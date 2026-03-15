My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
1d

You have given a very reasonable way of checking how old the Earth is. Question: I think I started a CHAT and asked how to bring pictures into my stories. I'll have to find a way to get back to CHAT to see if anyone has given me any ideas. ALSO: I want to add some headings to my published articles. I thought my Poems would all be placed under POEMS, BUT THERE WAS NO heading for Poems. They are just scattered in order. I would also like a heading, BIBLE. How can I go to my homepage and make these corrections? Thanks for any help. I am a slow learner, but I will try to print out any directions you can provide.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1d

This might help, although I'm still not sure what the difference is between 'sections' and 'categories'. Anyway, scroll down through this earlier post and see if this still works. It worked for me in 2024. https://alchristie.substack.com/p/understanding-category-use-in-substack?utm_source=publication-search

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