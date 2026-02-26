My Two Cents

Al Christie presents good facts about nuclear power. That is different from writers who have little or no experience in nuclear power. They describe a future that is far from what experience has shown to be practical and safe, like the whole world on nuclear power in 50 or 100 years, and nuclear power saving the world from the supposed pollutant, man-made carbon dioxide. I worked in commercial nuclear power in the USA and Switzerland (where I learned a lot). Also learned a lot from the French nuclear power program. Later, I had the privilege to get to know the hands-on pioneering experts in fast breeder reactors. Bill Gates and others didn't listen to them about the incompetence and the anti-advanced-nuclear-power bias embedded in the DOE by Obama's Science Advisor, John Holdren, an acquaintance of mine since 1970.

