‘Grist’ just published an article by Matt Simon, senior staff writer, titled “Scientists have a dire new warning about the state of the planet”, and subtitled “Recent climatic developments “mark the beginning of a grim new chapter for life on Earth,” but it’s not too late for radical action.” Scary stuff, and it was posted just in time for Halloween.

I waded through Matt Simon’s scary Grist rhetoric and clicked on the link to read the actual ‘scientific’ paper he was reviewing. I was expecting a more reasonable tone, since this wonderful report was put together by a “team of international scientists”.

But what I found was even worse, scarier rhetoric. Here’s the title:

The 2025 state of the climate report: a planet on the brink William J Ripple, Christopher Wolf, Michael E Mann, Johan Rockström, Jillian W Gregg, Chi Xu, Nico Wunderling, Sarah E Perkins-Kirkpatrick, Roberto Schaeffer, Wendy J Broadgate ... (my antennae went up when I saw Michael Mann’s name on this) BioScience, 29 October 2025

The world is coming to an end, and very soon, and they’re not talking about the coming of the Lord. Some of us question whether they really believe this nonsense, or if it’s really just a false front for what they really want - power.

Their opening statement is incredible, and I mean that literally - it’s not credible.

“We are hurtling toward climate chaos. The planet’s vital signs are flashing red. The consequences of human-driven alterations of the climate are no longer future threats but are here now. This unfolding emergency stems from failed foresight, political inaction, unsustainable economic systems, and misinformation. Almost every corner of the biosphere is reeling from intensifying heat, storms, floods, droughts, or fires. The window to prevent the worst outcomes is rapidly closing.”

I can’t believe they would complain about political inaction and unsustainable economic systems. The reality is the exact opposite. The global warming hoax behind the promotion and subsidization of EVs, wind, solar, batteries, the electrification of everything, and the war on fossil fuels would never have gotten any traction without massive political action. what were they thinking when they wrote that? Maybe it’s a typo, or the authors and editors were smoking something.

“unsustainable economic systems”? What could be more economically unsustainable than their policies? Sustainable policies don’t need subsidies or mandates.

At the end of the lengthy report, they give 3 examples of how to mitigate climate change, by which of course they mean global warming. I notice they avoided mentioning the most drastic recommendations, like getting rid of cows and people, and 2 of the 3 ‘suggestions’ are almost completely non-controversial, to make the movement sound more reasonable. (I’m being nice and calling them suggestions, when we all know what they really want is mandates enforced by global government.)

The first suggestion is “renewable” wind and solar. No mention of the multiple trillion dollar battery systems that would be necessary to electrify everything.

“Although there are environmental impacts, renewable energy sources have substantial climate mitigation potential…”

So nicely put! I love their acknowledgement that “there are environmental impacts”, although they totally fail to explain or enumerate any of them. It’s clearly an attempt to tone down the rhetoric in their intro. This is what you get when you end up with a camel put together by a committee that was trying to design a horse

The next ‘suggestion’ is so good that I completely agree with it! In fact, I have my own reforestation project going on a little acre.

“Protecting and restoring ecosystems on land and in the ocean is one of the most powerful strategies for addressing climate change while also supporting biodiversity and human well-being (UNEP/IUCN 2021). Forests, grasslands, savannas, wetlands, peatlands, mangroves, sea grasses, and phytoplankton all help capture and store large amounts of carbon while regulating nutrient cycles and buffering against environmental extremes. The conservation of intact ecosystems with high carbon stocks, especially primary forests, provides particularly large benefits, while allowing forests to continue growing through proforestation further increases long-term carbon storage (Moomaw et al. 2020). Carefully implemented large-scale restoration efforts, including reforestation, afforestation, and the rehabilitation of degraded habitats, can add substantial capacity to absorb carbon. Although land availability may limit the scale of some actions, nature-based solutions could potentially achieve emission reductions and removals on the order of 10 Gt CO 2 /year by 2050, equivalent to roughly 25% of current emissions (UNEP/IUCN 2021).”

I said I completely agree, but notice that I put 2 phrases in bold type, because I just have to comment. (BTW, I had to look up “afforestation”. It’s a good thing, IMO: “Afforestation is the process of planting new forests on land that has not been forested for a long time

“Protecting and restoring ecosystems on land and in the ocean” would be great if they would just stop advocating wind turbines, which destroy the land, animals, birds, and the marine environment - especially fisheries, whales, and the creatures that live on the bottom where those cables get dragged around whenever there’s a storm.

“Although land availability may limit the scale of some actions” deserves another comment. The climate activists are their own worst enemy. If they want land availability for reforestation and such, why are they covering thousands and thousands of acres, much of it on good farmland, with solar panels? why are they cutting down thousands of acres of forests to build wind turbines and solar farms?

The 3rd ‘suggestion’ is another non-controversial way of trying to get more people to agree with their anti-life movement. Who isn’t against food waste, especially when people are starving in some areas?

“Currently, approximately 30% of food is lost or wasted globally (see supplemental methods and data sources section). Reducing food loss and waste could greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions since it accounts for roughly 8–10% of global emissions (Mbow et al. 2019). Addressing food loss and waste would also bolster food and water security, especially in developing countries (Shafiee-Jood and Cai 2016). In addition, policies supporting more plant-rich diets could help mitigate climate change, while offering many benefits related to human health, food security, and biodiversity… Finally, better adoption of clean fuels for cooking could reduce emissions and also decrease household air pollution-related mortality (Hystad et al. 2019). Currently, only about half of people in lower middle and low income countries have access to clean fuels and technologies (Frostad et al. 2022). Roughly 2% of global emissions are related to the lack of clean cooking fuels (IEA et al. 2022).”

There I go again, setting 2 phrases in bold type, because they call for comment.

“plant-rich diets is code for kill all the livestock so people will stop eating meat.

I have some thoughts about plant rich diets. The extreme example is vegans who won’t even eat eggs or dairy products because they come from animals. (Full disclosure - I tried it for a year.) But come to find out, most vegans give up after about a year. It’s quite a hassle trying to figure out what to eat every day, how to shop accordingly, how to read the labels on everything lest there be an animal product in it, how to find suitable recipes for cooking, or a restaurant that caters to them. They’re short of vitamin B12, short of energy, and not really as healthy or strong as we meat eaters. In the beginning (Genesis 1:30) plants were great. But today, they’ve got a lot of chemicals and toxins in them. Meat also has some of that, but I think a lot of the toxins in the environment are filtered out of meat by going through the animals’ liver. (That’s a theory by yours truly.)

“clean fuels for cooking” is code for “electrify everything”. Heaven forbid using natural gas or propane.

Yes, they’re still at it. Facts don’t seem to matter. Economics don’t seem to matter. But worst of all, life doesn’t seem to matter - neither animals nor humans. They see the best way for a climate ‘solution’ to a made-up non-existing problem, is to reduce the population. So these same people are not bothered, apparently, by the death of birds and whales. They are for abortion, euthanasia, and same-sex marriage which produces no children. In the referenced article, they pretend to at least be be for plant life, even while cutting down huge forests and covering farm land and prairies.

Nor does the environment matter to them. Climate activists are anti-life and anti-environment. It’s hard to think of a worse environmental disaster than the extensive mining for lithium and REEs. (I’m not against mining for the minerals we really need, like uranium and copper.) And what could be worse for the environment than covering the land with wind and solar ‘farms’?