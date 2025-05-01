If you think these first two news items are unrelated, I’ve got some beach property in Tucson to sell you…

April 16th news:

2 weeks later, as Irina Slav reports:

“MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - A massive blackout that hit most of the Iberian Peninsula on Monday was due to a sudden, large drop in power supply that caused the grid interconnection between Spain and France to trip, according to Spanish grid operator REE…The network lost 15 gigawatts of electricity generation in five seconds at around 1033 GMT, the Energy Ministry said on Monday evening, without explaining the reason for the loss.”

I and many others have written about the particular power grid vulnerability that can topple all interconnected grids like a row of dominoes and plunge us into darkness.

Last December, I published an article about how vulnerable our power grids are when they rely too much on wind and solar ‘renewables’ for electricity.

Jeff Childers’ Coffee&Covid had a unique, colorful way of describing the devastation of this large a blackout:

“¡Ay, caramba! Across two and a half European countries, at exactly 12:35pm local time, all the electric trains and subways stopped. Elevators froze. Computers died. ATM’s seized up. Planes couldn’t land. Traffic lights winked out. City streets became coagulated arteries. In short, it was general chaos served with a cold side of uncooked yucca fries…Don’t miss this: Yesterday marked the largest peacetime blackout in European history. Rebooting the power grid took about 18 hours, giving millions unscheduled vacations from screen time.”

Works in Progress wrote one of the clearest explanations of grid inertia I’ve seen. I highly recommend you read the entire article if you want to know what probably caused the huge blackout in Spain and Portugal. Here is a lengthy excerpt, copied directly with no editing needed:

“Before tens of millions of people lost access to power, it appears that frequency across the Spanish grid dropped by about 0.15 hertz. Electricity grids rely on alternating current, which is current that regularly changes direction, switching back and forth in a regular pattern. Frequency is the rate at which this current oscillates. Every country in the world has a grid designed around the large rotating generators used in nuclear, coal, and gas power plants. They rely on heat boiling water into steam to drive spinning turbines. These generators usually weigh over 100 tonnes and spin at over 3,000 revolutions per minute, meaning that they contain significant kinetic energy, like a very heavy spinning top. If supply drops, the rotor will begin to decelerate, but some of its momentum will be converted into electrical energy. This ‘inertia’ will buy the grid the few seconds it needs to activate its fast-response systems – deploying energy from battery storage and firing up small gas powered engines. This means that frequency should not fluctuate outside a small band even when a large generator trips. Solar panels, on the other hand, directly convert sunlight into electricity without the use of rotating turbines. They are then connected to the grid using electronic inverters, which convert the direct current electricity generated by solar panels into the alternating current that buildings and the grid can use. These inverters don’t provide inertia. Instead, they either follow a pre-programmed frequency or mirror the rest of the grid. When the proportion of inverter-based resources versus traditional generators increases, the total physical mass spinning in the system decreases. This means there is less physical momentum to absorb any shocks to the system. Maintaining a stable frequency is critical. Both the generators that power the grid and the devices that draw from it are designed to operate at specific frequencies. Many devices connected to the grid will overheat, experience mechanical stress, or break if the frequency of the current they receive varies. This affects everything from electric clocks to industrial motors.”

catch 22 - the cure will raise prices even more

Here’s another excerpt. This is from Thomas Shepstone’s Energy Security and Freedom 5/1/25, with credit to the Institute for Energy Research.

“In a renewable-dominated system, the stability support traditionally granted by these traditional generators will no longer be available. To deal with this issue, solar and wind generators would need to be required to contribute to frequency control and other grid-forming services by adding more very expensive electricity storage batteries, as well as synchronous condensers and compensators. That will drive up European electricity costs much more than they have already, making more Europeans energy poor.

Grid operators had to perform a complicated “black start” operation to restore electricity supplies to the Iberian Peninsula. Usually, a black start begins with small diesel generators starting up without drawing power from the grid. This process helps gradually re-energize the grid as more generators and transmission lines are brought back into service; then loads can be gradually reconnected as sufficient generation becomes available. Solar power has not traditionally contributed to black start operations.”

A foretaste of doom

Despite the media’s lackluster coverage, this country-wide blackout is a watershed moment. If this can happen on a fairly normal day - with no reports of extreme weather, and no evidence of a terrorist attack, it’s a harbinger of doom for Europe’s future unless they wake up and quickly get back to reliable and stable sources of electric power, like coal, gas, and nuclear. Never mind the fact that businesses and industries are already leaving because of the exorbitant rises in the cost of electricity caused by wasting billions of euros on wind and solar - this could be a return to the Dark Ages for them - in more ways than one.