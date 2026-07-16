Today I’m just going to add a few little updates rather than write a whole new article.

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Trump Accounts

This is a great corollary to the Trump Accounts for every child under 18.

Melania Trump has founded accounts for foster children.

“First Lady Melania Trump launched her Fostering the Future Accounts, a new financial resource established to empower foster youth to be fiscally autonomous upon reaching the age of majority. “Fostering the Future Accounts give foster children the same chance for asset ownership and long-term wealth building as every other American child. By investing in our foster youth now, we help strengthen America’s workforce, communities, and economic future,” the First Lady explained. This historic measure is a first for the United States and is designed by the First Lady in tandem with the U.S. Department of Treasury. Already, twenty-three Governors have pledged to set up Fostering the Future Accounts for children within their states’ care. First Lady Melania Trump called for national unity to fund the accounts, “Now is the time for everyone to act. All 50 states should pledge to protect America’s foster youth. Let’s elevate America’s children above politics. I urge every Governor and business leader in America to help fund these accounts.” Because of First Lady Melania Trump’s leadership and commitment to ensuring youth in foster care have the same access as every other American child to valuable asset building opportunities, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Management and Budget issued Federal guidance allowing State, Territorial, and Tribal child welfare agencies to open this type of account for any child or youth in their care”.

The Destructiveness of Solar

My hero, Alexandra Fasulo, has gone to Washington DC! Her battle against NY State’s over-reaching land grabs and their trampling over the will of farmers, environmentalists, land owners, and local communities has gone viral. She has pointed out that the state is allowing and subsidizing foreign companies to come in and build massive solar farms in upstate NY without any regard for the local residents. She is suing the state. It’s a classic case of David against Goliath, but like David, I believe she will win the fight against all odds. I’m praying for her success.

Here is her latest video, telling about her trip to Washington DC and the White House and her meeting with the Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and support from the patriotic country music singer and songwriter John Rich.

A Letter to the Church

This is more of an additional comment than an update. I just want to clarify that when I say the church should not remain silent just because an issue may have political implications, I’m calling out non-denominational evangelical churches; not the catholic church. The pope is not guilty of remaining silent. In his case, it would be better if he were silent.

I am sad to say he has vocally come down on the wrong side of some very important issues. He has supported climate change hysteria and transitioning away from fossil fuels. He has supported the rejection of deportation and border wall policies. He supports evolution theory, which contradicts the book of Genesis.

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.

We live in exciting times!