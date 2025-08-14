My Two Cents

My Two Cents

Susanna
2d

Haven’t read this whole article yet - but my first thought was - how did find time to write this with all the goings-on at your house this past week????

Patrick Jonke
1d

Hunga Tonga was certainly a big boom but the main issue from a scientific standpoint is that water vapor injected into the stratosphere settles back out very quickly: we're talking weeks at most. My understanding is that it quickly gets entrained in the high altitude wind belts. Sure you could hypothesize that injecting a big impulse function into the climate would cause long term effects, but then you'd have to come up with a theory as to how that would occur once the vapor is gone, rather than just as quickly settling back to the stafus quo.

