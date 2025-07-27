I found this illustration of the complexity of traditional international transactions on solidgate.com

A stablecoin pegged one-to-one to the US dollar could be accepted directly by any other country in the world. It would be de-centralized in the sense that an individual person or business could buy or sell assets directly to or from another individual or business anywhere in the world, without the need for any involvement with the banking system or bank fees. (If this catches on, you might want to sell your bank stocks.)

The international SWIFT system, which has been weaponized to cut off countries being sanctioned, would be bypassed. There would be no need to go through a bank or pay handling fees, currency exchange fees, or transaction fees to the bank, or wait hours or days for the transaction to be cleared.

From solidgate.com : SWIFT generates revenue through various sources, primarily by providing services and charging fees to its member financial institutions. Here are some key revenue streams for SWIFT:

Messaging Fees : SWIFT charges fees for the exchange of financial messages between member institutions. Financial institutions pay based on the volume of messages transmitted or received. The fees can vary depending on factors such as message type, volume, and the level of service required.

Connectivity + Membership Fees : SWIFT offers different connectivity options for financial institutions to access its network. These options include dedicated leased lines, virtual private network (VPN) connections, or cloud-based connections.

Software and Infrastructure : SWIFT provides software solutions, messaging interfaces, and infrastructure components to its members. Financial institutions pay for licenses, software upgrades, maintenance, and support services provided by SWIFT.

Security and Compliance Services : SWIFT offers additional security and compliance-related services to help financial institutions meet regulatory requirements and enhance their cybersecurity. These services include fraud prevention tools, payment screening services, and security controls. SWIFT charges fees for these services based on usage and the level of support required.

Data and Analytics : SWIFT also provides data and analytics services, offering insights and reports based on the vast amount of transactional data flowing through its network. Financial institutions can access this data to gain market insights, monitor payment flows, and enhance their risk management capabilities. SWIFT charges fees for data access and analytics services.

Training and Certification : SWIFT offers training programs and certifications to help financial institutions improve their knowledge and expertise in using the SWIFT system effectively. Participants pay fees for attending training sessions, and workshops, and obtaining certifications.

Other Services: SWIFT may generate revenue from other services such as consulting, advisory services, and customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of member institutions.

The new The Genius Act (The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act), passed both the House and Senate and was signed by the president on July 18, 2025. It legitimizes stablecoins pegged to the dollar and requires that they be fully backed by actual liquid dollar cash reserves.

This adds a whole new dimension to the dollar as a world currency, and may turn out to be a key factor in maintaining that supremacy. It’s a strong countermove to the BRIC nations’ attempt to bypass the US Dollar for international transactions. It may very well pull the rug out from under their gambit.