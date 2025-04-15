I couldn’t find a picture of Presidents Trump and Xi, so yours truly did his best with a sketch

We’re in the middle of a battle of wits, a cold war, between President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China. Tariffs are the swords, but not the only weapons.

1× 0:00 -7:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

About 23% of our $36.7 Trillion national debt is held by foreign countries.

As of February 2025, China holds approximately $759 billion of US debt, representing almost 9% of the $8.5 Trillion total of US national debt that we owe to foreign countries.

The rest of our $36.7 Trillion debt is held by individuals and the Federal Reserve.

Some analysts fear that China will sell their holdings of US treasury debt to hurt the US by sinking the bond market. That would weaken the dollar and force interest rates higher.

Others say it is unlikely that China would sell its U.S. Treasuries all at once because this would be economically painful for China and leave it holding those weaker dollars that it would need to spend or invest elsewhere.

Think of China as the lender and the US as the borrower.

When the dollar is weakened, the lender is hurt, so China would be only hurting itself.

That’s typical of a war; both sides can hurt each other, and often do.

President Trump could hit back if China sells Treasuries. He has an unmentioned weapon up his sleeve. This is a war of hard punches.

He could devalue the dollar.

I wrote about this in “The Markets” last week.

… and on Saturday I wrote about the daily market yo-yo and devaluation as a possible way to pay off all or part of the national debt – a “reset”.

But it hadn’t occurred to me until now that devaluation could also be in the arsenal of weapons in the game of chicken with China.

Things are happening very fast.

The devaluation of the dollar has happened before, in 1933 and 1971.

The odds of it happening again just ratcheted up another notch.

What are the odds?

Who knows? None of us can read President Trump’s mind, and he’s already been a bundle of surprises. He didn’t say much about paying the debt during his campaign, but we all know it’s a serious problem, and he has some great advisors who will be talking to him about it. Even if DOGE saves a trillion, and even if it were all applied to the debt, that would still leave 35.7 trillion. And interest rates have gone up since most of that was incurred, so the large amount that has to be refinanced shortly will be racking up even higher interest charges.

A lot will depend on how the tariff situation goes. If it’s really successful, that will lessen the odds of needing further action.

So far, the media hasn’t said very much about the possibility of devaluation, at least not that I’ve noticed. So apparently the risk is considered remote.

But as a very conservative investor, I like to cover the bases, and if there was a devaluation of the dollar, the impact on certain investments would be large. So I’m getting completely out of cash, or heading that way, and putting that cash into the things that would do just fine.

I wrote about this transition last week and and more is coming this Thursday 4/17, in “The Markets-Part 2, What I'm personally buying and not buying, and the reasons”.