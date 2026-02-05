My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Pflaum's avatar
Mike Pflaum
2d

SAM appears to be a well-managed operation. Communities are well served when thoughtful managers are employed.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

As you may have heard, Nashville TN’s electric grid has been challenged over the past two weeks after winter storm Fern. I was curious as to how seriously the electric company had taken disaster preparedness/ recovery, so I looked through the minutes of a year’s worth of board meetings. Didn’t find anything on disaster response/recovery, but did find where the board authorized the purchase of electric pickup trucks, SUVs and cargo vans. I can’t think of a much worse handicap when responding to an ice storm with freezing temperatures, wide spread outages, 24/7 operations and EVs.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Al Christie
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Christie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture