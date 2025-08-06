illustration is a screenshot from Uncharted Territories’ post
I can’t comment directly on Thomas Pueyo’s “Uncharted Territories” post today, (8/6/25) because I’m not a paid subscriber, so I’ll comment here.
It’s a very interesting picture of the future of robotaxis. In urban environments, they’re taking over, and at a rapid pace. Uber and Lyft are losing out - people like not having a human driver.
I did find a mistake in his numbers, however. The chart of cost per mile (below) didn’t look right to me.
How could Tesla’s cost per mile average only $1.018 when all of the individual rides cost more than that? So I checked his arithmetic. My addition came up with $66.83 (instead of his $56.83) for 55.83 miles, or $1.197 per mile; not $1.018. That’s about a 20% difference in cost. I’m not trying to embarrass Thomas - it was a perfectly honest mistake and completely forgivable, but it does change the story a bit.
Tesla’s ‘Vision Only’ self driving has been criticized as less safe than the much more expensive Lazar method. But apparently Tesla has improved their Vision Only system because they say recent testing has beat Lazar vehicles. So Tesla’s $37,490 cost per car is far less than Waymo’s $200,000 - meaning Tesla’s rides will be cheaper and their profit will be higher.
Since their main appeal will be to city dwellers, robotaxis might be mainly EVs, and could be re-charged at a base during not so busy times, so neither charging times nor range would be significant problems.
The point about safety being much better than with human drivers, and insurance costs being accordingly lower, sounds good.
But I think Thomas is wrong about EVs being lighter cars - those batteries are HEAVY. So he would be wrong about less tire and road wear, too, unless he’s just comparing with big SUVs , which aren’t too common with city drivers.
His statement “People will own several of these: for groceries, children, food takeaway” is inexplicable - why own one when you can just call one when needed? On the contrary, I would think many people will give up ownership of cars - which would save a bundle for the average city dweller!
I like the point that customers won’t have to worry about finding a parking space any more.
One more statement that’s hard to grasp is “lower car costs, … will mean cars will be so cheap, it might make more sense to replace them than repair them”.
I thought EVs were more expensive; not cheaper. And whether you repair them by updating the batteries, or replace them and take a huge beating on trade-in value, there’s no way they could be cheaper.
Despite my few critical comments, all in all, it’s a very interesting read, makes a lot of good points, and a pretty clear snapshot of the future.
If the price is right and Tesla priced robotaxis look like they could be there, they'll also disrupt all other forms of public transport too.
Say it costs me $5 for (a 8 mile) ride into town on the bus (light rail, tram whatever) and double that $10 for a self-driving taxi. It's going to be worth paying that $10 because the robotaxi will pick me up at my house and drive me to exactly where I want to go at the time (more or less) that I want. Regular public transport requires me to walk to the closest bus stop/station, walk from the closest one to my destination to the destination and is probably not that frequent. It's also almost certainly slower because the route is less direct and it has to stop. And of course a robotaxi is a lot safer because you won't be interacting with the drugged out nutter on the bus.
Put all that together and it's well worth paying a premium