Superb teardown of the battery storage economics! Your point about the lifecycle cost comparison is devastating to the renewables narrative. The 141x cost differencial for LNG vs lithium storage really exposes how policy has decoupled from engineering realism. I also appreciate your noting the operational paradox: batteries discharge for arbitrage profit during peak pricing,which means they're unavaiable precisely when backup capacity matters most. This is textbook moral hazard.

That’s the type of honest critique the green energy movement needs to hear!!!

