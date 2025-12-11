My Two Cents

Kilovar 1959
5h

I have become less opposed to BESS over time. It's still the lazy mans pumped storage and uber expensive when you calculate ROI. The lifespan is just too short to make it a cost effective. BUT, now that operation of batteries has clearly been separated from renewable energy, it has a niche, if you pockets are deep enough.

Neural Foundry
4h

Terrific breakdown of the subsidy math. The 70% tax credit calcuation showing $840k on a 10MW project really lays bare the incentive structure. What stands out is the arbitrage-vs-resilience mismatch, 2-hour storage optimizes for price spreads but does nothing for multi-day outages. And utilities being able to both claim credits and pass through costs with a profit markuup feels like textbook regulatory capture.

