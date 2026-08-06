I really enjoyed this video. Here is the link, and see its description below, from Epoch Times. The video was created by Makai Elias Calles in his series titled “The Upgrade”.

I’m thankful that Epoch Times brought this out.

Here is the description, credit to Epoch Times:

0:00 -5:57

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Ten minutes of journaling changes what shows up on a brain scan. Researchers have studied this for forty years and still can't fully explain why something this simple works this well.



The findings go well beyond the “dear-diary” reputation. Students who journal get better grades. People who write about their hardest experiences make fewer trips to the doctor, wounds heal faster, and sleep improves. Yet none of them changed their diet or started exercising.



In this video of The Upgrade, Makai will go through the four things that happen in the brain when the pen hits the page and explain why some of it contradicts common assumptions. By the end, you'll know exactly what to write tonight and why it helps.

I’ve done some journaling, but it’s been mostly brief, business-like notations for the record, to date and remind me when I’ve done something unusual, like a different kind of investment or investment strategy, or a reminder of how to access an important website with whatever username, email, and password I used. Sometimes it’s been about DIY projects I’m planning or working on. Sometimes it’s a detailed account of a hike or wilderness experience. So it’s been sporadic, because if nothing new was going on, I didn’t write anything.

After watching this video, I’ve decided to write at least a little bit most every day, and focusing more on the 4 elements suggested in this video, which I broke down into 5: