the radical left’s culture of death

The NIRV translation is a 3rd grade reading level, so anyone can understand it.

This is Romans 1:29-32, and it’s a good description of all too many on the “radical left”.

“29 They are full of every kind of sin, evil and ungodliness. They want more than they need. They commit murder. They want what belongs to other people. They fight and cheat. They hate others. They say mean things about other people. 30 They tell lies about them. They hate God. They are rude and proud. They brag. They think of new ways to do evil. They don’t obey their parents. 31 They do not understand. They can’t be trusted. They are not loving and kind. 32 They know that God’s commands are right. They know that those who do evil things should die. But they continue to do those very things. They also approve of others who do them.”

the totally opposite stance of Christianity

12 “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.” Matthew 22:37-39

It’s a simple matter of Hate vs. Love. God is Love.

evolution, eugenics, sterilization, abortion, and assisted suicide

from The guardian

“in the time of Victorian industrialisation, with an ever-expanding working class, and in the wake of Darwinian evolution, Darwin’s half-cousin, Francis Galton, added a scientific and statistical sheen to the deliberate sculpting of society, and he named it eugenics. It was a political ideology that co-opted the very new and immature science of evolution, and came to be one of the defining and most deadly ideas of the 20th century.”

The theory of evolution, taught in all our education institutions, proclaims that life has no meaning, because life popped up all by itself, and so we are all just accidental organisms that grew out of nothingness. The theory has been extended to the entire universe, which they say also popped up out of nowhere, with a Big Bang that then organized itself by some kind of miracle which of course is impossible to explain, because the idea defies the most basic laws of physics.

The prophets Jeremiah and Isaiah knew all too well the blindness of unbelievers.

“Hear this, you foolish and senseless people,

who have eyes but do not see,

who have ears but do not hear” Jer. 5:21

It shouldn’t surprise us when people act like animals, when they’ve been taught that’s all we are.

The theory of evolution and its meaninglessness leaves people without hope. It’s a denial of the beauty and joy and purpose of life.

It has led to killing and death. If life has no meaning, then it must be ok to kill it. So we have legalized abortion - the killing of babies in the womb. The next step down that path was legalizing assisted suicide - the killing of people who want to die - euphemistically called euthanasia.

TCW (The Conservative Woman), a UK newsletter that I highly recommend, posted a 7 minute video of Lord Alton’s speech that he wanted to make to the British Parliment, arguing elegantly against the UK allowing assisted suicide.

And finally, the ultimate rejection of life and the sanctity of life - murder. It’s not been legalized, but incredibly, it’s been glorified by those on the extreme, radical left, as we’re seeing in the aftermath of the murder of Charlie Kirk, the worst day in our history, bringing shame on our country and its evolutionary educational system and the anti-God, anti-Christian corruption of our mainstream media and social chatrooms where wickedness and hate flourish.

There’s a lot more that could be said about the culture of death and the sanctity of life, but I’m out of time for today. Maybe next week…