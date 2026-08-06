My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
4d

When I was working I kept a diary/journal, and it really helped, not only to plan weeks and months ahead but to review my day and what went well and the errors I made. I've been retired almost 10 years and I think I'll try again?

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
3d

I listened to it this time, but it took me a while to really recognize it was your voice.

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