I’m reading up on how molecules of sodium and potassium with a positive electric charge can pass back and forth through the cell membrane, sending and receiving electric impulses throughout our nervous system, directing and regulating our body’s functions and actions.

My future grandson-in-law Todd read “Electricity in Our Bodies” July 6th and he commented and got me interested in digging deeper. You can review the article and scroll down to see his comments. Here’s what he wrote that got my curiosity up:

“I’ve been wanting to read Robert O Beckers book “The Body Electric”. He did some truly amazing work in the 60’s on bone and limb regeneration for the Navy. He discovered that bone does not heal it regenerates and it does this via a DC electric current that differentiates a red blood cell into a stem cell like state that is then used to regenerate the bone without any scar. He was actually able to regenerate the tip of a young child’s finger that had been severed by applying a specific amperage of DC current.”

This all started when I wrote “Elemental Musings” June 17th and “More Elemental Musings” June 24th. Little did I know where my musings on electromagnetic waves would lead us. And little did I know how much had been written on the subject of the electrical nature designed into our cells and how they constantly use electric signals generated by the interaction between positive and negative charges. When Todd mentioned he wanted to read Robert Becker’s book, I ordered a copy of “The Body Electric” from our library. (still waiting for it)

Todd is a believer and wants to come to Oregon and have me baptize him Sunday morning August 10th, and marry my granddaughter Caitlin the same day, and they asked yours truly to officiate - I had to get authorized by the State of Oregon to prepare to officially marry them. It will be a great honor and joy. We want to have the wedding and reception/lunch at our property under the shade of a grove of Douglas Fir trees if it’s hot. Several family members will be coming from out of state, so we’ll be very busy until after August 12th. My normal modus operandi is to post at least a short article every Thursday, and one way or another I’ll try to stick to that. Earlier articles, “The Beauty of Marriage”, and “A Thorough Study of Baptism” may have helped Todd and Caitlin in their decision-making.

This will be a learning experience for me, and if you’d like to learn along with me, follow “My Two Cents” over the next month or so as I summarize what I’m learning about the electric nature of the body.

The cell wall holds the 1700 or so parts of a cell in a functioning unit, protecting it. Biologists are mystified as to how life could ever have “evolved” from inert matter to a living cell. They are equally frustrated in trying to understand how two or more cells could ever “evolve” to the point where they could communicate and work together - it’s a huge jump from non-life to life, and another huge jump from a single cell organism to a multi-celled. But before that, it’s completely unknown how the cell membrane got in the picture - yet without the membrane to protect the cell from the environment, even if the DNA, etc, somehow did form all by itself, (logically impossible; codes don’t write themselves - read “In the Beginning There Was Information”, by Werner Gitt) it would immediately deteriorate without the protective membrane.

Amazingly, the cell wall, or membrane, is intelligent. It knows what ions to let in and which to let out, and when to do it. These in and out electrical events happen in milliseconds. The DNA in a cell nucleus is coded to form special proteins in the cell wall that can change shape to open or close a gateway through the wall. Some are for opening or closing for sodium ions, and some for potassium ions.

The cell responds to electrical impulses from the brain and sensory nerves sent via the nerve cells, called neurons. A nerve cell includes both the “dendron” part in the brain, and the long “axons”, which can send messages using electric impulses to the rest of the body.

How are these electric signals sent?

A battery makes a close analogy. In a charged battery, the difference between the positive and negative poles of a battery is the “potential difference”. When the battery is at rest, that potential difference is a form of stored electrical energy. When the poles are connected with conductive wires, of they are touched together, you get quite a spark. If they’re connected to an electric device, like a motor or a lamp, the battery actively discharges electric energy with DC - direct electric current. In the cell, with the saline solution all through our tissues, inside and outside the cells, wires aren’t needed, because saline has conductive ions and salts. We‘re about 60% water.

All the cells in the body of all life forms are activated by the charging, discharging, and recharging of electricity enabled by the potential voltage difference either of sodium, potassium, calcium, or chloride ions. When a cell wall is ‘at rest’, there are potassium ions inside the cell and sodium ions outside the cell. There is a lot more sodium outside the cell, in the conductive saline solution that is throughout our bodies, than potassium ions inside the cell membrane. When there are no signals being sent, there is a potential difference, called ‘resting potential’. (-70 millivolts)

When the brain responds to a thought, (another great mystery) or a signal from the sensory nerves, it switches from resting potential to action potential. In milliseconds, the cell, sensing a change in voltage, opens gates to let sodium ions in and then also let potassium ions out. This is a discharge of energy, like a miniature lightning strike, and is capable of doing work - like contracting a muscle. Once a lot of sodium ions get outside the cell and potassium inside, that causes the voltage switch, to return to the resting potential - so the protein gates in the membrane reverse, letting the potassium out and the sodium back in. In effect, this is like an electric battery recharging itself!

Here is a link to a college level explanation (scroll down to Transport Across Cell Membranes) of all that goes on with the cell membrane. It’s one video in a series on cell structure, by “Science with Susanna”. In this session, titled ‘Transport across cell membranes’, the discussion of movement of sodium and potassium ions starts at about the 3:12 time.

Science with Susanna offers a very complete set of lessons, videos, and podcasts on biology, microbiology, anatomy, physiology, and TEAS prep summa for nursing students.

Obviously, the body needs food for energy, and has to maintain the right balance of electrolytes to keep this process going - just like your car battery doesn’t recharge itself without using a little bit of the energy from internal combustion to run a generator or alternator to keep the battery recharged.

Even from my simplistic layman’s description of the electric charges going on in our cells, you can imagine that a full understanding of it all would be incredibly complicated. For every fact that we discover, more questions are raised. When I study these things, my head is spinning. And this post today is only scratching the surface. Our heartbeat and breathing and some other essentials of the body are involuntary and designed to be automatic; no thought required. But all voluntary actions are preceded by thought. For example, I might decide to do 20 pushups. That thought has to come first, or the pushups won’t happen. No matter how much I learn about the electrical nature of the body and how it works, the real mystery is how does a thought, conscious or unconscious, translate into an electrical impulse? Where does the thought come from?

“You have searched me, Lord,

and you know me.

2 You know when I sit and when I rise;

you perceive my thoughts from afar.

3 You discern my going out and my lying down;

you are familiar with all my ways.

4 Before a word is on my tongue

you, Lord, know it completely.

5 You hem me in behind and before,

and you lay your hand upon me.

6 Such knowledge is too wonderful for me,

too lofty for me to attain…

13 For you created my inmost being;

you knit me together in my mother’s womb.

14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;

your works are wonderful” Psalm 139:1-6; 13-14