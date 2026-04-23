A precious prize - our Fawn Lily

“…A time to plant and a time to uproot what is planted…A time to keep and a time to throw away…” Ecclesiastes 3:2b and 3:6b

I took some pictures of what’s growing and what’s blooming on our patch. I was wanting to share this little pictorial with family members, but anyone might enjoy it.

I wrote about our woodsy patch in 2023. You’ll be able to notice some growth since then, but it’s still very much a work in progress.

“He (Solomon) spoke about plant life, from the cedar of Lebanon to the hyssop that grows out of walls. He also spoke about animals and birds, reptiles and fish.” 1 Kings 4:33

Today..

Vigorous new growth - yellow pine. The white pines are doing well, too. I can legally gather seedlings from the National Forest, when they’re only 6” high and well off the trail. It’s exciting to see them grow. My reforestation project is for my grandchildren. I won’t live long enough to see these trees reach full size.

The deer and elk like some species more than others. These Mountain Ash are one of their favorites, so I have to protect them until they get bigger.

I’ve struggled to grow Western Hemlock. For years, I’ve been losing about half of the new transplants that I bring back from hikes in the mountains. They like higher elevation (we’re only at 1100’.) With the help of Ai, I finally found out that until they get established in a new location, they need more acid soil, shade, and pine needles or bark mulch to keep the soil moist through the first couple hot dry summers. They also like dead, rotten logs - they are nourished by the mycelia - a vast, hidden network of thread-like filaments called hyphae that spread through soil, wood, and other substrates. I also started sprinkling a little Ammonium Sulphate on these to lower the soil pH.

A few years ago I visited our daughter in Anchorage. I went on several hikes. I found one area where there were multitudes of little tiny white spruce, all crowded together. I helped them out by thinning them. Then I put them in a plastic bag with some damp moss and brought them back home - about 20 of them. For the first few years they either died or were just barely alive, with very little visible growth. They didn’t like Oregon at first, but about half of them have survived. Lo and behold, this year they are really starting to grow. PTL!

A friend gave us a Coastal Redwood as a housewarming gift 25 years ago. About 3 years ago, a winter storm knocked off the top half of the tree. then a funny thing happened- it started sprouting shoots from the base- apparently as a defensive reaction to the hit from the storm. I have been able to take cuttings from those sprouts, and they are looking good!

I wrote about this Dec 2023:

The Trilliums are a little past their peak, turning from white to purple as their blooms age. Last year I found and counted 60 of them in our little woodlot. They have to have shade.

Sourgrass covers the forest floor like a carpet in some areas. They are a good addition to salads, along with miners lettuce and dandelion greens.

The bleeding hearts are just starting to bloom. (above).

This Douglas Fir was planted about 6 yrs ago and look at that new growth. Those tender, light green tips are what the deer love to nibble on.

Since this is about the beauty of spring, you’re wondering why I included this American Beech. This one is a teen-ager that needs some help straightening up. It’s still clinging to last year’s leaves, which is normal. But the new buds are swelling, and soon the new leaves will open up. I started this beech from a cutting from another beech that I started from the seeds of a 150 year old classic beech preserved in a park in Gresham.

Our pond plants are doing well. Our granddaughter Caitlin had her wedding here last year.