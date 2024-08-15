image from windpowerengineering.com

Before getting into the 10 reasons to quit building offshore wind turbines, we need to remember that the very basis for building them in the first place - that CO2 is the cause of global warming, and that humans are the cause of CO2 atmospheric increase, and that global warming is an existential crisis - is shaky and unproven. Many PhD-level scientists disagree with the whole premise, although their dissertations are suppressed by the media. That’s a whole other argument which needs to be brought up more often.

Here’s an audio version, but you need to read the written post if you want to see the links to sources that back up the 10 points.

0:00 -6:44

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A secondary reason for building wind turbines is to generate “free” energy from the wind, right? But that premise is more than just shaky; it’s totally disproven. Energy from offshore wind turbines is much more expensive than any other type of electric generation, but again, that’s another topic that deserves a separate piece.

I hardly know where to begin with the arguments against offshore wind. Which is the most important? Not sure. They’re all important, so this summary list is not in any particular order of priority. Actually, each one of these points deserves separate and thorough treatment.

When I mention ‘dirty; CO2 emissions below, that’s not my term - it’s the way climate activists look at it. Personally, I don’t consider CO2 emissions dirty at all, but since the activists do, several of the points below show that they’re defeating their own futile purpose.

I had to combine a couple points to get it down to 10 - to make it a good comparison to Moses’ 10 plagues of Egypt.