coal power plant

Running a little late today.

I googled how much of profit or loss for a fossil fuel power plant is from not running 24/7 vs costs of emissions carbon tax, and got this interesting analysis. This is why so many fossil fuel electric power plants have had to shut down.

This Ai answer is pretty good, and sounds factual, as far as it goes. But the bias is subtle. Scroll down to see my take.

0:00 -11:30

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

For a fossil fuel power plant, emission taxes (or carbon pricing) represent a far heavier blow to net profitability than not running 24/7 (reduced capacity factor). [1, 2] While both phenomena are structurally reshaping the economics of fossil generation, they attack the balance sheet from completely opposite directions: not running 24/7 is a symptom of market competition, whereas an emission tax is an escalating variable cost that completely alters a plant’s position in the grid. [1, 2, 3]

1. The Cost of Not Running 24/7 (Capacity Factor Declines) Fossil fuel plants are rarely designed to run 24/7 unless they are serving strict baseline load. As cheap wind, solar, and natural gas have flooded the grid, older plants—especially coal—have seen their capacity factors drop significantly (e.g., U.S. coal plants dropped from over 62% in 2011 to roughly 43% in recent years). [1, 2, 3] Impact on Profit/Loss: This hurts profitability by diluting fixed costs. A power plant has fixed operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, debt service, and capital investments. If the plant runs only 40% of the time instead of 80%, the fixed cost allocated to every megawatt-hour (MWh) sold doubles. [1, 2] The Nuance: Plants typically choose not to run during hours when the wholesale electricity price is lower than their short-run marginal cost (fuel + variable O&M). Therefore, not running during these times is actually a loss-mitigation strategy. The true “loss” is the opportunity cost of missing out on high-margin peak hours. [1, 2] Cycling Costs: Turning a plant off and on frequently (cycling) introduces mechanical wear and tear and slight fuel inefficiencies. However, landmark studies by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have proven that cycling costs are negligible (typically adding less than $0.50 to $2.00 per MWh), making it a minor factor in overall profit/loss. [1, 2]

2. The Cost of Emission Taxes An emission tax directly penalizes the plant for every ton of CO2 it releases. Because fossil fuel plants have high carbon intensities, a carbon tax represents a massive surge in variable operational costs. [1, 2, 3] Impact on Profit/Loss: A modest carbon tax of $40 to $50 per ton of CO2 immediately adds roughly $35 to $45/MWh to the cost of coal generation and $15 to $20/MWh to natural gas combined-cycle generation. [1] The Death Blow to Competitive Advantage: In modern energy markets, plants are dispatched based on their marginal cost (cheapest goes first). A massive spike in variable costs from an emission tax immediately pushes fossil plants to the very back of the dispatch line. They are priced out completely, causing them to lose almost all their operating hours—effectively forcing the capacity factor down to near zero except during extreme grid stress. [1, 2]

Summary Not running 24/7 erodes a plant’s profit margins by making it less capital-efficient. However, emission taxes are structurally devastating. A carbon tax acts as an economic double-whammy: it drastically increases the plant’s operational costs and, as a direct result, forces the plant into not running 24/7 because it can no longer compete with clean energy. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The problem with this viewpoint is that wind and solar energy is only “cheap” during the nice weather periods that allow high output. The other times, like night or cloudy times for solar, and dead wind times for wind farms, backup is needed.

To make up for the fact that wind and solar can’t provide any power when there is no sunlight or wind, we can build twice as many wind and solar farms as would be needed if there were no such things as night time or wind droughts. But even if we carpeted thousands and thousands of acres with solar, there still would be no output at night. In winter at northern latitudes, night time lasts about 12 hours in December and January. (or more - like Alaska - the ‘land of the midnight sun’)

Banks of 4-8 hour batteries would run down before daylight.

We need power 24/7. Sometimes wind droughts last for days, or even a week or more.

To be assured of 24/7 power, we have to keep the fossil fuel power plants going. So what we are ending up with is a dual power system, which is completely unnecessary, because we were doing fine with just fossil fuels, hydro, and nuclear.

Instead of allocating money, land, and resources to wind, solar, and batteries, we need to spend that money and resources on maintaining, rebuilding, and improving the old standbys. At the same time we will be saving our precious farm land, birds and marine life, our fisheries, and critical minerals. Lowering our cost of electric power will be a bonus, and stopping all subsidies for renewables will be appreciated by every taxpayer.