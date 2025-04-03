I’ve noticed that when I have a new subscriber, some of them also subscribe to 20 or 30 other substacks, as do I. It’s hard for me to find enough time to read every one of the emails I get, especially when some of the writers post several times a week. I’m surely not the only one who has trouble keeping up.

1× 0:00 -3:05

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I’ll use my substack as an example of how you can narrow it down if you want to. I hope I’m not cutting my nose off in spite of my face, because I’d love for you to read everything I write. But I write about a lot of different things. Perhaps you read my posts on a particular subject but aren’t at all interested in one of the other subjects that I write about. You can de-select the topic you’re not interested in and just receive the emails you want.

Find the writer’s home page. Mine is: alchristie.substack.com/account There you see a list of my topics, (called ‘sections’) under Notifications. By default, they’re all “On”.

Click any topic off if you have no interest.

If you do this with all your subscriptions, you’ll be zeroing in on the topics you like best, getting fewer emails, and making the most of your time.

One other thing

If you go to just alchristie.substack.com (note there’s no “/account” on the end) you should see the same list of topics, also called sections, across the top. If you click on one of those, it will bring up just the posts in that section. That way you can find all I’ve written on that topic.

(There may be some overlaps, because sometimes I mention more than one topic in a post, and not sure which one to put it under.)

Hope these tips are a great help to you.