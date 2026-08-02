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The trouble with grid size lithium-ion batteries, rarely mentioned, is that they degrade 3% to 5% or more per year, depending on heat and usage intensity. When their capacity drops by 20-30% in 10-15 years, they need to be replaced or augmented. What a horrible waste of the critical minerals used to build them and the energy and emissions expended to mine and transport those materials.

Besides, you could carpet the landscape with batteries and still be in big trouble when we get the occasional multi-day wind droughts and/or extremely low solar radiation during bad storms. The batteries would be drained in the first few hours, and they wouldn’t get recharged until the weather improves.

Fossil fuel, hydro, and nuclear power plants don’t degrade much at all. With a little routine maintenance, they can maintain their nameplate capacity ratings for many years. A nuclear plant that lasts for 80 years would see grid batteries replaced 5 or 8 times in the same time frame.

Same for hydro, except temporarily, during long periods of drought.

Note: Both hydro and nuclear are ‘emission free’ renewable forms of abundant energy.