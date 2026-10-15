photo is from bible places.com

The exact site of Emmaus isn’t known for certain, but the location called Motza today is probably the one, IMO.

image from Carta Jerusalem as posted in Jerusalem perspective.com

0:00 -11:30

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Luke was a careful historian, investigative reporter, and literary genius. The story of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus has irony, humor, and suspense.

It ends with an eye-opening surprise for Cleopas and the other disciple, but no surprise to us, because Luke lets us in on the fact that their incognito traveling companion is Jesus.

The maximum depths of human emotion are in this story, with a 180 degree reversal - from grief, to one of the greatest joys we can know - the joy of knowing that Jesus really is alive.

The whole story is right in the middle of the most important facts in the history of the world: The crucifixion, resurrection, appearances, and ascension of Christ our Savior.

Thousands saw him die on the cross, hundreds saw him alive over the next 40 days, and the eleven apostles saw him rise up into the clouds.

Remember the reason why Luke wrote. He tells us in his first few verses:

Many have undertaken to draw up an account of the things that have been fulfilled among us, 2 just as they were handed down to us by those who from the first were eyewitnesses and servants of the word. 3 With this in mind, since I myself have carefully investigated everything from the beginning, I too decided to write an orderly account for you, most excellent Theophilus, 4 so that you may know the certainty of the things you have been taught.

Someone had shared the gospel with Theophilus, who wasn’t convinced it was true. So Luke wrote to assure him that it was indeed the truth.

Luke interviewed eyewitnesses. Most bible scholars think Luke’s main source was Peter. The pertinent facts are presented so economically that not a word is wasted. Some details and explanations are left out, to get right to Luke’s purpose - to tell Theophilus and us that Jesus’ rise from the dead was absolutely true.

Here’s the background, garnered from the four gospel accounts:

The women who had been with Jesus out of Galilee came to anoint him on the 1st day of the week.

The stone was rolled away.

The tomb was empty.

Two angels said he is risen.

The women ran to tell the disciples, who didn’t believe them.

Mary Magdalene stayed behind, and Jesus appeared to her.

Peter and John ran to the tomb, and confirmed that the tomb was empty.

Jesus appeared to Peter, also known as Cephas. (1 Corintians 15:5)

Now to our subject: Two of Jesus followers were walking to Emmaus, talking about their disappointment that the one in whom they had placed their hope was executed.

Jesus came alongside - but their eyes were prevented from recognizing him.

Let’s read the text: Luke 24:13-35

13 Now that same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem.

Probably Motza on today’s map. Motza = Hebrew for Greek ‘Emmaus’, was on an old Roman road up to Jerusalem from the coast, through a valley, along a small stream. During the Old and New Testament eras, the Judean hills and valleys to the west of Jerusalem were covered in thick, natural Mediterranean woodlands. However, they were not filled with the tall cedar or pine forests seen there today: The Native Trees: The ancient forests consisted primarily of dense evergreen oak, pistachio, hawthorn, and wild carob.

14 They were talking with each other about everything that had happened. 15 As they talked and discussed these things with each other, Jesus himself came up and walked along with them; 16 but they were kept from recognizing him.

Jesus isn’t ready yet to prove to them that he’s alive. God’s timing is always perfect. We’re kept in suspense. When will they realize who he is?

17 He asked them, “What are you discussing together as you walk along?”

They stood still, their faces downcast.

‘downcast’ is the body language of depression and sadness.

18 One of them, named Cleopas, asked him, “Are you the only one visiting Jerusalem who does not know the things that have happened there in these days?”

The irony here is laughable

19 “What things?” he asked.

“About Jesus of Nazareth,” they replied. “He was a prophet, powerful in word and deed before God and all the people. 20 The chief priests and our rulers handed him over to be sentenced to death, and they crucified him; 21 but we had hoped that he was the one who was going to redeem Israel. And what is more, it is the third day since all this took place.

They “had hoped.” Their hope is gone.

22 In addition, some of our women amazed us. They went to the tomb early this morning 23 but didn’t find his body. They came and told us that they had seen a vision of angels, who said he was alive. 24 Then some of our companions went to the tomb and found it just as the women had said, but they did not see Jesus.”

The disciples didn’t believe he was alive, despite what the women said.

25 He said to them, “How foolish you are, and how slow to believe all that the prophets have spoken! 26 Did not the Messiah have to suffer these things and then enter his glory?”

Jesus had to die. There was no other way. This is the heart of the gospel. The wages of sin is death, and we have all sinned, so we all deserve death. Our only hope is in Jesus, who died in our place, because he loves us.

27 And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets, he explained to them what was said in all the Scriptures concerning himself.

He didn’t just tell them what was said – he explained it.

28 As they approached the village to which they were going, Jesus continued on as if he were going farther. 29 But they urged him strongly, “Stay with us, for it is nearly evening; the day is almost over.” So he went in to stay with them.

30 When he was at the table with them, he took bread, gave thanks, broke it and began to give it to them. 31 Then their eyes were opened and they recognized him, and he disappeared from their sight. 32 They asked each other, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he talked with us on the road and opened the Scriptures to us?”

I love that expression - he “opened the scriptures to us”. We need to open the scriptures -first, for ourselves, and then, for others. But imagine strolling along with Jesus, the greatest teacher ever, and hearing him open the scriptures! This story started with great sadness over the death of Jesus, and unbelief of the women who said he was alive, but it ends with joy - just like everyone who finally realizes that Jesus is alive!

33 They got up and returned at once to Jerusalem. There they found the Eleven and those with them, assembled together 34 and saying, “It is true! The Lord has really risen and has appeared to Simon.” (see 1 Cor.15:5)

35 Then the two told what had happened on the way, and how Jesus was recognized by them when he broke the bread.

Then Jesus suddenly appeared.

44 He said to them, “This is what I told you while I was still with you: Everything must be fulfilled that is written about me in the Law of Moses, the Prophets and the Psalms.”

45 Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures.

So Jesus again explained everything, just like he did with the two hiking to Emmaus.

Jesus’ appearances started privately. Mary Magdalene was the first of the women to see him. (Mark 16:9) Peter was the first of the apostles. Both of those appearances were intimate; personal; private. Jesus appeared to the two on the way to Emmaus, but strangely, they didn’t know it was him. Not until the last minute – and then he disappeared! He appeared to both Peter and John, and then to the disciples gathered in a home. All of these early appearances were private. The great commission was also exclusive, alone to the eleven. (Matthew 28:16ff) Over the rest of the 40 day period, his appearances were more public, eventually to over 500 eye witnesses. (1 Corinthians 15:5) And finally, it was only the eleven apostles who witnessed his ascension. (Acts 1:2ff) Shortly after, on the Day of Pentecost, the church began, with Peter’s first sermon. If their testimony was not absolutely true, they would not have been willing to face death rather than recanting.

I sketched a diagram of the main events. From the sacrifice of the Lamb of God on Calvary to the pouring out of the Holy Spirit on Pentecost, Luke gave us along with Theophilus the facts “so that you may know the certainty of the things you have been taught.”

Jesus took the time to teach Cleopus and his companion on Resurrection Sunday. How I would have loved to have been on that road to Emmaus! It stands as one of the most unique stories in the whole bible.

Thoughts on what Jesus would have taught the disciples when he ‘opened the scriptures’ and their minds:

We often hear of the beautiful messianic prophecies, especially Isaiah, and in the Psalms. For example,

Isaiah 53:5-6

But he was pierced for our transgressions,

he was crushed for our iniquities;

the punishment that brought us peace was on him,

and by his wounds we are healed.

6 We all, like sheep, have gone astray,

each of us has turned to our own way;

and the Lord has laid on him the iniquities of us all

Psalms 22:16-18

Dogs surround me,

a pack of villains encircles me;

they pierce my hands and my feet.

17 All my bones are on display;

people stare and gloat over me.

18 They divide my clothes among them

and cast lots for my garment.

Now let’s investigate the less publicized foretellings of the Messiah that Jesus would have brought out from Moses.

Genesis 3:15 (The Promised Seed): God tells the serpent (Satan) that He will put enmity between him and the woman, and between their seed. The seed of the woman (Jesus) will crush the serpent’s head while the serpent only strikes his heel.

Genesis 49:10 (The Scepter of Judah): Jacob prophesies that the scepter will not depart from Judah, nor a ruler’s staff from between his feet, until Shiloh (Jesus, Messiah) arrives, and to him shall be the obedience of the peoples.

Numbers 24:17 (The Star and Scepter): Balaam declares a vision of the future, stating, “A star will come out of Jacob; a scepter will rise out of Israel” Jesus was a descendant; he came out of Jacob.

Deuteronomy 18:15–19 (A Prophet Like Moses): Moses tells the Israelites that God will raise up a prophet like him from among their fellow countrymen, whom the people must listen to. “must listen to” - we must listen to Jesus, if we want to be saved.

Typology - a ‘type’ foreshadows the life, character, and mission of the Messiah.

Melchizedek (Genesis 14): The King of Salem and Priest of God Most High who blesses Abraham. He serves as a type of Jesus the Messiah’s dual role as both an eternal king and priest.

Isaac (Genesis 22): The “only son” whom Abraham is commanded to sacrifice. Isaac’s willing submission, and his symbolic “return from death” after God provides a lamb. This is so wonderfully complex. God, like Abraham, offers His only, one-of-a-kind, sinless son as a sacrifice. Jesus, the lamb of God, and as innocent as a lamb, willingly submits to death. And like Isaac, Jesus is brought back from death.

Joseph (Genesis 37–50) The favorite son who is imprisoned. He is later exalted to the right hand of Pharaoh, ultimately saving both his people and also the Gentile world from starvation. Jesus is brought out of the prison of the tomb, and is exalted to the right hand of God.

Moses (Exodus–Deuteronomy): The ultimate mediator who delivers God’s people from slavery, institutes the Old Covenant, intercedes for the people’s sins, and leads them toward the Promised Land. Jesus gives us the New Covenant and is our mediator; our intercessor.

Jacob’s Ladder (Genesis 28): A ladder from earth to heaven; a bridge between God and man. Jesus is our ladder - our only way to heaven.The Tabernacle (Exodus 25–40): Represents God’s presence. Jesus - Emanuel - God with us

The Bronze Serpent (Numbers 21): Lifted up on a pole in the wilderness so that anyone bitten by poisonous snakes could look up at it and live. Jesus was lifted up on the cross.

The Rock at Horeb (Sinai) (Exodus 17): Moses struck the rock to provide life-giving water to a dying nation in the desert. Jesus gives us ‘living water’

The Passover Lamb (Exodus 12): A spotless male lamb sacrificed to save the Israelites from judgment. Its blood is applied. Jesus is the Lamb of God.