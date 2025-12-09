I’ve reproduced the first part of an article from Answers in Depth, by AIG (Answers in Genesis). Bev and I have supported AIG for many years. They are a terrific organization founded by Ken Ham and I highly recommend them. Their website is an important resource for any questions you might have about the first 11 chapters of Genesis, plus much more. Be sure to plan a visit to their Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter in Kentucky. You can drive, or fly to Cincinnati, and stay at a motel about halfway between the two, to spend at least a day at each feature. Children under 12 are free. I wrote about the Ark Encounter here.

I encourage you to subscribe to their publications, “Answers”, and “Answers for Kids”, especially if you have children or grandchildren. More info here

AIG’s Creation Museum and Ark Encounter are celebrating the Christmas season - a great time to visit. https://x.com/aigkenham/status/1994750475405562290?

Did Noah’s Ark Lack Oxygen at Such a High Altitude?

by Harry F. Sanders, III on December 5, 2025

“Have you ever climbed a mountain and found yourself gasping for air? As you ascend a mountain, the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere decreases. At the top of the highest peaks, like Everest, oxygen bottles are required for climbers to reach the summit. In practice, humans cannot survive long at such high elevations. Yet we read this about the waters of Noah’s flood in Genesis 7:19–20:

And the waters prevailed so mightily on the earth that all the high mountains under the whole heaven were covered. The waters prevailed above the mountains, covering them fifteen cubits deep.

In other words, the floodwaters went 15 cubits (about 25.5 feet using a cubit of 20.4 inches) above the highest mountains. In the present, that would be 29,058.19 feet (Everest’s height of 29,032.691 feet + 25.5 ft). Oxygen assistance is necessary around 26,246 feet. So if the floodwaters covered Everest today, it would be almost 3,000 feet above the breathable limit. Basic logic seems to indicate that the flood should have pushed Noah above the breathable limit.

However, this simple bit of reasoning overlooks a couple of wrong assumptions.

Assumption 1: Mount Everest and other peaks of similar height existed before the flood.

This assumption is flawed for several reasons. First, we know that the pre-flood world was different than the modern world. Some of the fossils we find are of plants, like lycopods, that are vastly different than any living plants, even modern lycopods, which are much smaller than their pre-flood types. Further, we think that the pre-flood world was a single supercontinent, called Rodinia, that broke apart during the flood. So the geography of earth would have been very different in the past compared to today.

If the earth’s geography was different in the past, then it is possible that the mountains we see today did not exist in the pre-flood world. Such an argument has been put forward for years in creationist circles. The mountains’ core rocks were formed during creation week. During the flood, due to tectonic uplift or the collision of tectonic plates, the mountains were raised to perhaps even slightly above their current height. Glacial and other erosion during the post-flood ice age led to slight decreases in mountain height until they reached approximately their modern heights.

This is supported by the Bible talking explicitly about the mountains rising and valleys sinking during the flood.

You covered it with the deep as with a garment; the waters stood above the mountains. At your rebuke they fled; at the sound of your thunder they took to flight. The mountains rose, the valleys sank down to the place that you appointed for them. You set a boundary that they may not pass, so that they might not again cover the earth. (Psalm 104:6–9)

The last sentence makes it clear that the psalmist is talking about the global flood. It’s an echo of God’s promise in Genesis 9:11, where he tells Noah he will never flood the earth again. [We have local floods, but the rainbow is a reminder that God will never destroy the whole earth by flood again.] It is the sentence prior, however, that is most interesting for this article. It indicates that during the flood, the mountains rose and the valleys sank. In other words, the pre-flood mountains were shorter (and the pre-flood valleys and ocean basins were shallower) than the topography we see today.

Extending that idea one step further means that the ark would not have needed to get to the height of Mount Everest. In fact, it likely would have been considerably lower, below the line of breathable air. So the proposed oxygen problem is not a problem at all.”

I have my own theory, admittedly based on speculation, that before the flood, the mountains were probably much lower than today, and then were thrust up in reaction to the thousands of tons of weight of the water pushing down on the valleys. For example, if the mountains originally were about 3000’, the pressure on the valleys would be enormous. A depth of 3000’ of water presses down at about 93 Tons per square foot.

The ark was grounded on Mt Ararat, which is 16,854’ today. Even if Mt Everest had been thrust up to 29,034’, it wasn’t within reach of the dove sent out by Noah - all he would have seen was water, water everywhere, until the waters receded.

The author, Harry F. Sanders, goes on to assumption 2 to explain that the rapidly rising waters during the flood would compress the atmosphere, increasing the oxygen concentration, which is another reason why breathing would not be a problem, even if the ark was lifted to great heights. Then he debunks assumption 3, that there would be a lack of oxygen because all the plants that produce oxygen were wiped out in the flood. But of course the flood only lasted a little more than a year, and new plants started growing quickly.

read the rest of the AIG article here