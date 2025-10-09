image is from TCW - the link to the article is below

It’s hard to pin down the slowdown in EV sales growth to any one problem - there are so many. The fires are probably the biggest and are certainly the scariest. Re-charging at home risks burning your house down. Statistically, the risk is very low, but any such risk makes me want to stick with a traditional gas car - and I suspect my insurance company feels the same way. Re- charging on the road is also fraught with problems, with a detailed description below. The higher prices and poor trade-in value are discouraging too. Then, of course, is the guaranteed deterioration of the battery, which is about half the cost of the car. Your range is bad to start, and it will get a little worse every year! Also, your range is significantly less on hills, when you run the air conditioner, the heater, or are pulling a trailer. The environmental damage in mining the rare minerals needed to build EVs, and the accompanying child and slave labor in those mines in 3rd world countries, makes my heart sick. Two more things - the extra weight gives you quicker tire wear, and as electricity rates keep going higher and higher, it will soon get to the point where there won’t even be any advantage on ‘fuel’ costs. Oh, and by the way, you’re not even ‘saving the planet’ - the CO2 emissions aren’t really lowered, because of the cost of the mining, refining, shipping, and production of electricity which still uses fossil fuels, which is necessary because of the increased demand.

Below are a few excerpts from other writers who are more expert than I.

EV fires

from Tom Shepstone’s ‘EV Madness’ Energy Security and Freedom Oct.1 ‘25:

“A major incident has been declared by emergency services after a stretch of the M5 was closed in both directions due to a fire on a lorry carrying electric vehicles.

The motorway was shut in Devon between junction 28 at Cullompton and junction 29 for Exeter after the incident at about 06:30 BST, police said.

National Highways said a car transporter carrying nine electric vehicles had caught fire on the southbound carriageway…”

drooping sales

from TCW :

“Sales of electric cars, excluding hybrids, are still stuck at less than 22 per cent for the year so far, up only slightly from last year’s figure of 19.6 per cent. The Government Zero Emission Mandate demands this number must rise to 28 per cent by the end of December, plainly impossible now. Car manufacturers who fail to meet their target must pay fines of £15,000 for every petrol/diesel they sell above their quota. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reckoned that carmakers are already facing a bill of £6billion for their shortfall last year, and that could easily double this year.”

Tom Shepstone’s ‘Energy Security and Freedom’ shared this on Oct.3 ‘25:

“Doug Sheridan addresses the EV implosion and predicament that industry faces now that transfer of wealth from ordinary taxpayers to well-to-do EV buyers is over: The WSJ writes, automakers are scrambling to unload lingering EVs on dealer lots around the country, now that a $7,500 tax credit that juiced EV sales for years has expired. The EV credit, which expired Sep 30, has lifted battery-powered car sales for years.

Without it, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley predicted, EV market share will fall by more than half to between 4% and 5% of total sales by the end of the year. “We expect a pretty deep fall off,” Farley said.”

not much demand

CNBC reports used EVs are as cheap as used ICEs

“Now, a large volume of electric vehicles are reaching the end of their lease term. Lease returns and trade-ins are boosting the supply of used EVs, driving down prices, Valdez Streaty wrote…14 used EV models had a lower average price than their gasoline counterparts in August, according to Valdez Streaty…[several models] had prices below the market average in August, which shows their appeal to budget-conscious buyers consumers, Valdez Streaty wrote.”

Translation: used EV prices are down because most people would rather have a gas powered car, and the same is true for new cars.

charging problems

Nearly One third of EV charging attempts fail, report finds:

from Zero Hedge - Tyler Durden, Oct.5, By Thomas Wasson of Freight Waves

“A newly released report by ChargerHelp! shows that while 64% of Americans now live within two miles of an electric vehicle charging station, nearly one-third of charging attempts fail. Despite charging infrastructure showing 98.7% to 99% uptime rates, only 71% of charging attempts actually succeed, according to the 2025 EV Charging Reliability Report.

The report analyzed more than 100,000 sessions across 2,400 chargers… “Uptime tells us if a charger is available, but it doesn’t tell us if a driver can actually plug in and get a charge on the first attempt,” said Kameale Terry, CEO of ChargerHelp!, in an interview with FreightWaves… The complexity of EV charging stems from multiple software systems that must work in harmony, explained Terry, who has nearly a decade of experience in the space… When any of these systems sends out firmware or software updates, compatibility issues can arise. As Terry notes, “Sometimes it may create a bit of a wrinkle in that system … maybe the vehicle itself, the battery management system, doesn’t really understand what the charging station is asking of it.” …Unlike Tesla’s vertically integrated system, most charging infrastructure involves multiple companies developing separate software components for vehicles, hardware, charge management systems, payment processing and connectors… The report also identified trends in infrastructure aging. Success rates drop from 85% after the first year at new stations to approximately 70% after three years.

mining horrors

Interview of Cobalt Red author Siddharth Kara in 2023, by (surprise!) NPR!

“Cobalt is an essential component of the rechargeable batteries used in devices and EVs…cobalt mining in the Congo is not only a human catastrophe; it’s an environmental disaster. Congo has more reserves of cobalt than the rest of the planet combined, but there’s no such thing as a clean supply chain of cobalt from the Congo, writes my guest, Siddharth Kara. He says all cobalt sourced from the Congo is tainted by various degrees of abuse, including slavery, child labor, forced labor, debt bondage, human trafficking and incalculable environmental harm.”

how not to affect global warming

Bjorn Lomborg Financialpost

Quoted in one of his posts as saying it costs trillions, e.g., $15-37 trillion annually for net-zero by 2050, while delivering only tiny temperature reductions by 2100.

“In the end, the climate impact of the EU’s policies will be next to nothing. If you plug both the promised 90 per cent reduction by 2040 and net zero by 2050 into the United Nations’ own climate model, the reduction in global emissions through the end of the 21st century is just three per cent. Because the EU now matters so little to global emissions and has already cut them significantly, the temperature difference in 2050 is a vanishing 0.01°C. Even by 2100 the impact will be an impossible to measure 0.04°C.”

conclusion

Each year, it’s becoming more obvious that EVs are not going to replace gasoline vehicles. EVs are a niche market, appealing to some rich folks, to some climate worriers, to some city dwellers, and to some people who want to signal to their neighbors that they ‘care’ about reducing CO2 emissions - they apparently think electricity production and EV production and mining REEs doesn’t create any CO2 emissions.

As the truth about EVs becomes more widely known, I see less need to write about it, so this may be one of my last articles on all-electric cars, since it covers most of the issues, but I’ll still be watching any new developments with electric buses, large electric trucks, heavy equipment, electric ferries, ships, and flying cars.

