I really like President Trump’s cabinet meetings. He’s held a meeting about once a month, which seems like a good time scale. They couldn’t be more transparent – we’ve never seen anything like this in our history – and I’ve lived to see many presidents, from Truman on.

1× 0:00 -3:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The president sets the tone with a summary of all the good things that have been accomplished leading up to the meeting. Then he gets input and updates from his cabinet members. He doesn’t sit at the ‘head’ of the table; he sits among them – a sign of humility. He is a very good listener, and pays close attention to everyone – another sign of humility. That’s part of the change since he was shot and saved by a whisker – and as a result he believes that God saved him miraculously from that bullet.

The unity of the cabinet is refreshing. Everyone seems to be in harmony with the president and keeping his campaign promises. The atmosphere is relaxed and pleasant, and the humor makes the meetings fun, and you can tell they’re all enjoying themselves.

I believe this whole scenario is an answer to prayer. In the face of all the naysayers and hatred coming from the opposition, I (and I’m sure many others) pray every day for the protection and success of the president and all his people, and God has been answering those prayers – not just once, but every day. Many democrats and independents are changing their minds and starting to see the good that is being done.

Christians and Jews are no longer persecuted by the federal government. Abortion and sex changes and the sexual mutilation of children are no longer funded by the federal government. Sex slavery and fentanyl and illegal immigration are being brought to justice; laws are being enforced instead of being ignored.

As I’ve said before, God can use imperfect men and women to accomplish His purposes. He has even used pagan kings, like Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon and Cyrus king of Persia in the past. God is in control of the nations, and He knows the end from the beginning.