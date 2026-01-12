I posted this under the Science category, but it was a toss-up - it could have been categorized under Health. The last part is devastating for anyone who thinks we were told the truth about the covid vaccines.

I made a few polite but skeptical comments about vaccines on 1/7/26 on the ‘Works in Progress Newsletter’ article “The Golden Age of Vaccine Development” by Saloni Dattani. Actually, it was a good history of vaccines, and the point that ai might make some good innovations is valid - who can deny what ai might accomplish? But I reacted to an earlier comment implying ‘anti-vaxers’ were ignorant. I wrote:

“I’m an anti-vaxer, [I should clarify this - I’m not really against valid vaccines] and it’s true I learned more here about the history. But vaccine and drug makers have shown their greed takes precedence over doing enough testing to keep us safe and to compare the long range outcomes of those who are vaccinated vs those who aren’t. One especially irritating trend in vaccines is the 70-some number of vaccines recommended for children. Back in my day, we only had smallpox vax. But the kids I grew up with, and myself, were healthier and more vigorous than most kids today, in my opinion.”

One of the other readers responded with rude name-calling and insults. I did appreciate another one calling him out on his behavior - one of the great things about substack is that, in my experience, 99% of the comments are civil and respectful - unlike most social media.

This prompted me to write this post, to show that opponents of the present ‘vaccine’ system are not stupid - the name-calling is what’s stupid - so-called ‘anti-vaxers’ have very substantial reasons for their opposition.

I copied this portion of C&C’s (Coffee&Covid - scroll way down) post of 10/29/25

“Last week, a significant new peer-reviewed vaccine study published in the well-regarded journal BMC Infectious Diseases, titled “Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination…” Teaser: they found negative efficacy of minus eighty percent, meaning older adults given pneumonia jabs were 80% more likely to get pneumonia. Thanks a lot, doc. The global market for pneumococcal vaccines is valued between $8 - $10 billion in 2024–2025. And it’s growing fast. Over the next ten years, forecasters project the market will nearly double, expecting a total market of $15–$17 billion. Unsurprisingly, Pfizer is the big gorilla, hogging nearly all of the pneumonia jab market (80%). The study researchers reviewed the 2019 health records of over 2.23 million ‘senior’ (50+) patients in Catalonia— a largely autonomous mini-country within Spain that has its own government. It even has its own president. The region includes Barcelona and has a distinct language (Catalan). The study’s scientists work for the Catalonian Health Institute, one of Spain’s largest healthcare systems. The study was pretty simple and hard to argue with. They compared electronic vaccination records (jabbed versus unjabbed) against subsequent admissions for pneumonia as well as death records. They found: (1) people given the jabs were +80% more likely to wind up hospitalized for pneumonia, and (2) there was no measurable improvement in risk of either hospitalization or death among the vaccinated group, which you would hope to see if the stupid shots worked. emphasis mine - this paragraph captures the essence of the situation The researchers explained they did the study because they couldn’t find where anyone had ever tested the shots for real-world efficacy. “Several randomised-controlled trials and observational studies have demonstrated vaccines’ immunogenicity,” the researchers wrote, “but vaccination effectiveness and impact to prevent pneumonia among adults was uncertain.” “Immunogenicity” is the great trick, the way big pharma has pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes for decades. In vaccines, “immunogenicity” means having the ability to stimulate an immune response, usually in the form of measurable antibodies to a particular undesirable bug like Streptococcus pneumoniae. Somehow, pharma convinced regulators to allow them to test for “immunogenicity” (antibody levels) rather than testing whether the jabs actually prevent the intended disease.”

suppression of evidence against vaccines

Paul warned against suppressing the truth in Romans 1:18, and identifies it as wickedness:

“But God shows his anger from heaven against all sinful, wicked people who suppress the truth by their wickedness.”

so here’s a study with a broad scope, again with convincing evidence of suppression of evidence that vaccines are ineffective at best and deadly at worst:

from ‘Lies are Unbekoming’ substack, titled “An Inconvenient Study”, 10/17/25

“An Inconvenient Study” documentary delivers a gripping piece of investigative journalism that will leave viewers questioning everything they thought they knew about vaccine safety research. When medical journalist Del Bigtree challenged Dr. Marcus Zervos of the prestigious Henry Ford Health System to conduct the most comprehensive vaccinated versus unvaccinated study ever undertaken, neither anticipated the explosive journey that would follow. The documentary’s hidden camera revelation—capturing Dr. Zervos admitting that publishing his completed study would end his career—provides one of the most stunning moments in recent documentary filmmaking. With over 18,000 subjects studied and shocking disparities found between vaccinated and unvaccinated children’s health outcomes, this film exposes what appears to be a deliberate suppression of critical public health data that every parent deserves to see.

Del Bigtree brings unique credibility to this investigation, having evolved from CBS medical journalist to becoming one of the most persistent voices demanding transparency in vaccine safety science. Through his nonprofit ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), he’s successfully sued government agencies and uncovered the startling absence of proper placebo-controlled trials for childhood vaccines—victories that provide crucial context for understanding why the Henry Ford study matters so profoundly. The documentary skillfully weaves Bigtree’s personal journey with the larger narrative, showing how his production of the original “Vaxxed” documentary opened his eyes to thousands of parents reporting similar patterns of vaccine injury. His encounter with Colton, a 13-year-old paralyzed by the HPV vaccine who tragically took his own life in 2018, provides emotional weight that grounds the statistical arguments in human reality.

There’s another study I just learned about on 1/10/26. It was reported in the concluding portion of Jeff Childers’ “Coffee&Covid” substack. Scroll all the way down through his other topics to this, where it starts:

And now, the study that the establishment is literally working nonstop to block you from learning about. It has been a long time coming, but it has finally arrived. And thanks to courageous coverage from independent media like Jeffrey Tucker’s terrific Brownstone Institute, it is breaking through the veil. Yesterday, the Daily Mail covered the story under the headline, “Shocking study linking covid jabs and cancer ‘censored’ by cyberattack.”

from there, I’ll skip along with a few excerpts to give you a taste now, but you can read the whole section in this pdf.

The newly published (January 3rd), peer-reviewed study in Oncotarget does something that was functionally forbidden for four years: it systematically catalogs cancer cases temporally associated with covid vaccination and covid infection, then asks —carefully, explicitly— whether mRNA might plausibly connect the dots.

“…the two researchers didn’t conduct a new experiment that could be sliced and diced by Big Pharma’s stable of pet critics. Instead, they reviewed 69 other peer-reviewed publications from 27 different countries, covering 333 patients, plus several large population-level datasets, and proved recurring patterns that simply cannot be waved away:

unusually rapid cancer progression, reactivation of previously controlled disease, odd tumor clusters near injection sites or draining lymph nodes, and a striking overrepresentation of lymphomas, leukemias, aggressive solid tumors, and virus-associated cancers.

In other words, to criticize this peer-reviewed paper, Big Pharma’s slander team would have to criticize the 69 previous peer-reviewed papers, too.

…possibly the most unsettling part wasn’t the hypotheses about immune dysregulation, spike protein persistence, or DNA contaminants— it was the authors’ blunt admission that covid vaccines were never evaluated for carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, or multi-dose long-term effects at all.

Jeff Childers downloaded the whole 30 page study before Big Pharma can suppress it or somehow make it inaccessible. He gave us the link to the copy in his cloud. I downloaded it to preserve a copy for myself also, and you can too.

a plea for fair and respectful argumentation

Usually there is evidence on both sides of an issue. In legal matters, we have judges and juries to try to decide which side has the best evidence. It would be good if we think like a jury member when we hear evidence. Pay close attention to both sides, and then, and not before then, decide which has the best evidence.

I experienced this path in my education about the theory of evolution. In school, I heard the evidence for evolution. Later, when I discovered there were plenty of scientists at the PhD level that disagreed, I heard the evidence from the other side, which had been suppressed by the media and the whole education process. After years of digging and studying, I decided the evidence against evolution was the best evidence. Of course, the main alternative is creation by God, so the next step for me was to start studying the bible. It wasn’t long before I committed my life to Christ, and I’ve never regretted it.

For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God. Romans 1:20