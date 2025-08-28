above illustration from DOE

Although I’ve written several articles and made several comments on the unfeasibility of hydrogen for fuel, since it takes more energy to produce hydrogen than what you get out of it, I try to keep an open mind. Many times in history, technological advances have changed the landscape. A recent example is how fracking has opened up so much more access to oil and gas, squashing predictions of ‘peak oil’.

So today’s post is about a possible breakthrough in the production of hydrogen which, if it could be done on a large commercial scale, would probably solve our quest for more energy.

from bostonorganics.com “Japan has found the holy grail of electrolysis: a cheap metal that can produce 1,000% more hydrogen.”

“The world of clean energy production stands at a pivotal moment with Japan’s groundbreaking advancement in hydrogen technology. Scientists from the RIKEN Institute have revolutionized the electrolysis process by developing a manganese-based catalyst that significantly outperforms traditional materials. This breakthrough could transform green hydrogen production, making it more economically viable and sustainable for global energy needs.” Further on in their article, we get a dose of reality: “While laboratory success represents an important milestone, researchers acknowledge additional development is needed before industrial implementation. Nevertheless, this breakthrough potentially removes a major barrier to hydrogen economy adoption.” emphasis mine

A further disclaimer- I do take all new so-called ‘breakthroughs’ with a grain of salt. We’ve seen this with nuclear fusion for years - promises, promises; breakthrough after breakthrough - yet still no commercially viable results.

For a little background, one of the ways to produce hydrogen is by electrolysis. Here’s Ai’s description of the process:

“Electric hydrolysis (or electrolysis) uses direct electric current to split a substance, most commonly water (H₂O), into its constituent elements: hydrogen (H₂) and oxygen (O₂). This process involves an electrolytic cell with two electrodes (an anode and a cathode) immersed in an electrolyte, such as water with a dissolved substance to conduct electricity.”

The chemical bond between hydrogen and oxygen in a water molecule is very strong, which is why it takes so much energy to break it. Hydrogen is expensive as a fuel, at least 3 times the cost of gasoline, but it’s necessary for the production of ammonia (NH3), which is the basis for fertilizer production that has been such an important factor for feeding the world - so it’s worth its high price.

Renewable energy enthusiasts have tried to justify their inefficient solar and wind farms by claiming they can utilize overproduction of electricity during sunny and windy periods by using the overage for electrolytic production of hydrogen. However, this is still uneconomic, even with “free” electricity. The hydrogen has to be purified, compressed, and transported to where it can be used, all of which are further expenses. Fertilizer plants, on the other hand, make the hydrogen on site, so it can be used directly. (They make hydrogen from methane gas (CH4), which is a cheaper process than hydrolysis, which should tell us something also.)

All that being said, this new “breakthrough” caught my eye. It will be nice if it works out. It’s all about the fact that electrolysis would be even more expensive if it weren’t for using iridium as a catalyst. The iridium makes it easier to break the chemical bond in H2O. The problem is that iridium is one of those rare earth minerals. The supply is largely controlled by China, and it’s expensive. I wrote about the rare earth element (REE) supply problem in “Red Alert”.

The breakthrough is about finding a much cheaper substitute for iridium. I don’t have a handle yet on what the chances are that it will be commercially significant - but will be watching it closely if there is any more news. Up til now, my main argument against hydrogen as a fuel has been economics, although there are some other problems, too - it can be more dangerous than gasoline (remember the Hindenburg?), and of course we don’t have much infrastructure for the transport and distribution of hydrogen fuel.

