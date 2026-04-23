My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
21h

Al, you have written a refreshing message about life and the season of spring that contrasts with today’s chaotic and sometimes ugly world. Thanks.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
16h

Great stuff. I’ve started a lot of figs from cuttings. It’s fun to watch them grow in to fruit producing trees.

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