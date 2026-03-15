chart available from drdino.com

Enoch, the seventh from Adam, prophesied about them: “See, the Lord is coming with thousands upon thousands of his holy ones” Jude 14

Please read or listen to the Feb.24th post for background. Here are a few more thoughts on the genealogy of Christ.

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Adam to Enoch

The genealogy from Adam to Enoch in Genesis 5:3-18, the first 7 names, is confirmed by the Apostle Jude in Jude14. In effect, in case anyone thought there were any missing names or generations, Jude is saying the first 7 names are correct and complete. Jude is near the end of the New Testament, just before Revelation.

It wouldn’t make sense for Jude to say Enoch was the 7th, if there were any other sons (missing names or generations) in between.

Genesis is history

“through which the world at that time was destroyed, being flooded with water” 2 Peter 3:6 There are several places in the New Testament that attest to the historical accuracy of Genesis even in the earliest chapters. The Apostle Peter agrees with Noah’s Flood being global. The worldwide flood that destroyed all but Noah’s family was a bottleneck in world population growth. Because of the flood, we all trace back to Noah, and from there back to Adam. There is only one ‘race’ – the human race.

[Here is a link to a completely different approach to why the Genesis history is to be taken literally, from Trust Jesus substack.]

the Table of Nations

In Genesis ch.10, unlike chapter 5, all male descendants are named, not just a particular son, and no ages are given. The purpose is different. Instead of delineating the line leading to Christ, this chapter is describing the way the world population of families spread out after the flood. It’s often called the ‘Table of Nations’.

from Noah’s son Shem to Abraham

In ch.11, after describing the Tower of Babel and the dispersion of families and tribes, the original pattern of chapter 5 is resumed. We’re given the names in the line of Christ, from Shem to Abraham. Only the sons in the direct line, not the other descendants of Shem. Once again, we have the age of each father when the son was born.

No other genealogy is like this. The ages can simply be added up and used as a timetable dating from the creation. It’s as if God wanted to be sure we understood that even with the long lifetimes of the patriarchs, only about 4000 years passed from the creation and Adam until the birth of Jesus. You can’t believe that and also believe that we evolved from microbial life to modern man. Christianity is in direct conflict with the theory of evolution. It’s one or the other.

I wrote in part one “Why are those age numbers given? There is only one reason I can think of: To equip believers to counter the theory of evolution. Since God knows everything, he knew that evolution in various forms would be promoted by those who hate God, to lead astray and weaken the faith of many. When the ages of the patriarchs are added up, and combined with the detailed historical records after Abraham, we get about 4000 years from the creation to Jesus. Of course there’s no way we could have evolved in just 4000 years.” I also wrote a little about the long ages, in “Methuselah’s Record-Breaking Age”, followed by a short addition in “More on the Age of the Earth”

from Abraham to Joseph

Here’s another section where there can be no gaps, because we’re given the stories about the fathers and sons directly interacting.

In Gen.11:27-32, Abraham was clearly the son (not grandson, for example) because of the storyline. And so on for Abraham and Isaac, Isaac and Jacob, Jacob and Joseph and Ephraim and Manasseh.

Here’s an example: “Terah took Abram his son, and Lot the son of Haran, his grandson, and Sarai his daughter-in-law, his son Abram’s wife, and they went out together from Ur of the Chaldeans…” Gen.11:31

The ages of the father when the son was born continues down to Joseph, but it takes a little more digging, since they’re not given consecutively all in one chapter like in Genesis chapter 11.

from Joseph to Jesus – father’s ages are not needed because now we’re up to times of well established written history.

Historical records are considered accurate from 2000BC, the time of Abraham – so we get about 4000 yrs from Adam to Christ.

the bible is consistent throughout

The genealogy of Christ as revealed in Genesis is repeated in 1 Chronicles 1:1-27.

The Chronicles record is broader, like Gen ch 10. The line from Adam to Abraham is confirmed. Adam to Noah in verses 1-4, then verses 5-16 confirms how the world was populated after the flood, then the line from Shem to Abraham in verses 24-27.

From Abraham we’re given the families from his sons Isaac and Ishmael, in verses 28-54.

1 Chronicles chapters 2 – 8 follow the 12 sons of Jacob/Israel and all their descendants.

The New Testament in Matthew starts right out with the genealogy of Christ. He narrows it down to groups of 14 confirming Genesis and Chronicles.

Luke 3:23-31 gives us the maternal line from Joseph and Mary back to King David, so combining Matthew and Luke we see that both Joseph and Mary were descendants of David. Then Luke takes us back from David all the way to Adam, and that genealogy is consistent with Genesis.

The final note in Jude verse 14, saying Enoch was the 7th from Adam, as we already mentioned, is such a casual reference that Jude didn’t see any need to elaborate - the genealogy was already totally established.

Rebuttal to ‘gaps’ argument

There are some Christians who doubt the biblical genealogy because they’ve been told there are gaps in the record. A little logic proves that even if some descendants (hypothetically) were left out, the timeline wouldn’t be affected because of the way the genealogy is structured:

If Genesis says:

“A lived X years and begot B,”

then the timeline calculation uses only X.

Even if B is actually a descendant (grandson, etc.), the number X still marks the same number of years on the timeline.

Let me illustrate it visually.

Now suppose (hypothetically) the genealogy skips people:

Actual biological chain might look like:

A → (X) → (Y) → B → (Z) → C → (Q) → D

But Genesis still states:

From Genesis:

· Genesis 5:3 — Adam was 130 when Seth was born

· Genesis 5:6 — Seth was 105 when Enosh was born

· Genesis 5:9 — Enosh was 90 when Kenan was born

· Genesis 5:12 __Kenan was 70 when Mahalalel was born

Timeline math:

130 + 105 + 90 + 70 = 395 years from Adam to Kenan

Even if generations were skipped in the genealogy list,

those ages would still total 395 years.

summary

There are sections in the genealogy in Genesis that cannot have gaps. We have the testimony of Jude, and the stories relating Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob as direct fathers and sons. If there are no gaps there, in the earliest history on earth, it’s reasonable that the whole line is also without gaps. But even if I’m wrong about that, the structure of the genealogy demands that the ages still would add up to the same amount of time from Adam to Jacob. It adds up to 2,108 years. (see chart at top of post)