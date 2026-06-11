The king gives stability to the land by justice, but a man who takes bribes overthrows it. Proverbs 29:4

First, what happened over the weekend:

Another progressive federal judge is trying to stop President Trump’s move to stop subsidizing renewables. I expect this will be overturned by the Supreme Court, but it’s just one more example of how hard it is to stop federal handout programs once they’ve started.

The Hill 6/8/26 A federal judge over the weekend struck down a Trump administration effort to restrict tax credits for wind and solar energy. While the ruling is a win for renewable energy supporters, it comes less than a month before a key deadline to phase out the credits entirely under Republicans’ “Big Beautiful Bill,” so it’s unclear how wide-reaching the decision will be.

Last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act phased out tax credits for solar and wind energy, saying projects can only get them if they start construction before July 5, 2026 or are placed in service before 2028.

Last week, I focused on Wind Turbines:

Today, I’ll focus on Solar.

In May, I wrote “It’s a terrible hypocrisy when a company or group or government congratulates itself on “saving” tons of CO2 emissions while at the same time buying the EVs and solar panels from another country that manufactures them using fossil fuels. We’re just paying someone else to do the emissions. (Not that it matters, since the whole push to go “Net Zero” is based on phony science anyway - but Oh my, the waste of capital.) Besides the phony science, besides the economics, besides the weakening of our power grids, besides the tyranny of renewables mandates in blue states, and over-riding of the wishes of locals, what I really hate about commercial solar ‘farms’ is the destruction of farmland and scenic views. It takes about ten thousand acres of solar panels to produce as much usable electricity on an annual basis as one nuclear power plant on 500 acres. And where will they all end up? in a landfill. They all have to be replaced about every 25 years, whereas a gas power plant can go 50 years and nuclear can easily last 60 years. Alex Fasulo is battling NewYork State’s tyrannical steamrolling over upstate communities, forests, and ecologically valuable grasslands - covering them with solar panels and giving the subsidy money to foreign companies. She’s suing the state. She needs our support. That’s just an image of my note - here’s the actual link:

Below are links to a few of the articles I’ve written about solar…

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The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Solar saturation point

I was a couple years early, but the saturation points are being reached. It will take the elimination of subsidies, both federal and state, to complete the process of returning to common sense.

Power Grid Frequency and Inertia

This next article applies to both solar and wind..We saw what can happen if there’s too much reliance on inverters, as is the case with solar, and not enough traditional grid inertia. Remember the blackout in Spain? Here is a good explanation of why solar and wind make the grid vulnerable and unstable.

Disregard the statement under the original post picture, which was written just before Christmas ‘24.