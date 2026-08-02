My Two Cents

My Two Cents

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

That was worth more than two cents, I would give you five:)

There is also McBratney's Law that you can build as much storage as you can afford, but it will never charge beyond a minute fraction of its capacity in a grid dominated by intermittent inputs from wind and sun.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/mcbratneys-law

The waste of critical minerals is criminal, given the world situation, and they are desperately needed for useful purposes.

Not to mention the risk of fire and the tsunami of waste that will have to be put somewhere.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2d

A short but pertinent article, Al. This is part of the selective blindness of the CO2 Climate Cult. All of their infrastructure decays and becomes worthless in about 15 years. It then heads for the landfill as perpetual garbage and must be replaced. This is an ecological and economic disaster which makes the world a worse place. What foolishness!!!

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