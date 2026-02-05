photo by Al Christie

A bible verse for bus riders:

the Lord will watch over your coming and going

both now and forevermore. Psalm 121:8

I met with the transit director, Andi Howell, on January 22nd, 2026. She was very helpful, answered all my questions, and showed me around the transit center, including the maintenance shop and some of the buses. Earlier in the week I had met with Muna Rustam, the transit manager, and she too had been very helpful and gave me a tour of the transit center.

As I told Andi, I have been critical of EVs, but have to admit I’m impressed with Gillig battery electric buses, which is the kind that Sandy has bought. Gillig is a privately owned family business going back about 135 years. The bankruptcy of Proterra EV buses, the recall of many New Flyer buses due to battery issues, and a bad record of fires for Lion buses, leaves Gillig as the front runner now. If they were a public company, I think I’d buy some of their stock.

Even though I’m opposed to battery electric vehicles in principle, I can hardly blame my City of Sandy for taking advantage of the county, state, and federal grants and subsidies. And I must say, I’m impressed with what they’ve done with it, and I commend them for the good job they’re doing. Andi Howell as Transit Director has also been checking into hybrid buses, which use much smaller batteries. Ai: “Electric buses (BEVs) utilize significantly larger and heavier battery packs (80–600+ kWh, weighing thousands of kg) compared to hybrid buses, which use small, lightweight packs (2-10 kWh) mainly for regenerative braking. BEV batteries add significant weight, affecting passenger capacity, while hybrids offer higher range with minimal weight increases.”

Sandy Area Metro (SAM); aka Sandy Transit Authority

Here’s some background on SAM (Sandy Area Transit) from a little over a year ago:

from Sandy Post coverage 12/12/2024, by Brit Allen:

Sandy was awarded $2,081,883 from this program to buy three electric [buses], the infrastructure needed for them (charging stations) and training for drivers, staff and mechanics… SAM has been serving the Sandy area since 2000, operating mainly with grant funds, but also through a locally funded transit tax [0.6%], which is a payroll tax from local businesses. “This tax can only be used on transit services,” [Transit director Andi Howell] explained… In the last budget cycle, SAM’s local tax funded about 25% of our total operation costs. Federal grant revenue alone funded about 75% of our overall capital costs. Howell added that these capital improvements are “just one aspect of the Sandy Transit Department.” “As we make these infrastructure improvements and fleet transition, we continue to provide fixed route services, our in-town dial-a-ride program, the Shopper Shuttle and an out-of-town medical rides program,” Howell said. “We also oversee the Mount Hood Express and Village Shuttle service. Anyone who wants to know more, learn more, or get involved is invited and encouraged to join us at our quarterly board meetings. We have an open seat and would love more involvement from our community.” Next meeting is March 18th 2026, 5:30 PM at the Transit Center.

Total Project Funding: The city secured approximately $2 million in federal grants to initiate the electrification of its fleet.

The city budget expects $97,000 from fares this ‘05-’07 bienium, plus the local 0.6% business tax is expected to bring in $1,950,000 in the same period.

Cost per Bus: Sandy purchased three 35’ Gillig battery electric buses last year for $1,069,000 million each.

The same size diesel buses run about $500,000, and the smaller, “clean-burning” diesel buses SAM recently purchased as a stopgap measure cost approximately $250,000 each, or about half the price of a standard heavy-duty diesel bus, due to being smaller shuttle models.

They also just had an older diesel bus refurbished by Complete Coach Works (CCW) for about $300,000 - saving $200,000 over the cost of getting a new one.

Sandy Area Metro (SAM) has designed its electrification infrastructure around depot-based charging at its Operations Center. The charging systems were expected to be fully operational and integrated into the SAM-Gresham route by Summer 2025, coinciding with the delivery of the GILLIG buses.

But that hasn’t happened. The EPA requires an environmental study before approving the installation of the charging stations. So with no permits (yet) to install charging stations, Sandy Transit has had to make temporary arrangements, using nearby Kroger/Fred Meyer’s charging stations, for a cost of approximately $130 per bus per day. I took a photo of one of the new buses plugged in at Fred Meyer.

One other measure Sandy has taken was to rent a 50kW portable charger from Portland TriMet. They plan on getting an 85kW diesel generator to power the charger if the grid is down. In the meantime, notice the red plug sitting on top - that’s for charging the charger, from the PGE service.

Samsquatch

The new buses have beautiful artwork on the rear, showing the city’s three different parks - one for each bus. Each has BigFoot in the picture. For Sandy Area Metro (SAM), they dubbed him Samsquatch instead of Sasquatch.

Can you find him in this pic? The graphics for the full size decals on the sides and backs of the buses are done by the Beaverton, OR location of Taylor.com.

Mandatory Training Budget: Under the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant Program, agencies are required to spend 5% of their award on workforce development and training. This ensures that current mechanics can transition to the new technology without being displaced.

The drivers also have had training.

the big picture

The total fleet is 13 vehicles.

This fleet has grown significantly from its origins of a single vehicle in 2000 to its current composition, which supports various service types:

Anticipated Range Loss: Regional transit studies and data from similar GILLIG electric bus deployments indicate that heating a bus cabin in temperatures between 25°F and 32°F can increase energy consumption by approximately 33% to 48%. Pilot Testing for Terrain: Before purchasing, SAM conducted pilot tests to ensure electric buses could handle the specific demands of the SAM-Gresham route, which includes [some] grades, and colder mountain air that further stresses batteries. Mitigation Strategy (Preconditioning): To prevent the heater from draining the battery at the start of a shift, SAM utilizes “preconditioning.” This involves warming the cabin and the battery while the bus is still plugged into the charger at the operations center, using grid power instead of stored battery energy. Sandy Area Metro (SAM) electric buses are typically recharged once per day, which is [usually] sufficient to cover an entire day’s operational shift. Details regarding their recharging frequency and range include: Operational Range: These buses have an estimated range of 150 to 220 miles on a single charge. This is designed to cover typical daily shifts, which for many regional routes average around 150 miles. Opportunity Charging: While overnight charging is the primary method, SAM’s infrastructure allows for brief “top-off” charges during the day if a high-demand route or extreme weather (like cold mountain air) increases battery drain. Efficiency: The buses utilize regenerative braking to recapture energy during stop-and-go driving, which can extend the range by 8% to 25% before another charge is needed.

there is some (low) risk of fire from lithium batteries

Lithium ion battery fires are rare, but the possibility should be kept in mind. They are close to impossible to put out, and they burn much hotter than other type vehicle fires, endangering anything nearby. For this reason, I’m recommending that Sandy park the vehicles outside and not close to each other. The fire code doesn’t require it, but I think they should. I intend to go to the next board meeting, scheduled for March 18th. I’ve also contacted Mike Boumann, the local Fire Marshall, to make sure he was aware. I sent him the pictures you see below, and he expressed appreciation. He also said he would check with the person in charge of training for handling EV fires.

According to my research, Gillig has only had one incident. It was at universal studios in Orlando last summer. The link is below.

StacheD youtube video 8/1/25 - Training & Consulting: https://www.stachedtraining.com

Misc

Seattle is switching to Gillig Ebuses after a disappointing experience with NFI (New Flyer)

Seattle grounds NFI ebuses , by Jason Rantz, Oct 16, 2025 King County Metro’s new electric bus fleet has been quietly sidelined after a federal safety recall linked to potential battery cell faults. Metro insiders say the vehicles are now being watched around the clock for fire risks. A Metro employee tells The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red 770 AM that Metro’s new battery-electric coaches have been “parked and monitored 24/7 for fire watch.”.. The move follows a sweeping recall by NFI Group Inc., the Canadian manufacturer of Metro’s New Flyer electric buses. According to Bus & Motorcoach News, the recall affects approximately 680 zero-emission buses across the U.S. and Canada, after the company discovered a potential “cell short circuit or other battery fault” that could pose a safety risk… In addition to the recalled New Flyer models, Metro is also testing new Gillig battery-electric buses for potential entry into passenger service.

Gillig gets a Seattle contract

Livermore, CA; March 18, 2024 – GILLIG, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States, announced today a substantial milestone has been reached in their decades-long partnership with King County Metro. Under a new five-year contract, GILLIG will supply the agency with an initial order of 89 GILLIG Low Floor Battery Electric buses as well as the option to additionally purchase up to 306 of the zero-emission vehicles.

EV Bus security concerns

One last consideration about ebuses that have battery and control components from China - security.

Amanda’s substack Amanda van Dyke has been writing great analyses on Greenland, but in this post she also mentioned a security concern with EVs made in China

“Reports from late 2025 describe Danish and Norwegian authorities urgently investigating a “security loophole” in hundreds of Yutong‑made Chinese electric buses, after tests showed the manufacturer retained remote access to vehicle control systems via software update and diagnostics channels. Operators and civil protection agencies stressed there had been no known remote shutdowns, but acknowledged that any connected fleet with GPS, cameras, microphones and web‑accessible control systems could, in principle, be deactivated or interfered with—raising obvious questions about what that means if such vehicles are clustered in dense urban areas and every one of them carries a large lithium‑ion battery pack (lithium ion batteries can be turned into bombs). Danish critics framed the episode as a wake‑up call about deep dependence on Chinese electronics in public infrastructure, not just a narrow technical bug. ​Hardware “gifts” and embedded compromise Security services have long viewed free hardware from foreign delegations with suspicion because USB devices, power banks or networking kit can easily conceal malware or firmware‑level implants designed to exfiltrate data or provide persistent access once plugged into government or corporate systems. There have been news reports in London highlighting this risk, it goes beyond USB stick Trojan horses as the UK press called them, these days just linking to the wrong wifi system can spell disaster. This risk is not theoretical: Western cyber reports over the past decade have repeatedly attributed “supply‑chain” intrusions and malicious implants in routers, industrial control systems and removable media to Chinese state‑linked actors, reinforcing the logic behind ministries of defence confiscating “friendly” gifts once technical teams realise they are effectively pre‑positioned espionage platforms.”

I couldn’t find out for sure if the Akasol batteries used by Gillig buses have components made in China, but here’s what Ai says:

Gillig bus company uses third-generation AKASystem 9 AKM 150 CYC lithium-ion battery systems from Akasol (now part of BorgWarner) in their battery-electric buses. These high-performance, modular battery systems offer capacities up to 686 kWh, designed for long-distance applications, with available configurations of 490 kWh, 588 kWh, and 686 kWh

“While Akasol, a German-based company, focuses on developing and assembling high-performance battery systems for commercial vehicles, its supply chain relies on the global market, which is heavily dominated by Chinese components. China produces over 80% of the world’s battery cells, including essential materials like lithium chemicals, cobalt, and graphite. Therefore, it is highly likely that Akasol batteries, like most in the industry, contain components sourced from China.”

After noting the fire and security concerns, I’ll end with a more pleasant comment. I have a friend who doesn’t have a car. I picked him up in Gresham and we went for a hike up by Mt Hood. When we came back to Sandy, I said “Why don’t you take the SAM bus back to Gresham?”

So he got on and gave me some feedback - he said it was a nice ride, and it only cost $1.00. Electric buses are quiet and smooth-running. There were about 6 other passengers on that run.

$1.00! It costs me considerably more than that for gas to drive my car to Gresham. I’m thinking of taking the bus!