My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanna's avatar
Susanna
Oct 17

I love this passage too.

Are you ready to tackle the timeline of the Hebrews in Egypt???? I’d love to see your analysis

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Christie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture