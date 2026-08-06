The Benefits of Journaling
It actually can affect your health as well as your success.
I really enjoyed this video. Here is the link, and see its description below, from Epoch Times. The video was created by Makai Elias Calles in his series titled “The Upgrade”.
I’m thankful that Epoch Times brought this out.
Here is the description, credit to Epoch Times:
Ten minutes of journaling changes what shows up on a brain scan. Researchers have studied this for forty years and still can't fully explain why something this simple works this well.
The findings go well beyond the “dear-diary” reputation. Students who journal get better grades. People who write about their hardest experiences make fewer trips to the doctor, wounds heal faster, and sleep improves. Yet none of them changed their diet or started exercising.
In this video of The Upgrade, Makai will go through the four things that happen in the brain when the pen hits the page and explain why some of it contradicts common assumptions. By the end, you'll know exactly what to write tonight and why it helps.
I’ve done some journaling, but it’s been mostly brief, business-like notations for the record, to date and remind me when I’ve done something unusual, like a different kind of investment or investment strategy, or a reminder of how to access an important website with whatever username, email, and password I used. Sometimes it’s been about DIY projects I’m planning or working on. Sometimes it’s a detailed account of a hike or wilderness experience. So it’s been sporadic, because if nothing new was going on, I didn’t write anything.
After watching this video, I’ve decided to write at least a little bit most every day, and focusing more on the 4 elements suggested in this video, which I broke down into 5:
Name what you’re feeling. Sad, happy, fear, joy, anger, etc.
Instead of thinking about something over and over, write it down, with a specific plan
Write down a specific to do list for tomorrow. I’ve always done that - sometimes for several days ahead - it really helps - except when I lose the list. So now I’m going to use a journal/booklet to write in.
To get a better perspective, try referring to yourself in the 3rd person, like (your name) needs to eat more slowly.
This is a form of positive thinking. Whatever happened today, turn it into a story. If it was something bad, turn it around with a story by seeing something good coming from it. If it was good, writing about it brings back the pleasure - and might be fun to read a year from now - bringing back nice memories.
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When I was working I kept a diary/journal, and it really helped, not only to plan weeks and months ahead but to review my day and what went well and the errors I made. I've been retired almost 10 years and I think I'll try again?
I listened to it this time, but it took me a while to really recognize it was your voice.