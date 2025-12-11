“Test everything; hold fast to that which is good.” 1 Thessalonians 5:21

a continuing critique of the Canary Media article about mid-sized grid batteries - see Part One here if you missed it last week.

I’ll start with a reader’s comment on Part One, which brought out an additional concern - the security of the grid - on top of the ones I’d mentioned.

comment by JF Joanna Friebele 12/4/25 “Grid security is paramount. Batteries do not give us that. Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion into Use of CCP-Aligned Tech Prod­ucts in Crit­i­cal State Infrastructure In September 2025, the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act took effect, prohibiting business entities from entering into agreements that would grant a Chinese-controlled business direct or remote access to critical Texas infrastructure. However, a power storage station currently under construction near Mabank, Texas, has used CATL [a Chinese battery producer] components for critical pieces that have also failed to pass certain tests. Attorney General Paxton has opened an investigation to determine if the use of CCP-aligned CATL products violates Texas law by enabling access to critical infrastructure by prohibited actors, posing a substantial risk to Texas’s power grid.” https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-launches-investigation-use-ccp-aligned-tech-products-critical-state

Now back to the Canary article, picking up where we left off in Part One. Nate Benforado, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center digs a deeper hole after foolishly claiming gas ‘peaker’ power plants are “inefficient” compared to grid batteries which produce exactly zero power. Batteries take a horrendous toll on the environment in the mining and manufacturing process. All they can do is store energy which someone else has produced. But he plunges on:

“Texas proves the financial case for batteries. The state has its own transmission grid, no monopoly utilities, and no state policies to speed the clean-energy transition. Yet it’s gone from zero to some 12 gigawatts of batteries in five years.”

2 hours of storage is practically useless in case we need emergency outage backup, but it’s enough for those with connections to make a nice profit on arbitrage.

from Modo Energy : “Batteries in ERCOT now rely on energy arbitrage for the majority of their revenue, giving two-hour-duration batteries an advantage.”

“In Virginia, A&N Electric Cooperative isn’t the only nonprofit utility investing in energy storage: The municipal utility in the city of Danville, on the North Carolina border, announced earlier this year that it’s building a second battery project of 11 megawatts. Its first system, a 10.5-megawatt battery, which went online in 2022, is on track to save customers $40 million over two decades, according to Cardinal News.

“You look at Texas, where developers are trying to make money on projects,” said Benforado. ​“And now you see co-ops and municipalities saying, ​‘This can save our customers significant amounts of money.’ That, to me, is very telling about the economics of batteries. Those economics are even rosier in light of the federal tax credits available for grid batteries, among the few green incentives to survive the budget bill that congressional Republicans passed this summer. Those credits start phasing down in 2033:

Unless congress changes these deadlines for stopping the subsidies, we’re in for about 13 more years, to 2033, of taxpayer money gushing to battery companies.

“While nonprofit utilities in Virginia aren’t impacted by a 2020 state law that requires investor-owned Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Co. to decarbonize by 2045 and 2050, respectively, they help show what’s possible for the state.

“We need to build things,” Benforado said, especially in the face of skyrocketing demand from data centers. ​“The question is, are we going to build clean resources or not? We need to build batteries, not gas.”

Gas produces electricity; batteries do not - they just store what was produced by someone else - so Benforado seems to be confused.

“Climate First Bank and Patterson Enterprises, for their part, have more midsize energy-storage systems in the works. In fact, in December they expect to break ground on another 10-megawatt project — in Wattsville, 20 miles up the road from Tasley.”

I wondered just how big these tax credits are, since Canary didn’t give any numbers. I did an ai search and found this:

The federal tax credit for utility-scale grid batteries is an Investment Tax Credit (ITC) with a base value of 6%, which can increase to 30% (or more with bonus credits) if certain requirements are met. For commercial and utility-scale projects, the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) under IRS Section 48 and Section 48E applies. The credit structure is as follows:

Base Credit: The base credit is 6% of the project’s qualified costs.

Bonus Credit (up to 30%): The credit amount increases to 30% for projects that meet specific prevailing wage and apprenticeship standards. Projects with a maximum output of less than one megawatt (1MW) automatically qualify for the 30% rate without needing to meet the labor conditions.

Additional Adders (up to 70% total potential): Domestic Content: A 10% bonus is available for projects that use a certain percentage of U.S.-made products. Energy Communities: An additional 10% bonus applies to projects located in qualified “energy communities” (e.g., brownfield sites, areas with former coal activity). These commercial credits are generally available for projects that begin construction after December 31, 2022, with the full 30% credit for battery storage available until 2033 for eligible facilities.



Up to 70% tax credit! Note, a tax credit is better than a tax deduction. A credit is almost as good as a direct transfer of cash right from us taxpayers to the battery company.

So, how much are we talking about? I did a search for the typical cost of a grid battery project. The cost of the project isn’t simply the cost of the battery bank - it includes all the extra equipment needed to connect it to the grid.

A mid-sized LFP lithium-ion grid battery of 10 megawatts costs about $1,200 per kW, or a total of $1,200 X 10,000 = $1,200,000. Below is a 2024 chart of the costs of different kinds of energy storage, from thundersaidenergy.com. Clearly, energy storage is very expensive. For our study today, look at the 2nd column:

Then take 70% of that. We’re looking at about $840,000 of subsidy. No wonder so many of these commercial battery projects are going up all over the place.

Follow the money. Government taxpayer money, that is. As I said in Part One, these batteries will be useless during extreme bad weather and grid outages.

Arbitrage, or profiting from price differentials from one market to another, doesn’t produce anything or add anything to society.

When the utility itself is the owner of the project, they can receive the tax credit AND an additional profit by passing on to the consumer the cost plus a profit on new construction, depending on the state and their utility regulations.

I did a search and asked about this double profit. Here are the details:

Q - Can utilities take the 48E tax credit and still also keep a profit on new projects?

A - Yes, utilities can take advantage of the §48E clean electricity investment tax credit (ITC) and still profit from new project investments. The ability to retain these profits often depends on the utility’s tax status and how regulatory bodies treat the tax credits.

How Utilities Use the §48E Credit

Taxable Utilities: For investor-owned utilities (IOUs) that have tax liabilities, the §48E credit directly offsets their federal tax burden, increasing project returns and profitability.

Tax-Exempt/Government Entities: Non-taxable utilities (like municipal utilities or rural electric cooperatives) can utilize a new provision called elective pay (or direct pay) under the Inflation Reduction Act. This allows them to receive the full value of the tax credit as a direct cash payment from the U.S. Treasury, essentially turning a non-cash tax benefit into direct project revenue.

Transferability: Utilities, whether taxable or not, can also transfer (sell) the tax credits to unrelated third parties for cash, providing another avenue to monetize the incentive and enhance project economics.

The critical factor in whether a utility can “keep a profit” on the new project investment while using the tax credit is how their specific state or local regulatory commission treats the financial benefits:

Regulatory Treatment: Utility commissions typically regulate the rates utilities can charge customers. Regulators often require utilities to pass a portion of the tax credit benefits (or the savings generated by the project) on to ratepayers, which can affect the utility’s ability to retain the full profit margin for shareholders.

Negotiation/Filings: Utilities generally make filings with their respective utility commissions to determine the appropriate accounting and ratemaking treatment of these credits, balancing shareholder returns with ratepayer benefits.

In summary, the §48E tax credit provides significant financial incentives that can be monetized by all types of utilities. While the mechanics of profit retention are influenced by regulatory oversight, these credits fundamentally improve the financial viability of clean energy projects, allowing for profitable investments

Conclusion

The whole idea of building inefficient, intermittent power systems that need grid-sized batteries for backup is a huge policy mistake. Instead, fossil fuels and nuclear should be what we build, because they are efficient and reliable. The only ones who benefit from wind, solar, and batteries are the private companies and utilities that are getting massive subsidies - it’s the consumers and taxpayers who are paying for this evil - and this has been going on for 30 years - it needs to stop.

"The love of money is a root of all kinds of evils." 1 Timothy 6:10