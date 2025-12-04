An analysis and critique of a report by Canary Media, written by Elizabeth Ouzts, 11/26/25

In order to keep up on all that’s happening in energy and electric power generation, I monitor a few sources that I generally disagree with, to understand both sides of the controversial issues. Canary Media believes that global warming is a threat. The subtitle to their name is “clean energy journalism for a cooler tomorrow”. I’ll reproduce the 1st half of their article, which is plenty for today, and do the 2nd half next week, interspersing some of my own comments in italics along the way, and correcting some of their errors of facts and logic.

“Small but mighty grid batteries take root in Virginia amid energy crunch” As data centers strain the grid, developers are turning to fast-to-build batteries that can reduce reliance on inefficient gas plants and cut household bills.

This is so biased - natural gas power plants are not inefficient, especially when compared with low energy density batteries.

“Two new battery projects on Virginia’s remote eastern peninsula could signal a growing trend in the clean-energy transition: midsize energy-storage units that are bigger than the home batteries typically paired with rooftop solar, but cheaper and quicker to build than massive utility-scale projects.

The 10-megawatt, four-hour batteries, one each in the tiny towns of Exmore and Tasley, represent this ​“missing middle,” said Chris Cucci, chief strategy officer for Climate First Bank, which provided $32 million in financing for the two units. Batteries are a critical technology in the shift to renewable energy because they can store wind and solar electrons and discharge them when the sun isn’t shining or breezes die down.

True, but there will be times when 4 hours will not be anywhere near enough. Sometimes the wind is still for days, and the sun can be obscured for days too. The local utility wouldn’t have any excess power available to recharge these batteries, rendering them useless. The gas power plant, on the other hand can keep chugging along no matter what the weather.

“Climate First Bank” is a bad name for a bank. I would rather have a bank that puts their customers and shareholders first; not the climate.

“When it comes to energy storage, ​“we need volume, but we also need speed to market,” Cucci said. ​“The big projects do move the needle, but they can take a few years to come online.” And in rural Virginia, batteries paired with enormous solar arrays — which can span 100-plus acres — face increasing headwinds, in part over the concern that they’re displacing farmland. agreed

The Exmore and Tasley systems, by contrast, took about a year to permit, broke ground in April, and came online this fall, Cucci said. Sited at two substations 10 miles apart, the batteries occupy about 1 acre each.

Beyond being relatively simple to get up and running, the systems could help ease energy burdens on customers of A&N Electric Cooperative, the nonprofit utility that owns the substations where the batteries are sited, said Harold Patterson, CEO of project developer Patterson Enterprises.

Wait times to link to the larger regional grid, operated by PJM Interconnection, are up to two years. So for now, the batteries will draw power only from the electric co-op, Patterson said. Once they connect to PJM, the batteries will charge when system-wide electricity consumption is down and spot prices are low. Then, the batteries’ owner, Doxa Development, will sell power back when demand is at its peak, creating revenue that will help lower bills for co-op consumers.

A good, clever business plan, if it can be profitable without taxpayer subsidies, and assuming the lithium batteries don’t catch on fire or explode, but there’s another problem - discharging the batteries for profit when spot prices are high means they won’t be charged up when needed for backup during an emergency. You can’t have it both ways.

“That’s the final step to try to drive down power prices” for residents of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Patterson said. ​“Get it online and increase supply in the wholesale marketplace.”

“Though the batteries aren’t paired with a specific solar project, they are likely to lap up excess solar electrons on the PJM grid. And since they’ll be discharged during hours of heavy demand, they could help avert the revving up of gas-fired ​“peaker plants.”

This is not necessarily a good thing. It will render the much-needed gas ‘peaker’ plants less efficient if they have more down time. They are most efficient when they run 24/7. If the gas peaker plants are forced out of business, the grid will be much more vulnerable to bad weather.

“Peaker plants are smaller power plants that are in closer proximity to the populations they serve, and [they] are traditionally very dirty,” Cucci said. ​“They’re also economically inefficient to run. Battery storage is cleaner, more efficient, and easier to deploy.”

I can’t help but call this out.

1. Natural gas is actually much ‘cleaner’ than batteries, when you consider the whole picture - the energy intensive, collateral toxic and environmental damage of using heavy equipment to move thousands of tons of earth and processing of rare minerals and transporting them across miles of ocean to a battery factory that also uses a lot of energy in manufacturing, all for a product that loses its efficiency every year and reaches the end of its useful life in just 10 years.

This excerpt and graphic is from the Institute for Energy Research, as passed on by Tom Shepstone’s ‘Energy Security and Freedom’:

There are environmental impacts associated with manufacturing, maintaining, and disposing of solar panels and wind turbines, and their costs are not comparable to fossil fuel or nuclear power because wind and solar need backup power, requiring either duplicate generating technologies or expensive storage batteries.

I highly recommend you read the whole article.

2. Peaker plants are not inherently inefficient. Quite the opposite. If there were no solar or wind farms destabilizing the grids with their unpredictability and constant ups and downs, and instead gas plants were run continuously, they would be very efficient. Same for coal and nuclear.

“Gas peaker plants are wasteful partly because of all the energy required to drill and transport the fuel that fires them, said Nate Benforado, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy group.

This statement is unbelievably misleading. Of course it takes energy to drill and pipe the fuel, but it’s not ‘wasteful’, any more than for any other fuel. Without gas peaker plants, we would have blackouts if we depended only on wind and solar power generation, and what about the energy required for mining the rare minerals needed for batteries?

“Then you get [the fuel] to your power plant, and you have to burn it,” Benforado said. ​“And guess what? You only capture a relatively small portion of the potential energy in those carbon molecules.”

No, you don’t “have to” burn it - I don’t understand what Mr. Benforado is talking about - you can simply turn the gas off when not needed. As for the amount of energy in natural gas compared to lithium batteries, there’s no comparison, gas is so much more energy dense.

Energy Bad Boys, posted an article about the advantages of using LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) for backing up gas power plants in case of extreme winter storms causing pipeline disruptions or sudden jumps in the market price of gas. They did the math, and showed the cost to store LNG onsite compared to building an equivalent amount of energy storage capacity with batteries shows lithium-ion batteries are 141 times more expensive to build than LNG storage facilities.

“Single-cycle peaker plants, the most common type, can go from zero to full power in minutes, much like a jet engine. Their efficiency ranges between 33% and 43%. Burning fossil fuels is not an efficient way to generate energy,” Benforado said.

He’s doubling down on his error. Gas power plants are much more efficient and reliable than wind and solar. Batteries can’t generate electricity; all they do is store it if there’s an excess, and batteries wear out and have to be replaced in about 10 years. A gas plant is good for 50 years or more. The expensive batteries would have to be replaced at least 5 times!

“Leaning into batteries is the way we have to go. They’re efficient on the power side but also on the price side.” I’ll call that statement just plain ignorant.

4 hours of battery energy storage is neither efficient nor sufficient, it’s expensive, and it’s on top of the cost of installing and maintaining wind and solar for a mere 10 or 20 years after which everything has to be replaced, with the risk of prolonged outages along the way, when we could have full time fossil fuel or nuclear power generation that would not be vulnerable to the extremes of weather and could last for 50 or even 100 years.

All of the billions misallocated on wind, solar, and big batteries could have been invested so much more wisely on fossil fuels and nuclear power development. Not just the money has been wasted, but the skills that could have been in training for the much needed experience in building and running nuclear power stations. Sadly, this mistake in global energy policies was all based on the lie that global warming is an existential threat, which it is not. Most Christians know this intuitively, for several reasons. For example, they know that God is in control, his timing is perfect, Jesus is coming back, and those who trust and obey him will reign with him forever. Take heart, my liberal friends; don’t despair.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. Jeremiah 29:11

“I was there when he set the limits of the seas,

so they would not spread beyond their boundaries.” Proverbs 8:29

Here’s a video of Michael Shellenberger explaining there really isn’t any acceleration of sea level rise

And some of you may have noticed the reassuring header for all my substacks:

“As long as the earth remains, there will be planting and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night.” Genesis 8:22

Don’t miss Part Two, on the 2nd half of the Canary article on grid batteries, next week.