A selected paragraph from each topic, and the links to read the rest. These articles are all from “Latest Answers”. I highly recommend this source and encourage you to subscribe to their publications. Also be sure to visit the Museum and the Ark!

About galaxies and the so-called ‘Big Bang’ theory

“The James Webb Space Telescope continues to yield surprising results as it probes the depths of outer space. And those “surprising results” often contradict what’s expected in the big bang model for the origin of the universe, including a new study on the direction that galaxies rotate. So what does that mean for the big bang?”

how did iguanas get to Fiji?

“Based on genetic comparisons of the genomes of various iguana species, researchers believe iguanas floated across the ocean on mats of vegetation (maybe assisted by some “island hopping”), with a group of iguanas eventually landing on the shores of Fiji and dispersing. And, well, that scenario is what creation researchers have been suggesting for a long time—but when creationists proposed such mechanisms, secularists mocked us!”

atheism via teaching “evolution”

“The fact is, you can open almost any book on science, and you will almost always see the same idea. Whether you are discussing the cosmos, chemistry, geology, genetics or the earth’s geography, all of reality is described to have originated through some kind of naturalistic process and then proceeded to evolve into what we see today.”

the end of reasonable Darwinism

“Dawkins’ book is quite possibly his last. And he represents one of the last of a dying breed. He represents the end of reasonable Darwinism.”

dinosaur tracks

“An exciting discovery was recently made in Queensland, Australia (my homeland), at Biloela State High School (a school about four hours from where I gave my first-ever creation talk 50 years ago)—a set of 66 footprints made by 47 individual dinosaurs Apparently a boulder had been sitting in the foyer of this high school for 20 years before someone investigated the three-toed footprints and discovered their significance.”

All credit to AnswersinGenesis.com