I understand that not everyone believes the bible. But what I don’t understand is why so many people would couple that unbelief with a total abandonment of common sense and decency.

Well, I guess I do understand it, but again, not everyone will see it this way – it’s the work of the Devil, Satan. There just isn’t any other way to explain it. Why would anyone want to kill a baby, cut it into pieces, and sell the parts to the research department of the OHSU in Portland Oregon? Why would anyone in the university be so depraved as to buy those bloody parts?

Why would anybody deny the obvious, in your face fact that there are only two genders – male and female?

Why are some people, rather than being patriotic, just the opposite - wanting our country to fail?

signs of the times

“ 10 and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie” 2 Thessalonians 2:10-11 (biblical references are from the New International Version)

summary of Pam Bondi and Kash Patel statement 5/9/25:

“The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation teamed up to track down and arrest more than 200 people accused of sex crimes against children during a five-day operation, officials announced Wednesday. The charges against the 205 defendants ranged from production, distribution and possession of child pornography to online enticement and transportation of minors to child sex trafficking. Among those arrested were a former D.C. police officer and a Minneapolis state trooper. The operation helped 115 children – It was conducted by all 55 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the department’s Criminal Division, and U.S. Attorney’s offices around the country” slightly edited for clarity

spiritual war

The spiritual war between good and evil is raging and furious. Death and destruction of human lives in this war is just as real as traditional warfare, except this is worse – because it’s not just physical death – it’s the death of the soul, with eternal consequences.

“Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.” Matthew 25:41 - Jesus had justr as much to say about Hell as about Heaven.

the spirit of the antichrist is already here

Be on your guard. This spiritual war could also be called a battle for the mind. Before buying into any idea, I try to weigh all statements on all subjects by seeing if they agree with what the bible says about it.

“Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God: Every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 but every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world.” 1John 4:1-4

the only sure defense

If you haven’t committed your life to Christ, you really have very little defense – common sense is not sufficient against such a clever and powerful enemy as Satan.

Believe in Jesus.

“Jesus is ‘the stone you…rejected,

which has become the cornerstone.’ 12 Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved. Acts 4:11-12

