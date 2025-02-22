This video by Ken Ham explains clearly in only 5 minutes that we don’t have to fit things into the bible - we start with the bible and reason from there. And he explains why.
Confused about how dinosaurs, history, astronomy, the worldwide flood, marriage, gender, evil, pain and suffering, and a million other things “fit into” the bible?
Wrong question.
Start with the bible - it’s the Word of God, who created everything in the beginning - the one who knows everything - the one who loves us and gave us the key to real understanding.
Watch it. Time well spent.
Blessings.
Thanks for reading My Two Cents! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks Al, I just forwarded this to my family and siblings as we continue to wrestle with the question, what is the Bible, really? It’s easy to pick and choose, and even reinterpret verses and ideas presented in the Bible to fit our ever-changing minds, and cultural and political priorities.
The only source of truth that has been trusted for centuries. Thanks for sharing my friend.