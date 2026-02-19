If you can’t read the text under the photo, here’s what it says:

“For the wisdom of this world is folly with God.” 1Corinthians 3:19

Last August, in Notes, I wrote “I imagine EV sales might get a bump between now and September 30 before the tax credit expires. Then it will probably be all downhill from there, because there’s really not much demand for electric vehicles, with the exception of hybrids - hybrid batteries are much smaller than the ones for all electric.”

Rivian electric trucks are a good example. Their market capitalization value peaked right after their IPO in 2021, then tanked. Last week the stock jumped after a nice earnings report for the 4th quarter, but it’s stock price is only a fraction of where it came down from. If it weren’t for its software division, which actually makes money instead of losing $10,000 per truck, I don’t know where they’d be.

Today, 2/15/26, Epoch Times published an excellent and very thorough piece on EV sales, by Kevin Stocklin. I’ll pull a few excerpts and add some comments of my own, but I recommend you read the entire article. Here’s the source link.

A few years ago, U.S. auto executives were hailing their conversion to electric cars and market analysts were predicting exponential growth in electric vehicle sales amid the inevitable extinction of the gas-powered engine. Executives from General Motors (GM), Ford, Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Volvo pledged that their fleets would be 100 percent electric within a decade.

How could they have gotten it so wrong? Four reasons come to mind. 1) The frantic pressure from climate activists insisting that CO2 emissions were an ‘existential threat’. 2) Government promises, subsidies, and pressure during the Biden years. 3) The need to gear up for EVs quickly because of the lead time to change designs, factories, and assembly lines. They didn’t want to get left behind. 4) They didn’t worry about the physics or profitability as long as there were plenty of subsidies.

…in September 2025, the sales growth of electric cars in America went into reverse, falling to 234,000 units in the fourth quarter of last year, down by 46 percent compared to the prior quarter, according to data from Cox Automotive.

Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen collectively lost $114 billion on EV ventures between 2022 and 2025, according to a recent op-ed by [Robert] Bryce. Adding a $26 billion write down on its EV line announced by Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) on Feb. 6, that total climbs to $140 billion. In December 2025, Ford announced that it was canceling its flagship electric truck, the F-150 Lightning. Having lost $13 billion on its EV line since 2023, Ford announced a $19.5 billion write-down from EVs in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Until recently, Ford was still making money, because of their iconic internal combustion engine (ICE) pickups.

from Ai: “Ford reported a severe $11.1 billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025—its largest since 2008—driven by roughly $15.5 billion in restructuring charges, EV program write-downs, and tariff costs. Despite record annual revenue, the company finalized a 2025 net loss of $8.2 billion, with EV losses expected to continue until 2029.”

Losses to “continue until 2029”? Good grief - will the bleeding ever stop?

“The operating reality has changed, and we are redeploying capital into higher-return growth opportunities: Ford Pro, our market-leading trucks and vans, hybrids and high-margin opportunities like our new battery energy storage business,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. emphasis mine

Here we go again. Will they ever learn? By “battery energy business”, I have to assume he means Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). They are hot now, because Europe and the blue US states are still going gangbusters on new solar and wind farms, which are so weather-dependent that they’re worthless as a source of steady, 24/7 energy unless they have giant battery backup. But anybody with a simple hand calculator can easily figure out that there’s no way that amount of backup is affordable or practical. The subsidies will run out.

The push toward truly reliable energy, like coal, gas, and nuclear, desperately needed for data centers, is where the new money will go; not to more money-losing grid-sized battery factories. Can’t Ford look a few years ahead and see where this is going? By the time Ford gets a battery factory built and online, the writing will be on the wall. Anyone can make a mistake, but insanity is making the same mistake over again.

“The electric vehicle market in the United States was primarily created by government mandates and government subsidies,” Paul Mueller, economist with the American Institute for Economic Research, told The Epoch Times. “Even Tesla would not have made it without significant government subsidies—over $3 billion—and regulatory credits bought from Tesla by other car producers—over $13 billion.” emphasis mine Due to federal emissions regulations, which were tightened under the Biden administration, gas-powered vehicle producers who focused on the most profitable models such as trucks and SUVs, were compelled to buy emissions credits from EV manufacturers to offset their failure to meet fleet-wide Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements.

Europe’s EV market, where buyer incentives remain in place, grew by 33 percent in 2025. Yes - and look where it’s got them - the de-industrialization of Europe In the United States, by contrast, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025, eliminated the $7,500 tax credit on new EVs, as well as the $4,000 credit for used models. In the absence of these incentives, [Benchmark Military Intelligence] predicts that the U.S. market for electric cars and trucks will contract by up to one-third in 2026.

U.S. states that have banned or have plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035 [like Europe] include California, Washington, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Delaware, and Maryland.

Since neither those blue states nor the nation could possibly afford the cost of providing enough charging stations and enough electricity from solar farms, wind farms, and battery backup, it would be a good idea, if you live in those states, to either buy a horse or develop strong legs.