For background, especially if you never heard of the Hunga Tonga eruption, or don’t remember it, I’ll start with a repost of my first mention of it on August 3rd, 2023:

“first, about global warming - Hunga Tonga undersea volcano eruption in Jan. 2022…

NASA: “When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Jan. 15, it sent a tsunami racing around the world and set off a sonic boom that circled the globe twice. The underwater eruption in the South Pacific Ocean also blasted an enormous plume of water vapor into Earth’s stratosphere – enough to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. The sheer amount of water vapor could be enough to temporarily affect Earth’s global average temperature. The eruption not only injected ash into the stratosphere but also large amounts of water vapor, breaking all records for direct injection of water vapor, by a volcano or otherwise, in the satellite era. …The excess water vapor injected by the Tonga volcano … could remain in the stratosphere for several years. This extra water vapor could influence atmospheric chemistry, boosting certain chemical reactions that could temporarily worsen depletion of the ozone layer. It could also influence surface temperatures … since water vapor traps heat.” “We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Luis Millán, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

it gets worse - Jeff Childer’s Coffee&Covid: “Over the next year it would turn out that NASA badly underestimated the amount of water Hunga Tonga vaporized into the atmosphere. Current estimates are three times higher than the original: scientists now think it was closer to 150,000 metric tons, or 40 trillion gallons, of super-heated water instantly injected into the atmosphere. Talk about a greenhouse. Water vapor — humidity — is a much more effective greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.”

Then I wrote more about it Nov.24th 2023.

I excerpted a couple paragraphs for reminders, with a reprise of the NASA quote about the record amount of water vapor injected into the stratosphere and how it could have more effect on global warming than CO2. Then a quote from ACS and MIT:

The American Chemical Society's ACS Climate Science Toolkit cuts right to the chase in an excellent analysis on its website, ...water vapor is the largest contributor to the Earth’s greenhouse effect From MIT - With all the attention given to humans’ climate-warming carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, you might be surprised to learn that CO 2 is not the most important greenhouse gas affecting the Earth’s temperature. That distinction belongs to water.”

Then again, Feb. 12th, 2025, titled “Hunga Tonga Eruption - Warming or Cooling?” examined the arguments from scientists who were disagreeing with the idea that the eruption would cause warming - they said it would cause cooling!

“But there’s another climate scientist who says the water vapor eruption causes global cooling. Professor Andrew Dessler of the Texas A&M University says all the water vapor thrown into the stratosphere is cooling the whole globe. Here’s a link to his study, if you can wade through it.” (I would say he was wrong - it hasn’t been cooling - it’s been generally warmer the last couple years.}

now today - August 2025

I’m not the only one taking another look. Jeff Childer’s Coffee&Covid is “re-running that classic story, with updates and revisions, because it is even more relevant now.”

One thing he mentioned that I had missed:

“After the record-shattering Hunga Tonga undersea eruption in 2022, millions of acres of the sea literally turned red, the combined result of megatons of sulphuric ash and a rust-red cytoplankton bloom observable from space.”

Then he included some very interesting updates:

It makes sense that all that water vapor would eventually start condensing and falling back to earth as rain, snow, or hail.

I don’t have scientific analysis with quantitative comparisons over the years, but it does seem to me that the amount of recent rainfall and flooding has been excessive compared to other years in my lifetime.