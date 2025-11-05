This is just a fun post to share the joys of mushroom hunting. I love getting out in the woods anyway and it’s always exciting to find things that are edible. Mushrooms also have an element of danger, because some are deadly poisonous, so it’s a challenge to make absolutely sure of the identification.

No audio today because you’ve got to see the pictures…

timing

We had a good hard rain the last week of October, so it was time to see what had popped up in the woods.

notes

Found in mixed woods of mature red alder, doug fir, hemlock, pine, and big-leaf maple, some in sparse grass, some under fir where there was no grass, 1100’ level, about midway between Portland and Mt Hood

Started seeing them about October 27th

Cap light to dark brown, (beware if caps are white or grey) 2-5” diameter, gills, no veil or ring, not sticky when wet but feels slightly soapy when wet, gills attached to stalk

sometimes hard to find, partially hidden by grass or leaves

can you non-Oregonians guess which leaves fell from a big-leaf maple?

Stalk 3/8” -1/2” thick, does not break cleanly; rather fibrous and hollow in lower portion, no milk or sap, about 4-5” high

Easy to pull up

Spore print is white - very important to take a spore print - if spores are pinkish, watch out!

Grows in clumps, sometimes hidden under leaves or grass, also found some singles not in clumps - safer not to take any singles

No strong odor or taste

Turns nearly black when cut up and fried in butter

I don’t know if it’s safe to eat these uncooked!

living dangerously

Warning - There are some mushrooms that look similar but are poisonous. As noted above, only gather from clumps, not singles, and with brown caps, not white or grey, and take a spore print to be sure the spores are white and not pinkish.

I have found some other good mushrooms on the property from time to time, and also some deadly poisonous ones. Yesterday I found a nice looking amanita ocreata, aka ‘the destroying angel’. You probably guessed from the name that they’re plenty poisonous! It was all by itself and right in the path.

spore prints

To take a spore print, lay a couple caps gill side down, one on white paper and one on black paper. Be patient - you may have to wait overnight. The microscopic spores will fall from the gills and color the paper, in very fine lines like the gills’ pattern.

proceed cautiously

If all the boxes are checked, and all the warnings heeded, start by cooking and eating only a small amount, especially if this is the first time. Then wait a day before eating more. If you still feel great the next day, with no hint of an upset stomach or anything, then you’re good to go.

making the most of your harvest

It only took about 15 minutes to gather way more than I could eat, so what to do?

After discarding the ones that looked past their prime, and cleaning off any leaves or grasses, I cut some up and cooked them for immediate use in soups, stews, casseroles, etc. I Fried them in about a tablespoon of olive oil on low to medium heat, until they were reduced to the point where water content was pretty well steamed off and ‘shrooms turn almost black

Then I filled my food dryer to preserve more, and still had some to dry after the 1st batch.

I put the dried ‘shrooms in a paper bag, but usually pack them in zip-locs.

I still had some more that needed to be dried, so I just spread them out in a cardboard box while waiting for the dryer.

Bev and I had marinated and fried chicken breast for supper with mixed brown and wild rice. We mixed in some veggies and baby red potatoes and a goodly scoop of mushrooms with the chicken and cooked it all together. Delicious!