My Two Cents

Larry E Whittington
5h

If we only knew before.

Patrick McGuire
3h

I have twin grandchildren with autism. I am massively pissed off that they received a massive vaccine mix at two days old that included Tetanus B and Tetanus C.WHY THE HELL are they giving these vaccines, loaded with aluminum adjuvant, to two day old babies! This is sick!!!

