My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
4d

Those who reject God as a being accept evolution as a fact.

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Bill Barlow's avatar
Bill Barlow
4d

I agree wholeheartedly, my dog still looks like a dog.🐕

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