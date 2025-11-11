Source, from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) with bold type and comments in italics, added by yours truly.

This first came to my attention as a one-liner news item in today’s substack from Christopher Chico, “The Battery Chronicle”, an excellent source for all global battery news.

0:00 -6:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Consumer Alert: Important Expanded Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) “Park Outside” Recall for Fire Risk. Owners should park their vehicles outside and not charge them until they are repaired.”

Slight problem - Chrysler admits they have no remedy as of yet. You need another car, or walk.

“November 4, 2025 | Washington, DC Chrysler has issued a new recall for 320,065 model year 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and model year 2022-2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid electric vehicles due to a risk of fire while parked or driven. “parked or driven” - uh, that pretty well covers all imaginable situations for your PHEV. Those who know how intense these type fires are will understand why you’d better park it far away.



Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied. In addition, owners should not charge unrepaired vehicle batteries because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery than when the battery is depleted.



The recall affects 228,221 Jeep Wrangler and 91,844 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Chrysler is aware of one injury potentially related to this defect. The affected vehicles may have a battery pack with cells that have separator damage, which may lead to a vehicle fire. This recall includes vehicles previously recalled and remedied under NHTSA recall number 24V-720. Chrysler is aware of 19 fires originating from the battery pack, including nine in vehicles that received the remedy software. Chrysler has determined that the previous recall remedy is ineffective in detecting certain abnormalities in the battery that can lead to a fire. If an owner has previously had a remedy performed for this issue, they should check to confirm their vehicle is under this new recall and follow all instructions. A remedy is not yet available, and owners should continue to park outside and refrain from charging until a remedy is available and performed on their vehicle. Owners can expect to be notified by mail starting Dec. 2 and can contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. The NHTSA recall number is 25V-741.



Affected vehicle identification numbers and license plates will be searchable on NHTSA.gov for this recall starting on Thursday, Nov. 6, and owners can call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. NHTSA also encourages everyone to download its SaferCar app to stay informed on current recalls.”

“A remedy is not yet available”. I cannot imagine a worse situation. Imagine paying 10s of thousands of dollars for a car, only to be told you can’t drive it, can’t even park it nearby, and so far, there is no remedy, and the previous ‘remedy’ didn’t work. I wonder if Chrysler will survive this. I wonder where this leaves the insurance companies. I wonder how this will affect EV sales, which are already in dire straits.

Hopefully a successful repair remedy will be found quickly.

This is a hard lesson demonstrating that we cannot trust or depend on things in this world - we need to put our trust in the Lord.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

6 in all your ways submit to him,

and he will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5-6