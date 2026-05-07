Aerial view, solar farm with batteries

First, a few examples that illustrate the Law of Diminishing Returns.

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Irrigation

Crops grow better as you give them more water, until a point is reached where more water starts to lose its effect.

Taxes

Remember the Laffer Curve? Increasing taxes brings in more revenue until the revenue actually diminishes because people stop producing.

Tree farms

Profit increases if you increase the number of trees planted per acre, until it is diminished by slower growth due to crowding.

Now let’s look at wind, solar, and batteries

Wind and solar

1.The windiest spots are taken first; after that, the efficiency in new wind farms diminishes.

2.The closest spots to urban areas and existing infrastructure are also taken first; after that, the need for new transmission lines diminishes any chance of profit.

3.As more landowners become aware of the artificial, subsidized demand, they start raising the prices for leases and sales.

4.As more trees are cut down to make room for these ‘farms’, the supposed benefit of reducing CO2 in the air diminishes.

5.The more electricity wind and solar farms produce, the less valuable it is. Over-production during very sunny or windy hours ends up becoming a serious problem.

Peculiarities of wind turbines

Ugly!

As more turbines are added, the ones downwind of the others don’t catch as much of the wind, so more produces less.

As wind turbine towers get higher, the efficiency increases until a point is reached where the costs, risks, and ugliness give diminishing returns.

Same with the length of turbine blades.

As wind speeds increase, a point is reached where the turbines have to be shut down for safety. (About 55 mph)

Peculiarities of solar farms

Electricity produced from solar panels diminishes with latitude.

The good land is used up first. Construction on rockier, hilly land reduces profit.

Solar panels lose efficiency with age, like batteries.

Solar panels increase output with more sunshine, until temps start getting too high, and that’s where the Law kicks in.

Batteries

Batteries degrade with time, around 1% per year.

The more batteries you put close together, the higher the risk of explosion or fire taking out the whole project.

Increasing energy storage with batteries increases the need for mining, refining, and shipping of rare and critical minerals, diminishing any supposed good outcome.

The big picture

The Law of Diminishing Returns guarantees that we will get less bang for the buck if we keep constructing more wind, solar, and container-size batteries.

The whole idea that wind and solar energy is “Free” and “Clean” and would make any difference in ‘climate’ is bogus.