s dean decrying the assassination of a man who exposed campus antisemitism and encouraged open debates? Where’s Berkeley’s administration rallying against the chilling effect this murder will have on conservative voices daring to show up?
Even at the University of Chicago, where President Paul Alivisatos rakes in over $2 million a year, there’s radio silence on a faculty member who celebrated Kirk’s death, while the president himself spews unrelated vitriol. Boston University’s students are left begging for a response via an open letter because their president can’t be bothered.
This isn’t oversight; it’s omission by design. Kirk built Turning Point USA into a youthful movement precisely because universities had become fortresses of the left, where speakers like Ben Shapiro or Jordan Peterson need armed escorts to utter a dissenting word, if they are allowed to speak at all. In response, Kirk sued schools for censoring conservative events, won landmark cases affirming First Amendment rights, and turned apathetic Gen Z kids into debaters who could hold their own against tenured radicals.
Remember the 2019 UCLA riot over a TPUSA chapter? Or the deplatforming attempts at Ohio State? Kirk was there, microphone in hand, saying, “Prove me wrong.” He embodied the messy, vital clash of ideas that John Stuart Mill called the lifeblood of truth. And for that, he was assassinated by a 22-year-old ideologue, possibly tied to transnational gangs, in a hit that reeks of the political violence we’ve seen from Trump attempts to the UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying.
So where are the righteous American deans right now? I suspect that they are hiding behind diversity statements and grant proposals. Afraid that condemning this murder—framed by some as “justice” for Kirk’s “fascism”—might alienate their progressive donors and professors and trigger a Twitter storm from the faculty lounge. Or worse, admitting that the toxic rhetoric they’ve tolerated (if not amplified) on campuses—from calls to “punch Nazis” to glorifying “resistance” against conservatives—has real-world consequences.
An associate dean at Middle Tennessee State University got fired for a post that “celebrated” the killing, but that’s reactive damage control, not proactive leadership. The Chronicle of Higher Education calls Kirk’s death a “catastrophe for higher ed,” warning it could further erode trust in universities already hemorrhaging enrollment from families tired of indoctrination over education. Yet the deans? Crickets.
From my vantage point—as someone who’s watched energy friends shouted down at guest lectures, seen the closed political debate skewed to one worldview of fascism, and cheered Kirk’s unapologetic pushback—this silence betrays everything universities claim to stand for. You’re not just failing Charlie; you’re failing the students who deserve forums where ideas duke it out, not safe spaces where discomfort is a hate crime.
While President Trump nailed it: This was a “heinous assassination”: He blew a chance to adopt a diplomatic tone and speak for all Americans. On the other hand, Utah Governor Cox echoes the call for unity against political violence. Even global leaders like the UK’s Keir Starmer have condemned it. But America’s academic elite? They’re treating this like yesterday’s op-ed.
American Deans, step up if you’re reading this (and you should be—your PR teams are probably fact-checking me as we speak). Issue those Freedom of Speech statements not as perfunctory press releases, but as thunderous defenses of the open debate Kirk died defending. Host the vigils, the panel discussions, the unedited forums.
Prove your ivory towers aren’t just gated communities for groupthink. Charlie’s gone, but his fight isn’t. Honor it, or admit you’re part of the problem. The eyes of a grieving American nation—and a generation of students—are on you. Speak now, or forever hold your complicity.
I have always liked and respected Charles Stanley. You never saw him preach without The Bible in his hand. Andy is what the World would call a very influential Pastor. In fact I think he is so successful that he can afford that fine Sheep Skin Coat he wears.