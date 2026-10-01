My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Susanna's avatar
Susanna
Oct 17

Was just listening to John Lennox (mathematician and Christian apologist) - he’s from Northern Ireland and he mentioned he’s from the same area ussher was from

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
Oct 5

It was hard for me to follow the comparison without having the bible on hand and my own paper and pencil.

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