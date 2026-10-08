I’m not being very creative this week - instead, I’m relying on someone else’s creativity, because my time is getting prioritized to get my income taxes done on time. The 6 months’ extension is up Oct.15th.

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Richard Lyons has written a book that I can very happily recommend. He knows his science, engineering, and math, and explains it so much better than I could. And it’s not hard to follow. Even a politician should be able to understand it!

“It is a book for the kitchen table, because the reader I have in mind is the one that government and the media systematically underestimate: intelligent, unspecialised, and entirely capable of following a chain of reasoning if someone will show them the links. They should be able to sit down with the book, three cups of tea, and half a packet of chocolate Hobnobs, and get up able to go from the gut feeling of ‘that can’t be right’ to ‘that isn’t right, and here is why’ the next time an energy minister emits a whopper.”

“one example: to run Britain on wind and sun through years of weak wind, the Royal Society reckons we would need 60,000 to 100,000 gigawatt-hours of stored electricity. We have about 37. Read the book and you will have dozens of facts like that at your fingertips: for the pub, the dinner table, and the council committee meeting.”

The Energy Trap: Why the renewable energy transition can’t work — and what can is out today from Swift Press. Buy it on Amazon. If you read it and think it worth it, an honest review there helps other readers find it. So does sending this post to a friend.

Thanks for tuning in. As soon as I finish my taxes, I hope to next concentrate on finishing the hybrid solar project and report to you all on it. I’d like to do a piece on how my reforestation project is coming along, too.