The Trouble With Grid Size Batteries
In a nutshell - this is a very short post
The trouble with grid size lithium-ion batteries, rarely mentioned, is that they degrade 3% to 5% or more per year, depending on heat and usage intensity. When their capacity drops by 20-30% in 10-15 years, they need to be replaced or augmented. What a horrible waste of the critical minerals used to build them and the energy and emissions expended to mine and transport those materials.
Besides, you could carpet the landscape with batteries and still be in big trouble when we get the occasional multi-day wind droughts and/or extremely low solar radiation during bad storms. The batteries would be drained in the first few hours, and they wouldn’t get recharged until the weather improves.
Fossil fuel, hydro, and nuclear power plants don’t degrade much at all. With a little routine maintenance, they can maintain their nameplate capacity ratings for many years. A nuclear plant that lasts for 80 years would see grid batteries replaced 5 or 8 times in the same time frame.
Same for hydro, except temporarily, during long periods of drought.
Note: Both hydro and nuclear are ‘emission free’ renewable forms of abundant energy.
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That was worth more than two cents, I would give you five:)
There is also McBratney's Law that you can build as much storage as you can afford, but it will never charge beyond a minute fraction of its capacity in a grid dominated by intermittent inputs from wind and sun.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/mcbratneys-law
The waste of critical minerals is criminal, given the world situation, and they are desperately needed for useful purposes.
Not to mention the risk of fire and the tsunami of waste that will have to be put somewhere.
A short but pertinent article, Al. This is part of the selective blindness of the CO2 Climate Cult. All of their infrastructure decays and becomes worthless in about 15 years. It then heads for the landfill as perpetual garbage and must be replaced. This is an ecological and economic disaster which makes the world a worse place. What foolishness!!!