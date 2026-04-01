chart is from Yahoo finance showing what volatility looks like in the silver miners ETF, ‘SIL’

0:00 -4:00

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I pray for our commander-in-chief and his military leaders.

I realize that the outcome of this mideast war is unpredictable and that it affects the stock market.

Iran’s capabilities may have been underestimated. As I write this on 4/1/26 they still have missiles and drones, they still have the Strait closed, their missiles and drones are accurate, and they have a longer range than was thought.

The war has made a day-trader out of me. I’m keeping a close eye on it daily - about an hour a day.

Keep well informed of the condition of your flocks

and pay attention to your herds, Proverbs 27:23

If the outcome for the US and Israel doesn’t go as planned, the stock market could take a really big plunge. So I’ve tightened my regular protective stop loss orders to be triggered and sell if there is a significant turn in the markets.

Of course, there have been so many ups and downs since the war started that it’s a difficult call to say exactly what is a ‘significant’ turn. I’m depending on the simplest of technical indicators - being alerted whenever a stock crosses its 50 day moving average, especially if it looks overbought or oversold as indicated by the RSI (a momentum indicator), on above average volume.

Here’s a snapshot of one of my stocks, Williams Oil (WMB).

You can see the tight trailing stop right below the red 50-day moving average line, and a more normal stop to sell 5 shares if it drops as low as 56.50. The narrow strip graphs are volume, momentum, and standard deviation.

I’ve also started planting some ‘canaries in the coal mine’ - I’ve set some additional stops tighter than usual, but tiny. Like a trailing stop to sell just one share whenever there’s a small drop in price. A trailing stop will follow the market up if it goes up, but it will be triggered very quickly when it turns down. Stops that get triggered are a ‘heads up’ for me to re-evaluate the situation almost daily. It’s also a way to capture some of the gain on an up day, as soon as the stock dips back downward, which happens all the time, reacting to all the war news.

This approach has resulted in my taking a little money off the table every day. I’ve gone from fully invested to 27% in cash in 6 weeks.

If the US and Israel are successful, the market could start a giant leap upward, and it will be time to put that cash back to work and to buy.

But in the meantime, as an old retired guy, I’m more interested in protecting against a big crash if it should happen.

A good person leaves an inheritance to his grandchildren, Proverbs 13:22a