My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
2d

Easy to read. Easy to understand.

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DR ANDREW MACLAINE-CROSS's avatar
DR ANDREW MACLAINE-CROSS
1dEdited

All true. Should be easy to understand. Why don't these points get subject to proper discussion and debate in the popular media.

ANDY MAC

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