Today - the sanctity of life, the alternative, the stupidity of doing away with fossil fuels, Charlie Kirk’s death reminding us that we are in a spiritual war, Malthus and Erlich’s promotion of the anti-life idea that we need to reduce the population, and the Gospel in a nutshell

Last week we looked at a few points about some of the evil ideas that lead to death instead of celebrating the sanctity of life.

It boils down to two mutually irreconcilable worldviews. On the one hand is the worldview that all life was created by God. On the other hand is the worldview that life is meaningless because it arose all by itself.

If life was created by God, then our lives have meaning and purpose. He made us like him, and he is love. We have no right to take innocent life. An analogy would be someone destroying a work of art, like a famous painting – we have no right to destroy the creation of another. But a more powerful way of looking at it is to realize that if God created life, we are all his ‘children’, he is our father, and we owe him honor and obedience.

The alternative

I’ll repeat what I posted last week

“The theory of evolution, taught in all our education institutions, proclaims that life has no meaning, because life popped up all by itself, and so we are all just accidental organisms that grew out of nothingness. The theory has been extended to the entire universe, which they say also popped up out of nowhere, with a Big Bang that then organized itself by some kind of miracle which of course is impossible to explain, because the idea defies the most basic laws of physics.”

The theory of evolution and its denial of God as Creator led to racist eugenics – an attempt to eliminate “undesirable” people – either genetically by sterilization or controlling who could have children, or, in Hitler’s case, going further by simply rounding up the ‘undesirables’ and killing them by the millions in his gas chambers. The culture of death.

doing away with oil

There is a subtle connection. Reducing our production of energy and electric power and the manufacturing that depends on it is a way to oppose life itself. It’s not as obvious as things like murder, abortion, and euthanasia, but it’s heading in the same direction - hurting productivity, and so undermining and reducing the population. The same elites that support the culture of death are the ones who oppose the most efficient sources of energy and power.

There are two possible explanations for anyone proposing that we do away with oil. Either they are incredibly ignorant, or they really want to stop progress, even if it sends us back to the dark ages.

Oil isn’t just a fuel. Amazingly, there are over 6000 products that need oil in the manufacturing process.

As a lubricant, oil is used to maintain equipment that would rust, seize up, or wear out quickly without oil. Surely the environmentalists don’t want to go back to whale oil?

Here is just one more reason for sticking with fossil fuels, in this case, natural gas, which is a byproduct of oil drilling and fracking.

I apologize -I lost track of where I got this little excerpt about how vital natural gas is in feeding the world.

Ammonia for fertilizer is made by “using nitrogen, hydrogen, heat, and a catalyst to speed up the reaction…Nitrogen is supplied by the atmosphere, and natural gas provides the hydrogen and the heat. The ammonia is used to make crop fertilizers, and it is estimated that as much as half the world’s population is a function of the increased food productivity they enable. Go ahead and remove hydrocarbons from the energy mix, and let’s talk about mass migration, starvation, and conflict.”

The folks who want to do away with oil, and all fossil fuels, are not the blue collar workers. They are the elite academics and the young people who have been brought up hearing far left, even communist, teachers and media.

Ironically these false teachers are the very people who are not used to hard work, like our blue collar and skilled laborers, yet their policies would turn civilization back to a life of nothing but very hard work.

The products and energy that come from coal, oil, gas, and nuclear have given us the very life of leisure that the elites enjoy. Another irony.

Without oil, our modern civilization would become unrecognizable. The idea of eliminating oil is basically anti-life, because many lives have been saved by modern technology. So it’s part of the culture of death.

life is from God

Then there’s Psalm 139:13 and 14, written (and maybe sung) by king David:

“You (the Lord) created the deepest parts of my being.

You put me together inside my mother’s body.

How you made me is amazing and wonderful.

I praise you for that.

What you have done is wonderful.

I know that very well.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination didn’t happen in a vacuum. We’re in a spiritual war.

There are many evil roots and branches to the culture of death. One root is the idea that there are too many people in the world, so we need to eliminate the ones we don’t like.

anti-people

Thomas Malthus, even before Darwin, (1766-1834) was infamous for his Al Gore-like totally wrong prediction that we would all soon starve to death, unless population growth was reduced.

His theory claimed that “population growth tends to outpace food production, leading to crises like famine, disease, and war when the population exceeds the capacity of the environment. Malthus believed that while populations grow geometrically, the food supply only increases arithmetically, necessitating “positive checks” (like famine and disease) and “preventive checks” (like moral restraint) to control population and prevent societal collapse.” (Wikipedia)

Paul Erlich, another Al gore-type false prophet, echoed these anti-life ideas of Malthus in his 1968 book “The Population Bomb”.

Tom Shepstone’s ‘Energy Security and Freedom’ substack Shared some of the CO2 Coalition’s essay on Erlich. Tom writes

The CO2 Coalition has put together a wonderfully detailed comment on the proposed trashing of the CO2 endangerment finding, which was pure junk science that needs to trashed. I loved the following section of the report which focuses, in retrospect, on the incredibly terrible work of Paul Erlich. It needs to be widely shared, so I have reproduced it below (minus footnotes with some additional paragraphing to make it more readable)

the Gospel (the Good News)

We are indeed God’s children. Jesus gave us the beautiful parable of the prodigal son – a picture of a loving father, wanting us to be with him, and willing to forgive us when we stray, if we’ll just come back to him.

We were created perfect, and then mankind, with some help from the devil, messed it up and suffers the consequences of sin, but the Gospel, which is part of this worldview of the sanctity of life, provides a way for us to some day (maybe very soon) be with him in paradise forever. This worldview is full of love, joy, and hope.

The gift of eternal life in heaven is free - if we believe in Jesus, that he is who he said he was, that he loves us and gave his life for us, was truly raised from the dead and is alive. We just need to trust and obey him - the living Word. Jesus is coming back. Are you ready to meet the Lord?

The apostle Peter, after telling everyone to repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ, went on “40 With many other words he warned them; and he pleaded with them, “Save yourselves from this corrupt generation.” Acts 2:40, NIV