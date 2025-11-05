My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Barlow's avatar
Bill Barlow
1d

I love mushrooms, and even joined a club for a short time. But after looking in the mushroom book I bought, there were way to many look alikes. So I hunt my mushrooms year around at the produce department of my local grocery store.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

Sounds delicious!!

Went to farmers market locally and found a wide variety of mushrooms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Christie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture