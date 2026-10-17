My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
Oct 19

Who will be in charge of issuing the driving/flying permit?

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1 reply by Al Christie
Susanna's avatar
Susanna
Oct 17

Ha!!! Isaac just had me watch Elon’s flying car yesterday. Impressive lol

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