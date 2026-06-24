First, this won’t be very long. My hybrid rooftop solar project, plus hand watering my garden and my reforestation project’s newest transplants during a high heat drought is taking up a lot of time.

Should be able to write more about the DIY hybrid solar inverter system soon.

0:00 -6:39

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Thinking about thinking in a box

Richard Lyon wrote a great piece about renewable energy and what happens when your viewpoint is too narrow. Here’s my earlier comment on Richard’s article:

Your point about Dr. Rosenow’s choosing too narrow a boundary makes me think of a couple other illustrations. Science, which is supposed to be a search for the truth, chooses too narrow a boundary when it insists on natural explanations for everything, and excludes the supernatural. Similarly, energy production can be made to look efficient in a closed system, [in this case, a look at just the wind and solar farms themselves] if you ignore the law of entropy (diminishing availability of usable energy). [Every energy transaction, like converting from DC to AC current, or transforming voltage up or down, there is some heat loss that cannot be recaptured] A closed system can experience a decrease in entropy locally, but if you factor in the surrounding environment, or the whole picture, the combined total entropy of the “system + surroundings” still always increases. In the case of ‘renewables’ (specifically, wind and solar), the ‘surroundings’ are everything it takes to produce, transmit, transform the voltage, regulate the frequency and reliably dispatch the electricity in perfect balance with the ups and downs of demand, even in all kinds of weather.

Evolution is junk science

By using the term “evolution”, I mean a scientific explanation of the origin of life and that life started, by pure chance, from non-life to a living cell and then on to all the amazing variety and complexity of living organisms in the world today.

It’s junk science, and just a hypothesis, technically not even qualifying as a theory in the scientific sense. There is no way to test it. It’s historical science, not observational science that could be tested and confirmed or falsified. Historical science is just a story that can’t be proven.

The heart of the issue

How did one kind change into another kind? Supposedly, by accidents in the cellular DNA replication process, called mutations.

Every once in a while, the ‘theory’ goes, a mutation was beneficial for the organism.

This idea is then extrapolated over ‘millions of years’ (another questionable theory from historical science; not millions of actual observations obviously), to produce the millions – no – billions, of little changes needed to change one kind of living organism into another.

That view is too narrow.

It rarely mentions that most mutations don’t even count for the next generation, unless they are in the reproductive cells.

It fails to account for the fact that there are hardly any known mutations that are beneficial to the organism. Most are neutral, detrimental or even fatal.

It fails to explain how the ‘theory’ is exempt from biological laws to which there are no known exceptions: Life begets Life and Like begets Like.

It fails to explain how a living cell could come from non-living matter.

It fails to explain the vast, hyper-encyclopedic amount of coded information in each living cell.

It fails to explain the ‘fixity of species’ – the lack of change. There are hundreds of examples of “living fossils” that look the same as their previous form supposedly millions of years ago.

It fails to consider any alternative, even the simplest, most obvious one - the supernatural - that we and all life were created by God.

“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth”, or, as the apostle John put it,

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.”

conclusion

The theory of evolution is just a theory, developed by men who desperately want to deny the alternative.