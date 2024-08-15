My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Mark Phillips's avatar
Mark Phillips
Sep 4, 2024

Part of the attraction of off-shore wind farms is the same as off-shore oil & gas rigs. Government agencies commonly lease these areas at rates far less than a fair market would demand. This provides a misguided incentive for investment groups to fund and push the projects. As another wrote recently, show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome. In this case, the outcome is great harm to sea life with little real benefit to the human communities.

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Manjo2's avatar
Manjo2
Aug 26, 2024

Great piece and informative. Love the analogy to the plagues of Egypt!

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