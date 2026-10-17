screenshot of demo jumping up and over Tesla truck

Elon Musk has finally done it. He made a flying car.

His car can go straight up, using rocket thrusters. By programming or remotely controlling the thrusters, the car is able to do flips and fly upside down.

I thought, that sounds great, but it’s only good for 5 seconds, according to Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy.

The flying car has some special engineering to lighten the weight, but it’s still almost 3,759 lbs.

· Total Weight: According to Tesla’s VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, the vehicle weighs just under 3,750 pounds (around 1,700 kg). While heavy for an aircraft, it is remarkably light for a high-performance EV. [1, 2] · Weight-Saving Measures: To offset the heavy battery and dual rear motors, the chassis heavily utilizes titanium, magnesium, and carbon fiber. Furthermore, the interior strips away luxuries: it features manual controls, a steer-by-wire yoke, and fixed seats molded directly into the car’s frame to eliminate heavy seat adjustment mechanisms. [1, 2, 3] · The Rocket Package: Instead of burning rocket fuel, the car features a “SpaceX package” equipped with an onboard electric compressor and ultra-high-pressure air tanks connected to 10 cold-gas thruster nozzles. These thrusters generate roughly 4 to 5 times the force of tire grip alone, providing the massive vertical thrust needed to temporarily lift the 3,750-lb mass into the air.

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At this point, my imagination kicked in. (Thank you for the stimulation, Elon.)

First, on a related subject, I thought about how neat it would be just to have a private airplane that could be programmed to do everything on autopilot. I could skip all those hours of flight training.

But then, a private airplane isn’t like a car. You need a runway, both for takeoff and for landing.

But Ahhh…there’s an easy solution to this dilemma.

All we need now is a hybrid car/plane.

The car will have the thrusters, so we can take off straight up from our driveway. No need for a runway.

Then, all we need is folding or retractable wings! So we could take off from our driveway glide like any other airplane, and then land straight down into a parking lot, using the thrusters just for a few seconds.

For flight, we extend the wings. Bingo. I’ll order one from Elon today.

Oh, it might be over my credit card limit. Could you all send me some money? I really want one of these babies.