My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
4d

Al, your aim is true, again.

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
6d

In just 18 years we went from the lowest cost, most reliable Grid on the planet to now rising costs and questionable peak reliability. In 2007 the U.S. had over 150 new coal plants planned. Only a handful were built. The last new coal plants in the U.S. were built between 2011-2013. Since 2011 over half of the existing coal plant capacity has been demolished. Cheap gas (I hate the word and usually avoid using it, but cheap is appropriate here) kept power prices reasonable 2012 till 2025 thanks to Hydraulic Fracking. With the combined affects of shut downs of coal plants, cheap gas and new electricity demand, gas now provides the primary energy for about 43% of our electricity. During peak winter periods it may reach close to 50%. When pipeline gas supply is limited both cost of production and reliability are at risk. The remaining, old, poorly funded Coal plants that were starved for revenue are then called on for maximum power. When they have problems the Green Freaks say, see, coal cannot deliver when needed. Coal should be at least 30% of our base load capacity. It has inherent advantages of stored energy on site, proven all weather performance when winter cold arrives and the fuel is from within our borders. The politicians and policy makers of Even red states like S.C. do not appreciate the importance of coal power. FYI, I have written on this on my blog. Thanks for your usual Common Sense commentaries. 1. America Needs 250 GW By 2035: Take a look at four plants that each produce about 2,500 MW, America needs the equivalent of 100 more of these by 2035: https://powerfortheusa.com/2026/10/08/the-u-s-needs-250-gw-take-a-look-at-four-plants-to-visualize-real-bulk-power-generation/

2. Coal Power: The Primary Energy that Should be Providing 20% of America’s Primary Energy: https://powerfortheusa.com/2026/10/11/coal-power-the-energy-source-that-should-be-providing-20-of-americas-primary-energy/

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