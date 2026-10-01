Above is an interesting artist’s conception of the start of Noah’s flood, when the “fountains of the deep burst forth”. The water rose until all the mountains were covered, although the mountains before the flood could have been much lower than today, and then were squeezed higher from the weight of the tons of water pushing down on the valleys. I infer that from the 104th Psalm, vs 8. Here’s the context, as translated by the New American Standard Bible:

“You covered it [the earth, vs.5] with the deep as with a garment;

The waters were standing above the mountains.

7 At Your rebuke they fled,

At the sound of Your thunder they hurried away.

8 The mountains rose; the valleys sank down

To the place which You established for them.”

Following is an excerpt from an article from Answersingenesis.org, written by Dr. Tim Chaffey and Lita Sanders and received on September 22, 2026, as featured in 2026 Volume 21 - Slightly edited for simplicity, and bold type is my own emphasis.

Read the whole piece here

I don’t know why I never connected these dots before - it seems so clear now. The authors have pointed out that the genealogies from Adam to Noah and long ages in Genesis 5 are confirmed by the ages given for Noah in the account of the Flood in chapters 6-9, which are not genealogies; those chapters are a very specific history of the Flood, but do re-iterate Noah’s age.

…we can have absolute confidence that these ages are intended to be understood in a literal manner because that is how Genesis 7 and 8 treat them. In the Genesis 5 genealogy, we are told, “After Noah was 500 years old, Noah fathered Shem, Ham, and Japheth” (Genesis 5:32 ESV). Then Noah’s age in passages outside of this genealogy build on this figure. They do not treat it as figurative, symbolic, or any other type of non-literal manner. Genesis 7:11 states, “In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life, in the second month, on the seventeenth day of the month, on this day all the fountains of the great deep split open, and the floodgates of the sky were opened.” Then Genesis 8:13 states, “Now it happened in the six hundred and first year, in the first month, on the first of the month, the water was dried up from the earth.” Not only are we told that Noah was 600 years old when the Flood started and 601 when it ended, we are given absolutely clear indications that these were literal years since the text includes both months and days along with the years.

Genesis 9:28–29 states, “And Noah lived 350 years after the flood. So all the days of Noah were 950 years, and he died.” Once again, the figures given for Noah’s age in this verse are dependent upon a literal understanding of his age recorded in Genesis 5. And if this was not conclusive enough, Genesis 11:10 states, “Shem was 100 years old and became the father of Arpachshad two years after the flood.” This figure is also consistent with Noah’s begetting age in Genesis 5:32…

Both the Genesis 5 and Genesis 11 genealogies should be interpreted in a non-sophisticated, plain manner.

Highly relevant to this discussion is the fact that these details about Shem in Genesis 11:10 are the first figures provided in the genealogy of Genesis 11, demonstrating that these figures should also be interpreted literally...the ages given for Noah at the start of the Flood, the end of the Flood, and the end of his life are consistent with and contingent upon his begetting age in Genesis 5:32, demonstrating that both the Genesis 5 and Genesis 11 genealogies should be interpreted in a non-sophisticated, plain manner.

This is an auxiliary argument for taking the genealogy of Christ literally. I’m adding it to the whole discussion which started with these articles:

In Defense of the Genealogy

Methuselah’s Record-Breaking Age

Update 10/5/26, an answer to skeptics: